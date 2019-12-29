Boise Scottish Rites Masons fundraiser for Boise Rescue Mission to be held Jan. 11
BOISE — The Boise Scottish Rites Masons will hold a fundraiser dinner for the Boise Rescue Mission on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 4:30 p.m. at Boise Valley Scottish Rite, 1407 W. Bannock St.
A chicken gumbo dinner will be served, along with hot apple cider, soda and coffee. Angela’s Inspirations will provide entertainment. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at BoiseRM.org/SRF.
Westminster Choir to perform at Cathedral of the Rockies Jan. 12
BOISE — The Westminster Choir will appear in a concert titled “Appear and Inspire – 100 Years of Singing” at the Cathedral of the Rockies on Sunday, Jan. 12 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 and may be ordered by phone at 208-343-7511 or at Eventbrite.com.
The concert, led by conductor Joe Miller, will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ensemble’s founding in 1920, and will feature repertoire rooted deep in the choir’s history.
“We’re very much looking forward to our first visit to Boise,” Maestro Miller said in a press release. “Westminster Choir College has had a long relationship with the Cathedral of the Rockies through a number of Westminster alumni who have served as music directors at the church, beginning with David and Nancy Wehr in the 1950s, Wayne and Harriet Richmond in the 1960s and Alice and Marvin Crawford in the 1970s. The current Director of Music & Worship Arts, Paul Aitken, who earned his degrees elsewhere, has built on their foundation and today is responsible for a renowned program.”
The Cathedral of the Rockies is located at 717 North 11th St.
Superintendent nominates two Idaho students as Presidential Scholars
BOISE — Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra has nominated two Idaho high school seniors to be Presidential Scholars.
“I am happy to nominate two remarkably accomplished, well-rounded young women for this prestigious program,” Ybarra said in a press release. “Matteya Proctor of Deary and Katie Tidwell of Boise have demonstrated excellent scholarship, character and leadership in high school, as well as limitless potential for post-graduation college and career.”
Tidwell, a student at Centennial High School, is part of National Honor Society, Business Professionals of America, varsity golf, website design national Microsoft Office competition, piano performance and acting.
State superintendents across the nation make nominations for the Presidential Scholars program. Other candidates for each state are selected by a national committee based on their SAT and ACT scores as well as leadership and community involvement. A full list of Idaho’s Presidential Scholar candidates will be announced early next year, with semifinalists named in the spring. Ultimately, two top students – one male and one female – from each state travel to Washington, D.C. as Presidential Scholars.