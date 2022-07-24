ANNUAL GREAT DOLPHIN DUNK BENEFITING BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF ADA CO. TO BE HELD AUG. 14
MERIDIAN — The 22nd Annual Great Dolphin Dunk benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County will take place Aug. 14 at noon at Roaring Springs Water Park, where 10,000 toy dolphins will be dropped into the water park’s Endless River. Water park guests will line the banks to cheer them to the finish.
Each dolphin costs $5 and can be purchased at adaclubs.org/dolphindunk/. The first four dolphins to cross the finish line will win. Prizes include four season passes to Roaring Springs, pizza for a year and $500 cash.
The goal is to raise $30,000 to donate to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County.
In the past 21 years, the Great Dolphin Dunk has raised nearly $1 million in cash and in-kind donations for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Ada County.
‘COOKIES FOR A CAUSE’ BENEFITS MEDICALLY FRAGILE KIDS
EAGLE — Cookies for a Cause, an annual benefit for Rays for Rare, will be held Aug. 6, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 1036 E. Iron Eagle Drive. The event is organized by Betsy’s Cookie Co. and will include donated decorated cookies by local bakers, along with food truck, photo booth, face painting, raffles and special characters. Rays for Rare is a nonprofit that provides support to families with medically fragile children. Visit raysforrare.org for more information.
SCHOOL4SANTAS IN BOISE SEPT. 10-11
BOISE — The Idaho Chapter of International Brotherhood of Real Bearded Santas is hosting a special “School4Santas” with National Santa Tim Connaghan, Sept. 10-11 at Independent Electrical Contractors Apprentice Training Center, 5944 W. Victory Road.
The school is for all Santas, Mrs. Claus and those interested in the Santa industry. Whether you are real-bearded or theatrically bearded, a professional or just a volunteer, this school has something for everyone, a press release stated. For more information, visit school4santas.com/northwest-boise-september-10-11-2022/.
ENTERPRISE DONATES $18K TO BOISE NONPROFITS
BOISE — This month, Enterprise granted $18,000 to three nonprofits in Boise including Children’s Free Dental Clinic Inc., Life’s Kitchen and The Young Men’s Christian Association of Boise City, Idaho.
A press release said these organizations were chosen because they embody the spirit of Enterprise Holdings’ ROAD Forward initiative in working to drive change in three key areas: early childhood development, youth health and wellness and career and college preparation.
IDAHO VETERANS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE HOSTS FIRST IDAHO MILITARY HERITAGE GALA AUG. 6
BOISE — On Saturday, Aug. 6, the Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce will host its first Military Heritage Gala, honoring The Military Order of the Purple Heart. This event will be held at the Boise Centre, located downtown. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the event will start at 6 p.m.
This event will consist of both military traditional ceremonies and Idaho Community Gala traditions. The Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce will have 10 Military Order of the Purple Heart Recipients. U.S. Army retired Major Joe Bogart, who lost his right eye and partial vision in his left eye in combat, will be the keynote guest speaker. The Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce invited The Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapters in Idaho to be a recipient of a percentage of the proceeds raised from this event so that it can continue to serve the veteran community through providing scholarships, supporting financial burdens and funding health and wellness needs when they arise.
Companies, agencies, organizations, or individual community or military members across Idaho that wish to purchase a table and attend this inaugural event may visit idahoveterans.org.
BORAH CLASS OF ’82 REUNION SET FOR AUG. 5-6
BOISE — Borah High School’s Class of 1982 is staging its 40th annual reunion Aug. 5-6. The Class of ‘82 is holding Friday night’s meet-and-greet event Aug. 5 from 6-10 p.m. at Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery at 610 W. Grove St. Appetizers will be served, and alcohol beverages will be available for purchase. The cost is $40 for individuals and $60 per couples.
Organizers are staging Saturday night’s gathering Aug. 6 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Star Riverhouse community center at 960 S. Main St. in Star. The event includes dinner, music and a photo booth. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. The cost is $45 for individuals and $80 per couple.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Participants are encouraged to pay via Venmo to @BrendaEnglehorn or to mail a check to Brenda Englehorn at 8283 W. Thunder Mountain Drive, Boise, ID 83709. Make sure to enter “Borah Class Reunion” in the memo field.
