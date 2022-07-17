WESTERN IDAHO FAIR SEEKS ENTRIES FOR CONTESTS
GARDEN CITY—Ready to go on a winning streak? It’s almost showtime at the Western Idaho Fair, which will be held this year Aug. 19-28. Get in on the greatest talent show on earth. If you grow, sew, raise, make, bake or do any other crafty action verb, enter in before the fun begins.
To see all the details on categories, rules, class divisions, entry deadlines, and awards, visit idahofair.com. There is a wide range to show off your wide-ranging talents, including floral, fine arts, hobby crafts, photography, home arts, culinary and ceramics, as well as animals of all shapes and sizes — from horses to llamas to pigs.
FOUNDATION FOR IDAHO HISTORY’S ANNUAL FUNDRAISER SET FOR 9/29
BOISE—The Foundation for Idaho History’s 14th annual Wine, Eats and Artifacts fundraiser will take place Sept. 29 at 5:30 p.m. at the Idaho State Museum. The Foundation is raising $160,000 to create and install The Idaho Women’s Suffrage Commemorative Sculpture honoring all Idaho women. The sculpture will be installed on the lawn of the State Capitol this fall as the only female sculpture on the Capitol grounds.
The evening will feature live music, a treasure hunt through the museum, silent and live auctions, as well as wines and eats. Visit wea.afrogs.org for details about the sculpture, tickets and sponsorship packages.
2023 TRADITIONAL ARTS APPRENTICESHIP AWARDS ANNOUNCED
The Idaho Commission on the Arts awarded two master artists and their apprentices $3,000 each as part of the annual Traditional Arts Apprenticeship program. The program is designed to facilitate learning partnerships between a recognized master artist and an apprentice to continue artistic traditions in a shared community.
Justin Worton of American Falls and Jasper Knight of Shelley are winners for their saddlemaking. “Leatherwork is an integral part of the cowboying community,” Knight said in a press release. “Most of the everyday gear of a cowboy or horse trainer was conceived in the local leather shop. By design, leatherwork is the connecting feature between horse and rider. Quality saddles and tack are always in demand and makers are well respected for their skills. I am hoping that this apprenticeship will act as a springboard for my aspirations to become a full-time saddle maker someday. I am excited to be able to have this opportunity with Justin as building a saddle is viewed as the pinnacle project for many leather workers.”
Eva Hjorth and Deborah Jessee, both of Meridian, are winners for their work in Norwegian rosemaling. “Norwegian rosemaling is both an art form and a historical marker,” Jessee said in a press release. “As an art form, its patterns reflect the Norwegian countryside. As a historical marker, rosemaling is like a family biography. Along with the designs, I have seen pieces that record the birth of a baby, a wedding day, the travel across an ocean, a poem or blessing for a home, and the death of a loved one. I want to share in the history and culture of my ancestors with the hope of passing that rich heritage on to my children and community.”
The commission also announced the recipients of the 2021 Folk and Traditional Arts Fellowship: Joanne Hulstrand, Norwegian rosemaling; Jeff Minor, rawhide braiding; and Damian Rodriguez, traditional Mexican music. Each recipient receives $5,000.
WYAKIN FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES LARGEST VETERAN INDUCTION CLASS IN FOUNDATION HISTORY
BOISE—The Wyakin Foundation had the largest veteran induction class in its eleven-year history, with 24 veterans joining the Wyakin Foundation July 16.
Executive Director Cory Rodriguez stated in a press release, “With all the challenges everyone endured during 2020 and 2021, veterans were especially impacted by the pandemic. While we could still serve our Warriors remotely at that time, participation declined slightly. However, 2022 has been our year as we have doubled our veteran numbers and continue receiving new applications weekly.”
Rodriguez credits the Wyakin Foundation staff and their efforts to raise awareness and collaborate with other local veteran organizations for the rise in veteran participation. At the induction ceremony, held at the Warhawk Museum in Nampa, the newest enrollees were officially welcomed into the Wyakin Family. They received their induction jacket and a Wyakin pin. Community mentors paired with each Warrior presented the jacket as a symbolic start of the Warrior/Mentor relationship.
LOCAL SINGER COMPETING IN THE OPENING ACT FOR CHANCE AT PLAYING AT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL
Devon Michael Sedrick, originally from Boise, is a musician competing in The Opening Act, a contest to become the opening act at the Hollywood Bowl for the “We Can Survive” concert. The concert supports National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and last year was headlined by Coldplay, The Black Eyed Peas, Doja Cat and Shawn Mendes.
Sedrick is in the final voting round for the competition, which began July 11 and goes through August. His music can be found on YouTube and Spotify. To vote, visit theopenact.com/2022/devon-michael-sedrick.
“Playing at the Hollywood Bowl and being able to share the stage with these major artists would be an absolute dream!” Sedrick said in a press release. “With your help it might actually be possible.”