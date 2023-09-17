Town Talk - Elks Lodge bonus

Nampa Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler Julie Chappell and Melani Tucker of the Family Justice Center in August 2023.

 Nampa Elks Lodge

NAMPA ELKS LODGE DONATES TO JUSTICE CENTER, SCHOOL DISTRICT

Town Talk 1 - Elks Lodge

Scott Beale, Steve LaBau (Nampa School District, Director of Secondary Education), Nampa Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler Julie Chappell and Susan Westphal-Beale in August 2023. The school bus lunch bag held by Susan Westphal-Beale was passed around and filled many times with cash donations.

Nampa Elks Lodge #1389 recently gave a $750 Gratitude Grant to the Nampa Family Justice Center.

Town Talk 2 - Kiwanis

New leadership at the Kiwanis Club of Nampa, from left: David Ferdinand; top: Todd Goode, Kathleen Tuck, Malissa Gentry, Craig Lindquist, Melissa Close; bottom: David Palumbo, Chelsea Johnson, Christen Wilmer, Maddie Huff and Philip Peterson
Town Talk 6 - Camp Rainbow Gold

Camp Rainbow Gold helps bring community, love and silliness into the tough lives of children with cancer. A Women in Business Leadership Lounge event Sept. 23 will benefit the camp.
Town Talk 3 - Calum Graham

Guitarist Calum Graham will perform at the Idaho Watercolor Society's upcoming Fine Arts Weekend.
Town Talk 4 - Sam Rotman

Sam Rotman will give a classical piano concert during the Idaho Watercolor Society's upcoming Fine Arts Weekend.
Town Talk 5 - Senior Fair

The 17th annual Senior Fair at the Nampa Civic Center will be held Oct. 14. 

