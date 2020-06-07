MERIDIAN FOOD PANTRY REOPENS FOR DRIVE-THROUGH SERVICE
MERIDIAN — The Holy Apostles/St. Vincent de Paul food pantry has reopened for drive-through service. The pantry is located off Chinden Blvd. between Holy Apostles Church and Zamzows. Hours of operation are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
CANYON CO FARM BUREAU ANNOUNCES SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS
CALDWELL — The Canyon County Farm Bureau’s Scholarship Committee recently awarded scholarships to 16 Canyon County high school students who will be headed off to college in the fall.
The recipients are: Brianna Baughman, Middleton; Christina Benites, Caldwell; Hannah Brock, Caldwell; Tori Broomhall, Star; Sara Carson, Nampa; Zenaida De La Cruz, Caldwell; Anya Dice, Nampa; Delaynie Dorsey, Caldwell; Weston Dorsey, Caldwell; Joe Ihli, Caldwell; Kylee Miller, Nampa; Mariela Esquivel-Rodriguez, Caldwell; Ynfinity Sigman, Nampa; Wyatt Skovgard, Nampa; Daniel Uranga, Wilder; and Timothy Zink, Nampa.
Last fall during a budget meeting the Canyon County Farm Bureau’s Board of Directors revamped their Scholarship Program by adding a $10,000 line item to their budget for 2020. This allowed for more opportunity on the quantity of scholarships to increase as well as provide higher dollar amounts to be awarded compared to prior years. Of those awards was Weston Dorsey who received the $1,000 Pat Takasugi Scholarship award for an Agricultural field of study, the highest award given by the CCFB Scholarship Committee and in memory of the late Pat Takasugi, former Director of Agriculture, State Legislator and Canyon County farmer.
SAINT ALPHONSUS TEAMS UP WITH GLOBAL GARDENS TO OFFER FRESH PRODUCE
BOISE — Saint Alphonsus is teaming up with Global Gardens to launch a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) distribution site adjacent to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Global Gardens, a program of the Idaho Office for Refugees and Jannus, Inc., provides entrepreneurial training to people who arrive in Boise through the refugee program, in growing and selling fresh produce.
“With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we were looking for ways to support our colleagues and these community gardeners,” said Jennifer Palagi, Vice President of Community Health and Well-Being for Saint Alphonsus Health System. “By becoming a Global Gardens distribution partner, we are fulfilling our mission to help improve the health and quality of life for residents of the communities we serve.”
Customers can subscribe to receive fresh produce once a week for 18 weeks, starting on June 2. Both full shares and half shares were available, and subscriptions sold out quickly. The Saint Alphonsus site is where farmer Abdi Haji, a former refugee from Somalia, sells his produce, including beets, kale, garlic, onions and carrots. The two farm sites are on Pond Street on the Bench, and a plot in Southeast Boise.
“I am so pleased to be able to provide fresh, quality produce to Saint Alphonsus employees and the community around the hospital,” Abdi said.
Produce is distributed on Tuesday evenings from 4:30 to 7:00, at 6348 W. Emerald, at the intersection of Emerald and Liberty, on the Saint Alphonsus campus. Tuesday, June 2 is the first of 18 distribution dates under the partnership with Global Gardens.
CAMP INVENTION CHANGES DATES FOR SUMMER STEM PROGRAM
NAMPA — Camp Invention, a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment camp program, has changed the dates of its local program.
Camp will be at the Barbara Morgan STEM Academy the week of Aug. 3 — 7. Regional program sponsors include Micron Foundation, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, ShurTech Brands, LLC and Agile Homes. The next camp will be at Mary McPherson Elementary School the week of Aug. 10 — 14. Regional program sponsors include Micron Foundation, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, ShurTech Brands, LLC and Agile Homes.
A program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Camp Invention challenges children in grades K-6 to find their “inner inventor” by learning the process of innovation.
In a press release, Camp Invention organizers stated they know and appreciate the importance of social distancing recommendations and will continue to adjust its in-person programs to comply with best practice safety measures to ensure the health of our campers, teachers, families and communities. These precautions may include daily monitoring of temperatures for all children and staff; social distancing within classrooms; increased sanitation practices within the building and scheduled hygiene checks; and smaller student groups with staggered lunch schedules. Programs will follow all state and regional COVID-19 guidelines.
For additional information, visit invent.org/camp.
CRUSHTHECURVEIDAHO AND IDAHO NATional LABORATORY LAUNCH K-12 SUMMER ESSAY CONTEST
CrushTheCurveIdaho is teaming up with the Idaho National Laboratory K-12 Education Program in a joint effort to promote education around the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. The essay contest will run through the summer and winners, along with their teachers, will be awarded a cash prize.
“Our hope is that the CrushTheCurveIdaho Summer Long Essay Contest will spark meaningful dinner table conversations driven by Idaho’s youth,” said CrushTheCurveIdaho Executive Director, Tina Upson. “We know that the only way to crush the curve in Idaho is for individuals to personally own their role in community health and it starts with education. Schools are going to look very different come fall but we feel confident that students who proactively educate themselves about COVID-19, from credible sources, will feel empowered with the understanding of why those changes are needed and necessary.”
For essay topics and writing prompts, visit crushthecurveidaho.com/essay-contest. Essays can be submitted online or mailed to CrushTheCurveIdaho, 2775 W. Navigator Drive, #220, Meridian, 83642. Submissions are due by midnight July 31 with winners announced Aug. 14.
SONIC DRIVE-IN THANKS LOCAL TEACHERS WITH DONATIONS TO AID DISTANCE LEARNING
OKLAHOMA CITY─To recognize the entrepreneurial spirit driving teachers to meet their students’ distance learning needs during this difficult time, SONIC Drive-In matched all donations to DonorsChoose on Teacher Appreciation Day. Through Limeades for Learning, SONIC donated $1 million to public school teacher requests across the country on May 5, Teacher Appreciation Day supporting their endeavors to provide students with essential education resources.
In Boise, Idaho four teachers received a total donation of $375 including: Natalie Dalos at Andrus Elementary School for the project “Creating a Safe Place for kids!”; Dolly Higgins at Future Public School for the project “Math Packs Go the Distance”; Kimberly Greene at Pioneer School of the Arts for the project “Inspiring Good Humans”; and Cassie Moore at Ustick Elementary School for the project “Hallelujah for Headphones.”
In Meridian, Idaho two teachers received a total donation of $174 including:Deborah Lafond at Meridian High School for the project “Help School Nurse Help Students Succeed” and Amy Gamez at River Valley Elementary School for the project “Becoming a Mindful School.”
In Nampa, Idaho five teachers received a total donation of $344 including: Lexi Thorell at Central Elementary School for the project “Books for First Graders”; Alicia Chalom at Iowa Elementary School for the project “Read It, Answer It, Check It”; Rebecca Wheeler at Owyhee Elementary School for the project “Emotional Well Being”; Jennifer Crain at Park Ridge Elementary School for the project “Rhyming Books for Kindergarten Library”; and Josephine Fisher at Sherman Elementary School for the project “3D Life.”
WILDER ALL ALUMNI POTLUCK JUNE 13
WILDER─All are welcome to the Wilder All Alumni Potluck at noon on Saturday, June 13 at Wilder Park.