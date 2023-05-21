GFWC WOMAN’S CENTURY CLUB DONATES $2,000 TO NAMPA LIBRARY
GFWC Woman’s Century Club presented the Nampa Public Library with a donation check of $2,000 at their April meeting. Claire Connley and Mike Sloan accepted the gift, and Sloan explained that it will be used to purchase Astro, a personal household robot. Astro will be used to help the public understand the use of A.I. (artificial intelligence) and its role in our society. The club started the library in the early 1900s and has supported it to this day with members who work in the gift shop and serve on the board. Previous funds given have gone to buy a large size printer, a 3-D printer and fund the collaboration corner.
UKRAINIAN WELCOME CENTER CELEBRATING ITS FIRST ANNIVERSARYThe Ukrainian Welcome Center is honored to observe its first year in service to Ukrainian refugees and the community on May 27, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 304 16th Ave. N., Nampa.
During this event the UWC is inviting the entire Treasure Valley community, including various partners, community organizations, government entities and those individuals impacted by the conflict in Ukraine.
The event is free and will include food, vendors and kids’ activities.
Since opening its doors last year, the UWC has served over 500 clients and their families.
“It’s bittersweet,” said Dr. Tina Polishchuk, director of the UWC, in a news release. “We are honored to have the privilege of serving Ukrainians during this last year, but the circumstances that led to this need are unfortunate, and we hope the bloodshed will end soon.”
Services at the UWC include access to food, clothing, and housing/shelter; case management; education services including English language classes, financial literacy, job prep, work training, etc. Additionally, the UWC assists clients in documentation and access to other services in the community.
BOISE BELLY DANCE SCHOOL BRINGS DANCE HISTORY TO LIFE WITH FREE EVENT
Starbelly School of Dance is proud to announce Raks of Ages, a free event that offers a fun and engaging opportunity to immerse yourselves in Arabic culture and dance. Held at JUMP in downtown Boise on June 3, this all-ages dance event suits everyone, regardless of their dance level or experience.
Attendees will have a chance to learn classic and modern folk dances from the Middle East in four 30-minute workshops and even join the Starbelly dancers onstage during the evening show.
For more information or to register, visit starbellyschoolofdance.com/raks-of-ages.
ZIONS BANK DONATES $10,000 TO THE IDAHO FOODBANK
Zions Bank has donated $10,000 to The Idaho Foodbank to help support its Beef Counts program. Western Idaho Region President Deneen May presented the check on May 17 to Idaho Foodbank President and CEO Karen Vauk.
The Beefs Counts program, a partnership between The Idaho Foodbank and the Idaho Beef Council, provides nutritious, high-quality protein to Idahoans through The Idaho Foodbank’s statewide network. Agri Beef matches all Beef Counts donations up to $50,000 each year, helping make a bigger impact to Idahoans.
“Zions Bank is proud to support the Beefs Counts program, which has been instrumental in helping address food insecurity statewide,” May said in a news release. “We’re passionate about supporting The Idaho Foodbank.”
RETIREES’ ASSOCIATION AWARDS GRANTS TO IDAHO EDUCATORS The Boise-Kuna-Meridian unit of the Retired Educators Association of Idaho is pleased to announce they are awarding a $500 grant to each of the following Idaho educators to implement their projects during the 2023-2024 school year. These grants are made possible by our association members traveling with Collette Travels.
From the Boise Independent School District: Carrie Bastow at Amity for her kindergarten class project on Social and Emotional Learning through Classroom Pets/Life Science, and Rebecca Paslay at Hawthorne for her project: Blast First Graders into Reading and Writing.
From West Ada District: Jennifer Parker teaches 9-10 English at Centennial High School. Her project is for a multimedia reading program.
From the Kuna District: Anna Steinbis for her Adaptive PE curriculum materials.
