NAMPA ELKS LODGE DONATES TO JUSTICE CENTER, SCHOOL DISTRICT
Nampa Elks Lodge #1389 recently gave a $750 Gratitude Grant to the Nampa Family Justice Center.
They also had a Fill the School Bus drive and presented $2,000 worth of school supplies to the Nampa School District.
KIWANIS CLUB OF NAMPA HOLDS ANNUAL INSTALLATION AND AWARDS BANQUET
The Kiwanis Club of Nampa recently celebrated their annual installation and awards banquet, introducing the new leadership to their positions and thanking the previous leadership for their service.
Christen Wilmer was officially installed as the new president, taking over the reins from Chelsea Johnson. Jeff Lake was installed as the new president elect, and Maddie Huff was installed as the vice president. The Kiwanis Club of Nampa also had a transition of the board, welcoming Melissa Close, Todd Goode, Kathleen Tuck, Craig Lindquist and Philip Peterson to their positions. The club took this opportunity to honor our Kiwanian of the Year, Melissa Gentry, and our Longest Standing Kiwanian, Philip Peterson. The Kiwanis Club looks forward to entering this next year and continuing to serve our community.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR TREASURE VALLEY NIGHT PARADE
It’s time for the Treasure Valley Night Parade Planning Committee! If you are interested in supporting and helping the Caldwell Chamber of Commerce put on this annual event (this is the 20th year of the Parade!) we would welcome your input. There are many roles to fill and there is work for everyone.
THEME: TBD
DATE: Wednesday, Sept. 20
TIME: 4 p.m.
PLACE: Caldwell Chamber of Commerce, 1001 Blaine St, Caldwell
For more information, contact Ashley Langdon at langdonak@outlook.com or 208-204-8289.
WOMEN IN BUSINESS LEADERSHIP LOUNGE SET FOR SEPT. 23
The Women in Business Leadership Lounge, a one-day event featuring local Idaho women in business, will be held from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Amsterdam Ultra-Lounge in downtown Boise.
The event theme is “Proven Sales Strategies for Value-Driven Women in Business.”
With an edgy vibe, red carpet photo entrance, live DJ and mimosas on tap, the Women in Business Leadership Lounge is a one-day event hosted by female entrepreneurs and Soul Ascend co-founders Megan McCann and Jennifer Ludington for a day of learning, connection and collaboration. Attendees will get a chance to learn and connect as well as shop and support local women in business.
Soul Ascend has partnered with Camp Rainbow Gold in an effort to raise money, awareness and support for this Idaho organization. A portion of the proceeds from this event and raffle will be donated to help support families and the children that are facing terminal cancer.
For more information and to purchase tickets ($67), visit go.soulascendcoaching.com/womeninbusinesslounge
IDAHO WATERCOLOR SOCIETY’S FINE ARTS WEEKEND SEPT. 22-23
The Idaho Watercolor Society will hold its Fine Arts Weekend Artists Open House on Sept. 22-23. More than 30 watercolor artists will be displaying their work at First Presbyterian Church, 950 W State St. in Boise.
Meet the artists at receptions to be held both days from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Calum Graham, who has been named one of the World’s Top 30 Guitarists under 30 by Acoustic Guitar Magazine, will perform on acoustic guitar from 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 22. Tickets at calumgraham.com.
A classical piano concert by Sam Rotman will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 23. Admission is free, but donations are greatly appreciated.
17TH ANNUAL SENIOR FAIR AT NAMPA CIVIC CENTER
Oak View Group presents the 17th Annual Senior Fair at the Nampa Civic Center, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 14. Senior Fair is a health and wellness expo focused on senior citizens in the communities and their families. This event is free to the public. For more information, visit www.nampaciviccenter.com or call 208-468-5500.
Attendees can come and visit with vendors that will help them sort out their questions and concerns regarding insurance, healthy living, finances, home care, assisted living, future planning, travel and much more. Some vendors may be providing free massages, spinal checks and blood pressure checks, as well as the opportunity to register for fun prizes and giveaways.
This year the event has a Hawaiian theme and will focus on presenting heavy topics in a more lighthearted way.
