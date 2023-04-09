Support Local Journalism


Nampa Rotary Club donates $1,000 to peace camp

Town Talk Peace Camp

From left, Brendan DeLeon, camp director; Gail Christiancy, board treasurer; Meggan Manlove, board secretary; and board members Candi and Michael Ciscell, received a check from Kenton Lee, president-elect, Nampa Rotary Club.

Learning Peace, a free day camp for children ages 6-13, is the recipient of a $1,000 donation from the Nampa Rotary Club.

Town Talk Boise Nice

Boise Plogs 2023 takes place during Earth Week. Plogging is a combination of jogging with picking up litter.
Town Talk Kiwanis

{span}Chelsea Johnson, Kiwanis Club of Nampa president, and Misty Robertson, {span}RN-CNO of St. Luke’s Hospital in Nampa.{/span}{/span}
Town Talk Jake Plummer

Former Arizona State and NFL quarterback Jake Plummer will be the featured speaker at the Idaho Youth Sports Commission’s April 15 fundraiser.

