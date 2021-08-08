IDAHO COUNCIL FOR DEAF AND HARD OF HEARING HOSTING EVENT AUG. 28
MERIDIAN—The Idaho Council for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing is hosting a Deaf Awareness Day community event on Saturday, Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Center at Kleiner Park.
The event will feature two deaf doctors, food trucks, a drawing for a Ring doorbell, activities for children and an after-hours social from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Register at the event’s Facebook page. Participants will receive a free event t-shirt.
FUNDRAISER CHAMPIONS CANCER RESEARCH WITH GLASSES
Local residents can support Stand Up To Cancer’s (SU2C) cancer research efforts by shopping for new glasses at Eyemart Express. The organization aims to make all cancer patients long-term survivors. For every pair of SU2C glasses purchased at the optical retailer, $5 will be donated to the important cause through August 28.
Participating in the fundraiser is easy: visit an Eyemart Express store, located locally in Boise at 291 N. Milwaukee Street and in Nampa at 16448 N. Midland Boulevard, and get SU2C glasses or sunglasses. The new collection features 16 new unisex frames that can be made into glasses or prescription sunglasses.
This is the sixth year that Eyemart Express has created a dedicated frame collection in its collaboration with Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) and Visual Eyes Eyewear for this fundraiser. The retailer has raised over $300,000 for SU2C since the partnership began.
GOLF TOURNAMENT BENEFITING MAF TO BE HELD SEPT. 2
NAMPA—A golf tournament benefiting local nonprofit Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF) will be held Sept. 2 at Ridgecrest Golf Course. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. There will be contest holes, prizes and a complimentary lunch.
The player fee is $125 for an individual and $450 for a foursome. All proceeds support the ministry of MAF, a Christian humanitarian aviation organization that operates in remote areas around the world. For more information or to register, visit maf.org/events.
GRANTS AWARDED BY BOISE SOUTHWEST ROTARY FOUNDATION
BOISE—The Boise Southwest Rotary Foundation recently announced its 2021 Foundation grant recipients. The Foundation awarded $2,500 to the Diane Moore Nature Center, Idaho Bird Observatory, which seeks to improve and protect fish and wildlife habitat and water quality in the Boise River, provide controlled access to the river and conduct community outreach and education for more than 5,000 people. The grant will provide benches and mist net lanes to enhance the nature center.
Boise Basin School PTA received a $1,000 grant to partially fund equipment, such as an indoor pitching mound, batting cage and projective helmets for Basin Elementary School in Idaho City, which has a new softball and baseball program.
The Foundation also gave a $1,350 grant to the Rotary Club of Bahias de Huatulco, which will provide funding for an oxygen generator at the Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social, a medical facility in Huatulco, Mexico, in the state of Oaxaca. The oxygen concentrators are helpful for treating COVID-19 patients, preventing the need for a ventilator.
IDAHO DIVISION OF CAREER TECHNICAL EDUCATION AWARDS $3.5 MILLION IN GRANTS TO SECONDARY AND POSTSECONDARY CTE PROGRAMS
The Idaho Division of Career Technical Education (IDCTE) has awarded $3.5 million in grants to expand and modernize Idaho’s secondary and postsecondary career technical education (CTE) programs to meet Idaho’s growing need for a skilled workforce. The grants were awarded to all six technical colleges and a mix of rural and urban districts statewide.
The one-time funds were made possible by the “Building Idaho’s Future” initiative, Gov. Brad Little’s plan to use Idaho’s record budget surplus to provide Idahoans historic tax relief and make strategic investments in transportation, education, broadband, water, capital construction and other critical areas.
Some of the local schools that received grants include: Boise School District, $80,356 for pre-engineering programs in high schools; Caldwell School District, $19,883.08 for pharmacy tech programs; Melba School District, $32,844.39 for apparel and textiles programs; and Nampa School District, $30,347.56 for Skyview/ICAT nursing assistant program.
ENTERPRISE OF BOISE AWARDS $5,000 GRANT TO LOCAL NONPROFIT
BOISE—Enterprise of Boise is awarding a $5,000 grant to United We Read, a project of the United Way of Treasure Valley, to address social and racial equity gaps facing local youth and families. The grant is part of an effort by Enterprise Holdings, through the Enterprise Holdings Foundations, to award local ROAD Forward grants to nearly 700 nonprofits across the globe. Combined, the grants total more than $7 million in 2021.