MEMORIAL DAY FLYOVER PLANNED AT WARHAWK AIR MUSEUM
The Warhawk Air Museum will be open on May 29 with a Memorial Day flyover scheduled for 10:59 to 11:17 a.m. over Nampa, Meridian, Eagle and Boise. Food trucks will be on hand from Big Meats BBQ, Kona Ice and The Rusty Dog.
The flyover may be canceled due to weather. Please check the museum’s Facebook page for updates. The museum will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with $5 admission (kids under 6 free).
MERIDIAN STUDENT IS IDAHO’S WINNER IN 2023 DOODLE FOR GOOGLE CONTEST
In January, Google asked students across the U.S. to submit their ideas for the 15th annual Doodle for Google contest. This year, they invited K-12 students to answer the prompt “I am grateful for…” through their art.
This year, Seoyoon Song from Bishop Kelly High School in Meridian is the 2023 Idaho State Winner. Seoyoon was selected among tens of thousands of submissions in the grade 8-9 age group.
Voting is open now to select the national winner, who will receive a $30,000 college scholarship, a $50,000 technology package for their school/non-profit organization and have their artwork displayed on Google for one day.
Visit doodle4google.com to see the full gallery of all 55 state and territory winners and vote for the national finalists.
MERIDIAN STUDENT ACCEPTED FOR SUMMER STEM INTERN PROGRAM
Meridian student Andrew Gordon will work alongside NASA subject matter experts at this year’s STEM Enhancement in Earth Science (SEES) Summer High School Intern Program.
This nationally competitive program is sponsored by NASA, the Texas Space Grant Consortium and the University of Texas at Austin Center for Space Research. Selected students receive exposure to Earth and space research while learning how to interpret NASA satellite data alongside scientists and engineers.
Gordon was inspired to apply for the SEES internship while participating in a variety of courses through the West Ada School District’s Career & Technical Education Program. He will graduate from Renaissance High School’s International Baccalaureate Career Program in 2024.
In addition to the SEES internship, Gordon was accepted to take part in the Idaho Science and Aerospace Scholars (ISAS) Summer Academy, a residential summer program that also engages with NASA-developed curriculum.
“Science and engineering have been an important part of me for my entire life, and I am very excited to have this opportunity to work with NASA on advancing research both in space and on Earth,” Gordon said in a press release.
SPARKLIGHT AWARDS $2,500 TO SYRINGA MIDDLE SCHOOL FOR STEM EDUCATIONOn May 5, Sparklight announced Syringa Middle School in Caldwell is a winner of its fifth annual “Dream Bigger” social media campaign, which awards $2,500 each to six schools and organizations providing K-12 students with STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education.
Syringa Middle School has an innovative program that uses 3-D printing to teach students about design, engineering and computing. The Sparklight grant will be used to help purchase two new printers and expand the program’s reach.
Since 2019, Sparklight and the associated Cable One family of brands have awarded nearly $120,000 to STEM projects through its “Dream Bigger” initiative.
WINNERS NAMED IN IDAHO PUBLIC TELEVISION’S KNOW VAPE CONTEST Idaho Public Television’s KNOW VAPE campaign announced the winners of the 2023 KNOW VAPE video contest for Idaho 13- to 18-year-olds.
Twenty-eight videos produced by teens from across Idaho were awarded a total of $10,000 in cash prizes. Two grand-prize winners from Boise — 16-year-old Halle Lowman, a student at Boise Senior High School, and 14-year-old Eli Richey, a student at Fairmont Junior High School — received $2,000 each.