Live entertainment, seminars and concessions are all available throughout the event. Flu shots and COVID boosters will be available to those who would like them.
The event schedule will include a fitness class and Q&A session with a fitness instructor, a presentation by a local lawyer regarding estate planning and elder law as well as entertainment provided by the Prime Time Swingers, Irish Dance Idaho and others that have yet to be named. The timeline will be announced on the Nampa Civic Center’s website as we get closer to the event.
ALTERATION TUESDAYS START THIS WEEK
Artisans for Hope, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to aiding refugees in their journey toward self-sufficiency and successful integration, announces a new initiative: Alteration Tuesdays. This transformative program spearheaded by professional seamstresses is set to begin Tuesday and will continue every Tuesday thereafter, with the goal of empowering refugees through sewing and community. For more information, email info@artisans4hope.org.
WEST VALLEY HUMANE SOCIETY ANNOUNCES FURBALL GALA, ESSAY CONTEST
The West Valley Humane Society is delighted to announce the first Karly Cantrell Furball Gala benefiting West Valley Humane Society (WVHS). This event is scheduled to take place Oct. 19 at the Nampa Civic Center.
The Furball Gala aims to raise funds and support WVHS’s mission, which revolves around reuniting animals with their families, engaging in public outreach, promoting the human-animal bond, encouraging community engagement and fostering humane education.
As part of the Furball Gala, the WVHS is hosting an essay competition aimed at engaging the bright young minds of Canyon County. Open to students from kindergarten through 12th grade, this competition is designed to encourage creativity and empathy while spreading awareness about responsible pet ownership and the joys of giving an animal a loving forever home.
The essay prompt encourages participants to share their experiences and insights about the journey of bringing a pet home from an animal shelter and transforming it into a cherished member of the family.
One winner in each age category (grades K-6 and 7-12) will be selected from the essay submissions. These winners will be honored at the Furball Gala, where they will take the stage and recite their winning submissions in front of our attendees. In addition to this unique experience, the winners will each receive a prize basket and two complimentary tickets to the Gala. The essays will be judged based on several criteria, including quality of composition, appropriate use of theme, creativity and originality.
For those interested in attending the Furball Gala or participating in the essay competition, further details and registration information will be made available on the West Valley Humane Society website, westvalleyhumanesociety.org, and through the organization’s social media channels.
WCA HONORS YASMIN AGUILAR AS 2023 JOYCE STEIN MEMORIAL AWARD RECIPIENT
Yasmin Aguilar was honored as the 2023 Joyce Stein Memorial Award Winner on Aug. 31 at a special awards celebration at JUMP in Boise. This was the 43rd presentation of this award by the Women’s and Children’s Alliance in Boise.
According to CEO Bea Black, the Joyce Stein Award is presented yearly by the WCA in honor and memory of Joyce Ann Stein (1937-1979), a longtime supporter and friend of the WCA. The award is given to a Treasure Valley resident who has made “a positive impact on the growth and advancement of women.” This may have been accomplished through a unique project and/or through a personal history of dedication.
With a passion for empowerment and justice, Aguilar has dedicated more than two decades to advocating for vulnerable individuals in Boise as an immigration professional working with Agency for New Americans. Born in Afghanistan, Aguilar received a B.S. in Medicine in the Czech Republic and an M.D. residency in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Before moving to Idaho, she conducted health, diversity and inclusion training for medical staff as a part of Mercy Corps International, in Quetta, Pakistan. She began working with Agency for New Americans in Boise in 2000, providing case management services to refugees and connecting them with resources that will allow them to live safely and successfully in Idaho.
In her work with the refugee community in Boise, Aguilar has placed a special focus on the empowerment of women and young girls who were raised in cultures that disallow women to work outside of the home and where domestic violence and sexual harassment run rampant. Using the trauma-informed training she gained working in the medical field, she provides education and resources about communication skills and consent, and encourages women to develop their strengths with the resources newly available to them here in the Treasure Valley. A previous client of Aguilar, a refugee who has owned her family business in Boise since 2022, shared that “Yasmin is the reason where I am now.”