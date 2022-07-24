Support Local Journalism


ANNUAL GREAT DOLPHIN DUNK BENEFITING BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF ADA CO. TO BE HELD AUG. 14

MERIDIAN — The 22nd Annual Great Dolphin Dunk benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County will take place Aug. 14 at noon at Roaring Springs Water Park, where 10,000 toy dolphins will be dropped into the water park’s Endless River. Water park guests will line the banks to cheer them to the finish.

