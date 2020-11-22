PERSPECTIVE WEALTH PARTNERS GRANTS $500 SCHOLARSHIPS TO EIGHT TREASURE VALLEY KIDS
BOISE — Eight kids who ran in YMCA’s Harrison Classic received an adrenaline boost and a financial boost this past month. Perspective Wealth Partners, a Boise-based Registered Investment Advisor, awarded $500 scholarships to eight randomly drawn participants in this annual kids-only race for ages 14 and under. Each winner will receive their $500 contribution in an IDeal—Idaho College Savings Program account.
Due to COVID-19, this year’s race looked a little different. Rather than all racers competing together on one day, the event took place October 5-11 and registrants were on the honor system to complete their 1-mile walk or run from wherever they chose on any day within the given timeframe. Knowing that the event would be different this year, there was also a School Prize of $400 for the school with the most participants. The winner was Calvary Christian School, with over 95 kids signing up. In total, 399 youth completed this year’s event.
Among the winners who won a $500 IDeal scholarship are Zoey Clegg, Jakobe Naito, Sam Wimmer, Sarah Burbank, Blake Felgate and Charlotte Baeyen.
FEED THE NEED 2020 BRINGS HOLIDAY MEAL TO NEEDY IN GEM COUNTY NOV. 26
EMMETT — Gem County Recovery Community Center (GCRCC) will present Feed the Need 2020 throughout Emmett and Gem County, Idaho on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.
This year marks Gem County Recovery Community Center’s fourth annual Feed the Need. Last year’s event saw more than 230 individuals and families served, with a hot, delicious and filling holiday meal delivered to their homes. A much higher need is anticipated this year because the COVID-19 crisis.
The meal is available free of charge. Those interested can call GCRCC at 208-398-5151. This safely prepared, safely packaged and COVID-19-conscious meal includes turkey, ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, yams, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, a dinner roll and a piece of pie. Staff and volunteers begin preparing the meals at 5 a.m. and start deliveries at 2 p.m. People can help by donating at the GCRCC office or online by visiting givebutter.com/feedtheneed. Donations of large turkeys and hams are also needed.
Gem County Recovery Community Center is a locally owned nonprofit whose primary focus is to provide support for those in recovery from substance misuse and mental illness.
LARRY H. MILLER SUBARU BOISE SUPPORTS IDAHO YOUTH CHARITIES IN 2020 SUBARU SHARE THE LOVE EVENT
BOISE─Larry H. Miller Subaru Boise announced its participation in the 2020 Subaru Share the Love event and selected Wild Hearts Idaho and Idaho Youth Ranch as their hometown charities to be added to the list of organizations that customers can select to receive a Share the Love donation.
Wild Hearts Idaho is a girl-focused and girl-led organization centered on building leadership skills in teen girls, ages 12-18, through outdoor adventure. Idaho Youth Ranch offers emergency shelter, residential care, youth and family therapy, job readiness training, adoption services and more, for kids and their families.
The Subaru Share the Love event runs from Nov. 19 until Jan. 4, and allows Subaru dealerships the opportunity to select charities operating in their community to be included in a list of organizations that new owners and lessees can select from to receive a $250 donation from Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA).
LOCAL YOUNG WRITERS WIN IDEAL EDUCATION SAVINGS SCHOLARSHIPS
BOISE─Twelve young storytellers from western Idaho were awarded seed money by IDeal—Idaho’s College Savings Program for their educational aspirations.
The writing contest, which begins in January every year and typically closes in March, was extended this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Oct. 24, Idaho Public Television named the winners and awarded these local students with prizes, including a $100 contribution to their IDeal—Idaho 529 College Savings Program accounts.
Now in its 26th year, the PBS KIDS Writers Contest empowers children in grades K-3 to celebrate creativity and build literacy skills by writing and illustrating their own stories. “This year we had 154 submissions from around Idaho, and the stories were awesome. A few of them made me laugh until I cried,” says Katheryn Astle, IdahoPTV community education specialist. “Some of the writers drew from real-life experiences, others dreamed up imaginative adventures, and they all added wonderful illustrations. The PBS KIDS Writers Contest is a great way for children to engage in polishing their language skills and creativity — abilities that are vital in today’s world.”