Other winners were:
First place: Charlie Johnson, Boise Senior High School, Boise; Raymond Gauthier, Eagle High School, Eagle; Logan Furness, Hillcrest High School, Ammon; Addison Willis and Petra Christensen, Compass Academy, Idaho Falls; Eden Erickson and Brynn Harker, Thunder Ridge High School, Ammon; Hazel Ludwig and Georgia Geagan, Wood River High School, Hailey; Troy Edwards, Kuna Middle School, Kuna
Second place: Saryn Alred, Rocky Mountain Middle School, Idaho Falls; Henry Watson, Gage Butcher and Dylan Hume, Eagle Middle School, Eagle; John Lundblade and Sam Hendrick, Hillcrest High School, Ammon; Chase Phillip, Bonneville High School, Idaho Falls;
Third place: Lauren Pollar, Boise Senior High, Boise; Mia Fry, Vallivue High School, Caldwell; Sophie Wcaser, Kelton Erickson and Timely Ricks, Community Youth in Action, Idaho Falls; Dominique Aycock, Skyview High School, Nampa; Joshua Gray, Maxwell Thrall and Anderson LaVoie, Eagle Middle School, Eagle; Logan Furniss, Hillcrest High School, Ammon; Tiernan Nuttbrock, Idaho Online, Tech Trep Academy, Salmon; Kevin Carrillo, Skyline High School, Idaho Falls; Mae/aiia Hirschi and Arabelle Kelsch, Boise Online School; Alessa O’Laughlin, Fernwaters Public Charter, Salmon.
“We had a very difficult time choosing which teens would win the top prizes because there were so many great videos,” said Kari Wardle, Idaho Public Television education manager and a KNOW VAPE contest judge.
Teens were asked to produce a 90-second video that speaks to the dangers of vaping, prevention or how to quit vaping. Seven first place winners received $500; four second-place winners received $250; and 10 third-place winners received $150.
All winning videos can be viewed at IdahoPTV.org/KNOWVAPE. Winning videos will be broadcast on IdahoPTV and shared across social media channels.
FREE MOVIES AND MORE ON JUNE 6
Join the Children’s Home Society of Idaho for a community film screening on June 6 with free soda, popcorn, candy and conversation. This event, which has been curated for middle school to college aged students and their parents, takes place at the Boise State Student Union Building.
Three movies will be shown. Come for one movie or watch them all.
- “The Upstanders” — 2 p.m. “The Upstanders” examines bullying from the perspective of the perpetrator, the victim and the onlooker, providing practical tips and resources to change the narrative.
- “LIKE” — 4 p.m. “LIKE” explores the various impacts that social media has on our lives.
- “Angst” — 6 p.m. Through personal interviews with kids, teens, educators, experts and parents, “Angst” aims to provide an understanding of anxiety, help people manage their symptoms and more.
For free tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/the-impactful-film-trilogy-a-community-screening-tickets-631175030507
BOISE STATE UNIVERSITY WINS 3 NSF REGIONAL INNOVATION ENGINES AWARDS
Boise State University is included in three $1 million awards from the U.S. National Science Foundation’s Regional Innovation Engines, or NSF Engines, program. Boise State researchers will be represented among 40 unique teams to receive the first NSF Engines Development Awards, which aim to help partners collaborate to create economic, societal and technological opportunities for their regions.
The three Engines and their points of contact at Boise State include:
Nancy Glenn, “Advancing Autonomous Systems Technologies in the Northern Front (North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Idaho).” This project will expand Boise State’s expertise in autonomous vehicles, including unoccupied aerial systems (UAS) or drones.
Lan Li, “Advancing Quantum and Supporting Technologies in the Northern Intermountain States (Montana, Wyoming, Idaho).” This project is to establish a network of quantum computing and information systems, called the Quantum Capacity, Operational Resilience and Equity (QCORE) in a three-state region (Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho).
David Estrada, “Advancing Semiconductor Technologies in the Northwest (Oregon, Idaho, Washington).” This project aims to develop a regional innovation ecosystem that expands discovery and entrepreneurship for the semiconductor industry.
“All three NSF Engines Development projects represent Boise State’s expertise in critical and emerging technologies, and will build upon existing workforce training programs and use-inspired research,” said Vice President for Research and Economic Development Nancy Glenn in a news release.
More information can be found on the NSF Engines program website.