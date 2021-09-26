IDAHO RESILIENCE PROJECT RECEIVES $1.5 MILLION GRANT
BOISE—Idaho Resilience Project announced they received a $1.5 million grant from Idaho Department of Health & Welfare through the Idaho Community Grant Program to support the expansion of the existing collaborations between the medical, educational, legal, social services, nonprofit and state-level agencies and organizations in each of the seven regions in Idaho.
The mission of Idaho Resilience Project is to help Idaho kids and families build resilience and forge a path beyond trauma. Jean Fitzgerald-Mutchie, board chair of the newly formed nonprofit, said, “Working with statewide organizations such as Idaho Youth Ranch (IYR), Idaho Children’s Trust Fund (ICTF), St. Luke’s Health System, Department of Health and Welfare, school districts and many other entities, we have already built a network of community-based collaboratives.”
Idaho Resilience Project will use the grant to expand regional efforts in each of the seven Health & Welfare regions; build awareness of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs), Healthy Outcomes from Positive Experiences (H.O.P.E.) and trauma-informed practices and resilience; lead a statewide convening with a statewide conference to bring together entities working on building resilience across Idaho; and foster trauma-informed systems to include public policy, systems, and environmental change (PSE) across schools, child protective services, the juvenile justice system, and other contributors to children’s health and wellbeing.
Idaho Resilience Project recently partnered with Idaho Public Television to produce Resilient Idaho: Hope Lives Here, a documentary that looks into ACEs research and how ACEs affect people in Idaho. The documentary, which aired statewide earlier this year, is continuing to be used in trainings across Idaho and can be viewed at idahoptv.org/resilientidaho.
LIGHT OF HOPE FUNDRAISER OCT. 6-8 HELPS DOMESTIC ABUSE VICTIMS
BOISE—The Faces of Hope Victim Center continues to see unprecedented growth in the number of victims experiencing domestic violence and sexual assault in Ada County. To meet the increased demand for services, Faces of Hope is hosting a three-day online fundraising event, Light of Hope.
The event, held every October during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, organizers hope to raise $100,000 for the center. To participate, visit facesofhopevictimcenter.org/light-of-hope, or follow the event on the Faces of Hope Facebook and Instagram pages.
“Faces of Hope has always relied on gifts from the community to support our work,” Faces of Hope Executive Director Paige Dinger said. “This support is critical as we expand services to help victims in need.”
Light of Hope will provide resources that ensure Faces can continue to be there for every victim when they need care. Faces has all the resources a victim needs, at no cost, through one door. So far this year, Faces of Hope has assisted 361 victims in filing protection orders while also providing other legal support; provided 88% more food and gas cards than in the same period last year; supported 29% more victims in exploring options for a path to safety than we did in those same months in 2020. And helped 757 children receive support to heal from the impact of abuse through its in-house partner, CARES.