Classmates are also planning a round of golf at Banbury Golf Course at 2626 S. Marypost Place in Eagle Aug. 5 at 9 a.m.; a Boise River float Aug. 6 at 10 a.m., with participants meeting up at Barber Park at 4049 S. Eckert Road in Boise; bowling and wine-tasting Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. at Westy’s Garden Lanes at 5504 Alworth St. in Boise; and a tour of Borah High School at 6001 W. Cassia St. in Boise Aug. 7 at 10 a.m.
THE FRIENDS OF THE GARDEN CITY LIBRARY HOLD BACK TO SCHOOL BOOK SALE
GARDEN CITY — The Friends of the Garden City Library will hold its Back to School Book Sale Aug. 1-3, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. The group’s carts will be full in the City Hall hallways and outside in the courtyard, weather permitting. Many genres are available including children’s books and puzzles.
“The funds raised by the Friends of the Garden City Library annually fund 50% of our library’s materials budget”, said Lindsey Pettyjohn, library director. “We would not be able to meet our patron’s needs without The Friends of the Garden City Library’s ongoing financial support.”
SHARED BIKE RENTAL PROGRAM IS BACK AND FIRST RIDES ARE FREE
BOISE — Vall-eBike, Valley Regional Transit’s innovative approach to micro-mobility, launched a 50-bike pilot electric-assist bike-share program on July 13.
A press release said the pilot program, which runs through the end of October, aims to demonstrate the benefits and popularity of electric-assist bike-share as an additional mobility solution. Bikes will be available for rental 24 hours a day at various price points, from Pay as You Go, to monthly memberships and day passes. VRT is also offering an equity program for low-income residents and reduced rates for its City Go program members. For details, visit the system website RideValleBike.com.
Throughout the pilot program’s duration, the first 30-minute ride will be free. To take advantage of the free ride promotion, users must download the Vall-eBike app and enter the promo code ‘ridevallebike.’
The 50 electric-assist shared bicycles are the product of Drop Mobility, a company that won a VRT bike-share request for proposal more than two years ago. Drop offered a low-cost lease of the demonstration bikes to generate interest in the new system and attract sponsors for a more extensive system next year, the press release said.
Valley Regional Transit operated the Boise GreenBike system from April 2015 until September 2020. VRT closed the system because of the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the loss of title sponsors, and equipment technology issues.
Capital City Development Corp. (CCDC) has committed $50,000 to support the launch of the new bike share pilot program.
In addition to its initial investment in the program, CCDC is matching the next $50,000 in sponsorships. VRT has secured $10,000 from the Treasure Valley Clean Cities Coalition, $5,000 from the Idaho Advocates for Community Transportation and $5,000 from KeyBank, which CCDC will match. The match offer from CCDC will expire on Sept. 1. Interested sponsors should contact Dave Fotsch, Programs Director with Valley Regional Transit, at dfotsch@valleyregionaltransit.org or by phone at 208-331-9266.
THE FRIENDS OF THE GARDEN CITY LIBRARY HOLD BACK TO SCHOOL BOOK SALE
GARDEN CITY — The Friends of the Garden City Library will hold its Back to School Book Sale Aug. 1-3, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. The group’s carts will be full in the City Hall hallways and outside in the courtyard, weather permitting. Many genres are available including children’s books and puzzles.
“The funds raised by the Friends of the Garden City Library annually fund 50% of our library’s materials budget”, said Lindsey Pettyjohn, library director. “We would not be able to meet our patron’s needs without The Friends of the Garden City Library’s ongoing financial support.”
WEST VALLEY MEDICAL CENTER AUXILIARY ANNOUNCES 2022 SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS
CALDWELL — West Valley Medical Center Auxiliary announced the recipients of this year’s Auxiliary Scholarships totaling $5,000. Three students received scholarships to help cover the costs of their education in the medical field.
Seth Babbel received $2,000. He graduated from Vallivue High School and will be attending Idaho State University this fall. Isabella Reyes of Caldwell received $2,000. She graduated from Bishop Kelly High School and will be attending Pepperdine University this fall. Owen Bowers received $1,000. He graduated from Vallivue High School and will be attending the College of Western Idaho this fall.
Funds for these scholarships are raised through sales and fundraisers at the West Valley Medical Center Gift Shop.