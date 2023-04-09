Nampa Rotary Club donates $1,000 to peace camp
Learning Peace, a free day camp for children ages 6-13, is the recipient of a $1,000 donation from the Nampa Rotary Club.
Founded in 2017, the Nampa-based volunteer program seeks to give children tools that encourage understanding, inspire connection and build sustainable peace.
Focus areas include nature, media literacy, conflict resolution and mindful movement. The annual camp also features a field trip, art and music, and cultural presentations.
Learning Peace co-founder Candi Ciscell said, “This free camp for children would not be possible without our amazing volunteers, donors, supporters, and guests.”
Candi and her husband, Michael Ciscell, are members of the Nampa Rotary Club. The Nampa club is part of the Rotary International global network.
This year’s Learning Peace camp will meet June 26-29 at the Hispanic Cultural Center in Nampa. Registration opens May 1 for both campers and volunteers. For more information, see learningpeacenampa.com.
Tickets available for From the Bayou to Boise Cajun dinner May 5
The Rotary Club of Boise Southwest is pleased to announce that its From the Bayou to Boise fundraiser will be held May 5 at the historic Basque Center, 601 W. Grove St. in Boise.
Guests will enjoy a Cajun feast with gumbo, jambalaya and crawfish, provided by Louisiana’s Soul Bayou, with New Orleans jazz music from Boise High School Band, while helping raise funds that will go directly to our local community through the club’s foundation. Tickets include admission along with an authentic Cajun meal. Drinks can be purchased from the bar at the Basque Center. Meals will be served starting at 5:30 p.m.
Ticket sales will end April 30. This event is co-hosted by Louisiana’s Soul Bayou. Tickets are $45 each and are available at Eventbrite.com by searching “From the Bayou to Boise.”
The Boise Nice Project Inc. hoists Boise Plogs 2023
The Boise Nice Project, Inc. (BNP) announces Boise Plogs 2023.
The event takes place during Earth Week, the week of April 17, which includes a celebration party at the Green Acres Food Truck Park on Earth Day, April 22. Thanks to sponsors, it’s free to all ploggers, with the first 250 receiving a stainles steel travel mug! Go to boisenice.org/events to sign up.
What is Plogging? Plogging is a combination of jogging with picking up litter. It started as an organized activity in Sweden around 2016 and spread to other countries in 2018.
Kiwanis Club of Nampa welcomes St. Luke’s guest speaker
The Kiwanis Club of Nampa welcomed guest speaker Misty Robertson, RN-CNO of St. Luke’s Hospital in Nampa, on March 30. She discussed the workforce shortage as well as the many new programs that St. Luke’s is trying and implementing.
St. Luke’s in Nampa has implemented telemedicine and virtual care in their clinics, which helps with the workload. Their virtual care centers can help with checking in on medication and patient monitoring and can help to connect patients with specialists that may be in a different office.
Some St. Luke’s offices are trying out AI as well. AI is attached to technology in some patients’ rooms and can help identify signs such as risk of fall or agitation and alert the nurse to come check on the patient.
The Kiwanis Club also presented a check to guests from the Idaho Arts Charter Key Club.
Ribbon-cutting held for new playground at Nampa park
The Nampa Parks & Recreation Department announces the opening of a new playground at Lakeview Park in Nampa. The playground opened to the public with a ribbon-cutting at noon Thursday.
Lakeview Park, located in central Nampa, is one of Nampa’s largest parks and offers approximately 44 acres of greenspace. The new playground replaces an outdated play structure that was more than 25 years old. The new playground was built with an “inclusive play design” in mind, which allows children from 2 to 12 years old with varying levels of ability to play. The playground’s surface is made of bonded rubber mulch which gives kids a soft, fall-safe surface while allowing easy access for wheelchairs.
Lakeview Park is located at 1409 E. Lake Ethel Court in Nampa.
Friends of the Garden City Public Library spring book sale
The Friends of the Garden City Public Library are once again holding their Spring Booksale in the Garden City Hall Council Chambers. The Friends will also have games, CDs, DVDs, puzzles and many children’s books available.
The sale starts at 10 a.m. April 17 and continues to noon April 21 at Garden City Hall, 6015 N. Glenwood St. in Garden City. All proceeds directly benefit the Garden City Public Library.
For any questions, call the Friends at 208-472-2942 or email gcpl.friendsgroup@gmail.com.
Daffodil Tea fundraiser with the Salvation Army
A Daffodil Tea: Time for Tea with the Salvation Army benefit will be held April 12 at Albertson’s Corporate Headquarters Atrium, 250 Parkcenter Blvd. in Boise.
Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and the program is from noon to 1 p.m. Tickets are $50 at give-cs.salvationarmy.org/event/daffodil-tea-benefiting-the-booth-program/e461342. Proceeds will benefit the Booth Program for Young Parents. The Booth Program is for high school age parents and helps them stay in school and learn parenting skills.
Special guests include local best-selling author Megan McCaleb and comedy and music provided by Steve Eaton.
Idaho communities receive Arbor Day grants
The Idaho Nursery and Landscape Association, in cooperation with the Idaho Department of Lands, Avista, Rocky Mountain Power and Idaho Power, is pleased to announce the 2023 Arbor Day Grant recipients. This program helps communities celebrate Arbor Day, plant appropriate trees for energy conservation and fosters a stronger relationship between Idaho communities and the Nursery and Utility Industries.
