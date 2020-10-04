GARDEN CITY — Join a conversation on literature with fellow book lovers, book club members and author Elaine Ambrose at Garden City Library Foundation’s Treasure Valley Book Club Lunch and Share on Oct. 10 from noon to 1:30 p.m. The event will be carried live on Zoom. A $20 registration fee will support “Bells for Books” and other library programs for adults and children. Ambrose will teach a segment on how to write our own life stories by examining tragic, mysterious, humorous and inspirational moments in our lives.
The Garden City Library depends on fundraising events to help it survive as a haven for readers and as a source for a multitude of programs for the entire community. Lunch will not be offered this year, in keeping with pandemic protocol.
For more information or to register, contact gcpl.foundation@gmail.com or Sue at 208-340-9450.
CHRISTMAS DECOR ANNOUNCES 2020 DECORATED FAMILY PROGRAM
MERIDIAN — Nominations are now open for Christmas Decor’s 2020 Decorated Family Program, an annual tradition that dates back to 2003. Christmas Decor, A professional holiday and event decorating company, invites friends and neighbors to nominate deserving military families whose loved ones will be deployed outside of the country for the holiday season to receive a free holiday home decorating experience.
“Each year, tens of thousands of American troops are deployed outside of the United States and its territories in support of foreign conflicts, alliances, and peace-keeping missions,” said Chris Weaver of Christmas Decor by Senske Lawn and Tree — Boise. “The families of these men and women face celebrating the holiday season without their loved one. We are proud to participate in the Decorated Family program to light up the holidays for these families, and hopefully create a warm glow in the hearts of those who are spending the holidays far from home in service to this country.”
To nominate someone, visit Christmas Decor’s Facebook page, click on the Decorated Family Program link, and tell Christmas Decor why the nominee deserves to be selected for this distinction. Christmas Decor corporate will review all the shared stories and select from the nominated families in each community. The deadline for nominations is Nov. 11.
DUTCH BROS’ COFFEE FOR A CAUSE RAISES OVER $25K FOR LOCAL BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS
For the tenth year in a row, Dutch Bros Coffee and its customers joined together for Buck for Kids day to support local youth organizations. On Sept. 18, local Dutch Bros franchises donated $1 from every purchased drink to local Boys & Girls Clubs, resulting in $13,000 for Boys & Girls Club of Nampa and more than $12,500 for the Boys & Girls Club of Ada County.
Buck for Kids is one of Dutch Bros’ main annual givebacks. It started in 2001 and has raised more than $2.5 million for youth organizations. More than 400 shops in nine states participated in the giveback this year, including new locations in Utah and New Mexico.
CITY OF NAMPA INVITES COMMUNITY TO WALK STORY TRAIL AT LAKEVIEW PARK
NAMPA — The City of Nampa officially dedicated the story trail at Lakeview Park Oct. 1. The story trail is an activity that encourages children and families to read while being engaged with physical activity. It offers reading stations strategically placed along a walking path that is approximately one-half mile in length.
“I am very excited to be officially launching this program for our community which encourages physical activity and reading. In addition to physical activity, the story trail gives us an opportunity to send out positive messages of hope, resilience and gratitude for our community to enjoy in celebration of 2C Kids Week,” said Mayor Debbie Kling in a press release.
The story trail project is managed by the Nampa Parks and Recreation Department and the Nampa Library and was installed in late 2019. Bilingual reading material will be exchanged periodically to provide a variety of reading opportunities for all ages in our community. Funding for the story trail project came from a grant received from St. Luke’s Children’s Healthy Lifestyle Grant and funds from the Mayor’s Walking Challenge which is donated from High Five! Children’s Health Collaborative, an initiative of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health.
BOISE CITY MAYOR AND COUNCIL APPROVE PUBLIC ART PROPOSAL FOR FUTURE WESTSIDE PARK
BOISE — Boise City Mayor and Council recently approved the recommended public art design proposal by artist Matthew Mazzotta titled “Gentle Breeze” for the Westside Park planned for downtown Boise on 11th and Bannock streets. Funded by the Capital City Development Corporation (CCDC), Mazzotta will be commissioned $350,000 for the design, fabrication and coordination of the installation of the artwork.
“Gentle Breeze” received a majority of favorable comments through a public feedback process launched in January of this year, a unanimous recommendation from the community-based selection panel representing members of CCDC, Arts & History Commission, Arts & History Advisory Team, project design team, neighborhood stakeholders and the local arts community, and was approved through the CCDC Board and the Arts & History Commission.
“Gentle Breeze” consists of an abstracted sculptural tree form that includes three park benches suspended from the canopy, which will serve as swings. The proposed sculpture is 23 feet tall by 30 feet in diameter and sits atop a land-formed berm, currently proposed at 36 inches in height. The canopy of the tree form features abstracted circular leaf forms designed to be articulated and activated into motion by the power of the wind, allowing the leaf forms to rustle and the sculpture to respond to the weather in its immediate environment. The sculpture is planned with durable outdoor materials and will feature a bold pink finish for the leaf forms and support structure.
The sculpture will provide multiple means of accessibility and engagement, including public gathering, swing time, shade and additional play and seating on the berm. Installation is planned for late spring 2021 to align with the completion of the park.