Local winners included Allyse Carlson, Nampa; Paisley Schumaker, Nampa; Elsa Nowell, Eagle; Ava Rishkofski, Boise; Samantha John, Boise; Anabel Burgos, Boise; Evan Schaff, Boise; Nora Bovey, Fairfield; Emmet Walker, Boise; Quinn Adams, Boise; Kenna Pannell, Boise; Brooklinn Wind, Boise.
GOLDEN CORRAL HONORING VETERANS WITH FREE MEAL
Golden Corral restaurants are handing out a free meal and beverage card to veterans and military personnel from Nov. 1-30, while supplies last. Cards can be redeemed once for lunch or dinner Monday through Thursday from Nov. 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021.
SDE AWARDS GRANTS TO HELP IDAHO SCHOOLS UPGRADE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT
BOISE─The Idaho State Department of Education awarded $124,312 in federal grant funding through its Child Nutrition Programs to help 10 Idaho schools purchase new equipment for their National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs, Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra announced in a press release.
Locally, Shadow Butte Elementary in the Emmett School District, benefited from the grant with $7,630 for a convection oven.
“Providing tasty, nutritious meals for students is an essential part of public education,” Superintendent Ybarra said. “Thanks to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Equipment Grant, schools across Idaho will improve their food service with new equipment ranging from freezers and convection ovens to a steam kettle and a massive mixer.”
BOISE RESCUE MISSION MINISTRIES HONORS UNITED STATES VETERANS
BOISE─Though Boise Rescue Mission Ministries (BRMM) had to down-size their annual Veterans Day Luncheon due to the ongoing pandemic, they still made it a point to honor the men and women in the Mission’s Veterans Ministry Program this past Veterans Day.
A steak lunch, sponsored by Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, was served for all Veterans Ministry Program participants, while flowers decorated the dining hall at River of Life Men’s Shelter.
David Thorne, a graduate of the Program, was honored as the Mission’s 2020 Veteran of the Year. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1987 when he was 18 and was stationed at Schofield, where he served his country for four years. During this time, he earned an Expert Infantryman Badge, an Air Assault Badge and joined the Scout Squad. Twenty years after returning to civilian life, Thorne developed Parkinson’s Disease which left him homeless. He came to Lighthouse where he joined the Veteran’s Ministry Program.
“Coming to the Mission and joining the Program was like coming back to earth.” Thorne said in a press release. “Surrounded by these men, I no longer felt alone or isolated. I’m as happy as can be now.”
One of Boise Rescue Mission Ministries’ own, President and CEO Reverend Bill Roscoe, was also honored during Veteran’s Day celebrations. Roscoe enlisted in the Army in 1969 and reported to Vietnam in 1970, where he was assigned to the C Company and to the 20th Engineer Battalion. There, he earned an Expert Marksman Badge, a Good Conduct Medal, an Exemplary Unit Citation and a National Defense Medal.
“I knew men of tremendous courage who truly put others before self and were quite prepared to lay down their life for us,” Rev. Roscoe recalled. “I saw heroic men do heroic deeds and I am a better man today because of their example. It was an honor and great privilege to serve my country and I thank God today that I was given that honor.”
KBRX RADIO BOISE FUND DRIVE RAISES OVER $65,000 IN OCTOBER
BOISE─ KBRX Radio Boise (89.9 FM / 93.5 FM / radioboise.org) donors contributed to the station’s most successful Radiothon fundraising drive, with a grand total of $65,262 in donations during October. Over 700 individuals in 21 states came together to aid the Treasure Valley’s only nonprofit radio station.
“What does Radio Boise mean to me in 2020?” Doug McRoberts, station listener and supporter, asked in a press release. “Everything. Radio Boise became a symbol of the antidote for everything wrong with the world. These people care…. It really is radio by people for people and so much more. A community of programmers, DJs, volunteers, donors and one of the few public platforms for social issues that are ignored by a large segment of the state’s population.”