All 37 Arbor Day grant applications for 2023 were able to be funded. An Arbor Day Grant of $300 will be given to the following communities for “Planting Idaho”: Ammon, Ashton, Buhl, Donnelly, Dover, Dubois, Eagle, East Hope, Fairfield, Filer, Garden City, Hayden, Heyburn, Hollister, Idaho Falls, Inkom, Iona, Juliaetta, Kendrick, Ketchum, Kimberly, Lava Hot Springs, McCammon, Melba, Mountain Home, Osburn, Paul, Payette, Pocatello, Potlatch, Rexburg, Rockland, St. Maries, Star, Sugar City, Tetonia and Victo.
Arbor Day presents an opportunity to take positive action and learn more about trees and the environment. It is officially celebrated in the U.S. and Idaho on the last Friday in April (April 28 this year). However, communities may be celebrating on a different day due to climate and planting conditions in their area.
Foundation accepting wilderness education grant applications
The Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation in Boise is currently accepting applications for the third round of the Connie Saylor Johnson Wilderness Education Grant. Applications for grants of up to $1,000 are due by Oct. 31.
The grant purpose is to support wilderness education for future generations by providing teachers and educational organizations with funds to incorporate the stewardship of wilderness into classroom and/or outdoor curriculum.
The program is open to any nonprofit organization, institution, individual, or ad-hoc group working to further wilderness education. More information can be found at selwaybitterroot.org/csjwef-grant.
College of Western Idaho to hold first CWI Giving Day this week
College of Western Idaho invites alumni, donors, faculty, staff and community members to join its first-ever CWI Giving Day from noon April 12 to noon April 13.
CWI Giving Day is a 24-hour campaign dedicated to supporting students, programs and opportunities that strengthen the campus and community. Every investment, no matter the size, creates pathways to affordable education, helping dreams become reality, according to a CWI news release.
“CWI Giving Day is an opportunity for you to see and support the amazing work of our students and faculty,” CWI President Gordon Jones said in the release.
CWI Giving Day will launch at noon Wednesday and close at noon Thursday. To get involved, community members can donate and share the CWI Giving Day page at cwi.edu/givingday.
WCA honors 45 at TWIN awards luncheon
The Women’s & Children’s Alliance in Boise celebrated 30 years of highlighting female leaders during its Tribute to Women and Industry (TWIN) awards luncheon held April 5 at the Boise Centre on the Grove.
“This year celebrates 30 years of honoring talented women who while serving as leaders in their industry have also made an incredible impact on our community,” WCA CEO Bea Black said in a news release.
WCA recognized 45 new TWINs this year, which brings the total to 1,281 honorees being recognized over the past 30 years.
WCA provides safety, healing, and freedom from domestic abuse and sexual assault. Visit www.wcaboise.org to learn more.
Putts for Patriots returns next month
Putts for Patriots, Boise’s miniature golf tournament and gala benefiting four Treasure Valley nonprofits, will return May 20.
The Wyakin Warrior Foundation is honored to be part of the 2nd Annual Putts for Patriots event along with the Veteran Entrepreneur Alliance, Idaho Backcountry Veterans, and the Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce.
With a competitive adult tournament at 4 p.m., followed by a Battle of the Branches, a 19th hole event outside sponsors and guests will have opportunities to engage, share information and celebrate our veterans.
Following the tournament will be a reception inside with silent auction and games leading into our main event. The dinner and gala, hosted by Nate Shelman of KBOI, Lucas as our chair and a fun auctioneer with games, live auction and the opportunity to further the mission of supporting veterans in our community.
Event sponsorship opportunities range from $250 to $7,500. Community members are also invited to help with donations of items for the live or silent auctions. Registration is available at puttsforpatriotsid.afrogs.org.
Jake Plummer to headline Idaho Youth Sports Commission event
The Idaho Youth Sports Commission will host its ninth annual Come Play With Us Dinner and Auction fundraiser on April 15 at 6 p.m. at Boise Centre East. Former Arizona State and NFL quarterback Jake Plummer will be the featured speaker at the event.
The live auction includes a variety of trips, tickets and memorabilia.
A variety of awards will be presented to people who have been key to the development of rewarding youth sports experiences in Idaho. The “WE” Award for Lifetime Contribution to Sports will be presented posthumously to former Capital High head football coach Steve Vogel, who recently passed away due to cancer.
The event is a pivotal fundraiser as the IYSC continues to raise money to enable young athletes to enjoy sports in a positive way. Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite sports team’s jersey or hat — high school, college, professional, or even Little League — and jeans are welcome.
Individual tickets are $85, with table and premium sponsorships available. Tickets are available online at www.iyscauction.com. Call 208-703-2997 for more information.
2C Kids Week aims to bring hope to Canyon County youth
The third annual 2C Kids Week is April 9-14 in Canyon County. Several schools and businesses are participating and all community members are welcome to join in on the message, focused on supporting area youth centered on the theme HOPE is a SUPERPOWER.
Each day highlights a new message and activity:
- Chalk Your Walk — Over the weekend create encouraging messages on sidewalks outside area schools so kids get an awesome welcome Monday morning.
- Monday: Band Together for Kids — Canyon County Paramedics Foundation provides wristbands to all students and school staff.
- Tuesday: Cape Day — Wear a cape and share your SUPERPOWER. Google “how to make a T-shirt cape.”
- Wednesday: Be Super on Social. Show your superpower on social media by posting something positive and kind about others.
- Thursday: Hope Notes — Pass on a note of hope as you pass someone in the hall. Or leave a virtual note of inspiration at
- . Share your notes on social media with #2CKids.
- Friday: High Five Friday — Give a high five to a friend to show encouragement!
“We want communities to surround our youth with love, positivity and hope,” said Jean Mutchie, 2C Kids Succeed Board President and event organizer.
The 2C Kids Succeed initiative is comprised of business leaders, educators, municipal leaders, legislators, non-profits and anyone interested in building a healthy and resilient community for children. Learn more at 2ckidssucceed.org.