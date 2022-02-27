QUAKER VILLAGE AUCTION HELD MARCH 11 & 12 TO BENEFIT GREENLEAF ACADEMY
GREENLEAF—The 71st Annual Quaker Village Auction will be held March 11 and 12 at the Greenleaf Friends Academy.
The live auction is March 11 at 7 p.m. A pancake breakfast will be held on March 12 at 7:30 a.m. followed by the continuation of the auction at 10 a.m. Other activities include food booths, Kid’s Carnival, Friday night entertainment by the grammar school students, Friday night KidVid awards, class basket contest and sale, the Senior Class quilt to be auctioned and more. For more information, visit gfaschools.org.
MERIDIAN SEEKS APPLICANTS FOR CITY SCHOLARSHIP
MERIDIAN – Beginning March 1, the City of Meridian will accept applications for up to four $1,000 scholarships for Meridian students who will graduate from high school in the spring and begin attending an accredited college or vocational education program in the fall. These scholarships are funded by the sponsors of the Mayor’s State of the City Address.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
To be eligible in 2022, an applicant must reside in the City of Meridian or its area of impact or have been a member of the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council since January 2021. Applicants must be graduating in the spring of 2022, and plan on attending an accredited college or vocational education program beginning in the fall of 2022.
The City of Meridian scholarships are awarded to successful applicants who demonstrate evidence of leadership potential through their community involvement, as well as volunteerism, school activities, or work experience.
This year, applicants who have completed an Alive at 25 Safe Driving Course and include their course completion certificate with their application material, will be given additional consideration. Information about the Alive at 25 Course can be found online at aliveat25.us.
New in 2022, applications can be completed online. Paper scholarship application forms can also be accessed online, and copies are also available in the counseling offices of area high schools and in the Mayor’s Office at Meridian City Hall (33 E. Broadway Ave., Meridian, Idaho 83642). The deadline to apply is April 15. More information can be found at meridiancity.org/mayor/youth/scholarships.