Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


GFWC WOMAN’S CENTURY CLUB DONATES $2,000 TO NAMPA LIBRARY

Town Talk GFWC

GFWC Woman’s Century Club members with Claire Connley and Mike Sloan from the Nampa Public Library.

GFWC Woman’s Century Club presented the Nampa Public Library with a donation check of $2,000 at their April meeting. Claire Connley and Mike Sloan accepted the gift, and Sloan explained that it will be used to purchase Astro, a personal household robot. Astro will be used to help the public understand the use of A.I. (artificial intelligence) and its role in our society. The club started the library in the early 1900s and has supported it to this day with members who work in the gift shop and serve on the board. Previous funds given have gone to buy a large size printer, a 3-D printer and fund the collaboration corner.

Town Talk dancers

Starbelly School of Dance is offering free dance workshops and an evening performance on June 3.
Town Talk Zions Bank

Zions Bank Region President Deneen May, Idaho Foodbank CEO Karen Vauk and Idaho Beef Council Chairman Bill Lickley, from left in front, hold up a giant check accompanied by the board members of the Idaho Beef Council and Zions Bank.
Town Talk flyover

This map shows the planned flight path for the flyover on Memorial Day.
Town Talk Google Doodle

This artwork titled "Healthcare Heroes" by Seoyoon Song, a student at Bishop Kelly High School in Meridian, is the Idaho winner in the 15th annual Doodle for Google contest.

Seoyoon wrote: "I am grateful for healthcare workers, because after my mom was diagnosed with breast cancer, my family and I were all heartbroken that we couldn't do anything to help her. The doctors and nurses that helped her through treatment healed: not only my mom, but our whole family as well."
Town Talk Meridian student Andrew Gordon

Andrew Gordon

Recommended for you

Load comments