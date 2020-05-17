NAMPA CELEBRATES PUBLIC WORKS WEEK WITH ANNUAL DRAWING AND COLORING CONTEST
NAMPA — The City of Nampa invites all age groups to celebrate National Public Works Week May 17 — 23, by entering the annual drawing and coloring contest. This year’s theme is “The Rhythm of Public Works,” and allows the City of Nampa to highlight our multi-faceted professionals and their contributions to the community. Nampa’s Public Works Department is made up of seven divisions: Airport, Engineering, Environmental Compliance, Fleet Services, Streets, Wastewater and Waterworks.
Coloring and drawing sheets can be found online at cityofnampa.us/1352/Public-Works-Week-Coloring-Contest. All entries must be submitted by May 24 via email to mccreet@cityofnampa.us. Winners will be notified May 29.
MIDDLETON PE TEACHER RETIRES THIS MONTH AFTER 35 YEARS OF SERVICE
MIDDLETON — Veteran teacher Toni Waters will retire this month from Middleton School District after 35 years of service. She began her career in 1985 as a health and PE teacher and coached track, volleyball and basketball for many years. She has been the only PE teacher at Middleton Heights School since it was built in 1987. She obtained grant money to build a school track, which has been used by students and the community for many events. Hundreds of students received college scholarships from the running program Waters created, and she even mentored a current Olympic marathon runner, Carlos Trujillo. Over the course of her career, Waters was awarded SHAPE (Society of Health and Physical Educators) Idaho Teacher of the Year and the SHAPE Idaho and Northwest Distinguished Service Award. She also served as SHAPE Idaho president, treasurer, historian and conference chair. Additionally, she was named “Hometown Hero” for Canyon County.
U OF I THEATRE ARTS OFFERS SCHOLARSHIPS TO HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts is calling for high school seniors with an interest in theatre to create a short video for a chance to win one of two $1,000 scholarships for this fall. Students with an interest in acting, design, stage management, directing and writing may apply by submitting a two to three-minute video showcasing their talent and passion for theatre.
Students should send a link of their video to theatre@uidaho.edu by 5 p.m., June 13. Questions can be sent to the same address. Information about the scholarship and U of I Theatre Arts is at uidaho.edu/class/theatre.
LIFT AND STEM ACTION CENTER CELEBRATE TOP MAKERMINDED SCHOOLS IN IDAHO
BOISE — LIFT, the Detroit-based national manufacturing innovation institute, and the Idaho STEM Action Center today announced that several local schools were among the winners of the Gem State’s 2019-2020 MakerMinded competition.
Schools being recognized for their outstanding performance in MakerMinded received cash awards from the STEM Action Center to build or enhance a STEM or advanced manufacturing program. These schools include Basin School District grades 5-8 in Idaho City ($3,000) and Syringa Middle School, Caldwell ($2,500). New Plymouth High School was recognized for their participation and received $50 from the STEM Action Center to build or enhance a STEM or advanced manufacturing program:
In partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense’s National Defense Education program, MakerMinded launched in Idaho in the fall of 2018 to inspire more middle and high school students to pursue advanced manufacturing careers and equip them with 21st-century skills in demand at Idaho’s 1,600 manufacturers that currently employ nearly 70,000 people.
WINDERMERE RAISES $500K FOR LOCAL FOOD BANKS
CALDWELL─Windermere/Access Realty announced they surpassed their goal of raising $500,000 for local food banks. Windermere Offices’ annual day of giving back to the community looked different this year because of COVID-19. Through the Neighbors In Need campaign, the Windermere Foundation matched up to $250,000 for every dollar donated.
“IDAHO TENT GIVES” EVENT COLLECTING NONPERISHABLES FOR COMMUNITIES IMPACTED BY COVID-19
BOISE — Idaho Tents & Events is partnering with El Ada Community Action Partnership to host a donation drive for nonperishable food and personal care items for communities most impacted by COVID-19. The drive will be held May 26 – 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Will Call Express lane of Idaho Tents & Events at 3900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Items needed for the drive include nonperishable food items and personal care items such as lip balm, deodorant, nail clippers, shampoo, socks and toothpaste. Each person that donates three or more items will be given a 10% off coupon to be used at Idaho Tents & Events.
GREATER BOISE ROTARY FOUNDATION GRANTS $20K TO ADA COUNTY ORGANIZATIONS
BOISE — The Greater Boise Rotary Foundation recently announced grants totaling $20,000 to eight Ada County nonprofit organizations.
The GBRF comprises eight Rotary clubs in Ada County whose members contribute to the foundation throughout the year. Twice a year, the GBRF invites applications and awards grants, with large grants of $10,000 to $25,000 being granted in November and small grants of $500 to $3,500 being granted in April.
This year’s eight small grant recipients are C.A.T.C.H., Learning Lab, Salvation Army, City Light, WCA, Meridian Food Bank, Sleep in Heavenly Peace and Idaho Diaper Bank.
Grants typically fund projects, not operating expenses, but with the current COVID-9 crisis, the GBRF waived this restriction. Funds are unrestricted, and the organizations may use them to care for and protect people in Ada County where they will do the most good.