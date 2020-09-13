MERIDIAN ART WEEK CONCLUDES TODAY WITH SIDEWALK CHALK ART CONTEST
MERIDIAN — The City of Meridian’s Art Week concludes today with its Sidewalk Chalk Art contest. Submissions are due by 11:59 p.m. tonight. To enter, create artwork on your sidewalk or driveway, then email a clear picture of your artwork to mac@meridiancity.org. The categories for submission are youth under 12, amateur (not a professional artist) and professional (artist by profession).
Entries will be posted on the City of Meridian social media pages tomorrow, Sept. 14. The artwork in each of the three categories that gets the most “likes” will be given the $50 People’s Choice Award. The Meridian Arts Commission will select a first-place prize for each category, with each winner receiving $75. For more information visit meridiancity.org.
GIRL SCOUTS EXPANDS SUPPORT TO IDAHO STUDENTS IN ALL LEARNING MODES
With school opening schedules and extracurricular activities in flux across Idaho, Girl Scouts is actively stepping up to supplement learning, provide activities and support social and emotional needs during the ongoing uncertainty.
This fall, Girl Scouts has created a Resource Guide to expand offerings for girls at in-person schools, hybrid, virtual, learning pods, public, private, charter, home school, after-school programs, faith communities or other organizations. Girl Scouts of Silver Sage has adapted its leadership program – with pillars in STEM, Life Skills, Entrepreneurship and Outdoors – to ensure access for all families in every learning environment.
“What girls need right now is a supportive sisterhood and encouraging mentors to stay resilient and keep learning and growing,” said Patricia Pyke, CEO of Girl Scouts of Silver Sage, the regional council for our area. “We want to ensure that every girl, even in the most remote area, has the chance to develop positive values and life skills.”
Girl Scout troops, typically organized around neighborhoods, are still the primary way girls participate. This year, a variety of innovative access points and troop models have been added to serve more families.
For example, parent groups or schools can form a specialized troop focused on a specific interest, such as engineering, civics or leadership, or trailblazers (an outdoor adventure troop). Sports teams can stay connected and active by forming team-centric troops. School-based troops can meet at lunch or at after-school programs. There’s even a “Make New Friends” program to get kindergartners ready for school, a “Juliette” program for individuals, and specialized curriculum for most denominations of faith communities.
Programs are low or no cost, with financial assistance offered to families who need it. In the Treasure Valley, grant-funded, school-based troops are available at some Title 1 schools and other schools with high percentage of free and reduced lunch. For a Resource Guide with more information about all options and school partnerships, visit girlscouts-ssc.org.
SALVATION ARMY IN BOISE PROVIDING SPACE FOR REMOTE LEARNING
BOISE─The Salvation Army in Boise is providing space on their campus for children of first responders, healthcare personnel and other essential workers living in Ada County to social distance while attending virtual classes.
The Youth Academic Drop-in Center is for essential workers (parents and guardians) who are hesitant to send their children back into traditional classrooms this school year. The Salvation Army will provide on-site tutors for 50 students as they navigate the new school year.
At this time, The Salvation Army plans to provide this service for 5 weeks and then re-evaluate the needs of the community. The are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for kindergarten through eighth grade, with meals provided.
“Our facility is equipped to meet social distancing requirements. We also have dependable internet access and devices for remote learning. With this new flexible facility, we have the capacity to meet the growing needs in our community,” said Major Thomas Stambaugh.
The Youth Academic Drop-in Center was made possible through the support of The J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation. Through their support, this program is free to those in need. Donations are welcome. For more information visit salarmy.us/boisechildcare
IPTV TO BROADCAST FREE LESSONS FOR HOME LEARNING
BOISE─Access to the internet is difficult for some in Idaho and with that in mind, IdahoPTV is bringing the classroom into viewers’ homes with Classroom Idaho: Learn@Home.
Classroom Idaho fall 2020 is available for free across the entire state via over-the-air antenna. Fall school sessions will air on IdahoPTV’s CREATE Channel. Additionally, many cable providers broadcast the CREATE Channel in areas around Idaho. Lessons are taught by certified Idaho teachers, and are aligned to Idaho content standards. Hourlong K-6 modules will air Monday through Friday, beginning at 8 a.m., Sept. 14 through Dec. 18.
Hourlong English language courses (ELL) will air on Mondays and repeat on Fridays at 3 p.m., Sept. 14 through Dec. 18. These courses will be for both children and adults.
College and career readiness sessions will be offered on Mondays and repeated on Fridays at 4 p.m. These courses will be taught by academic advisors and help prepare students and parents for college and career.
During the 14-week fall session, K-6 students will be given standards-aligned direct instruction from a certified Idaho teacher. Students in grades 7-12 can tune in directly after Classroom Idaho for quality PBS programming; secondary teachers can find links to corresponding teaching resources on our website at idahoptv.org. There will not be classes during Thanksgiving week.
ST. VINCENT DE PAUL OPERATING MOBILE FOOD PANTRY SEPT. 17 & 24
BOISE─St. Vincent de Paul, together with the Idaho Foodbank and area produce growers are offering a Mobile Pantry to those facing food insecurity. The Mobile Pantry will be at Latah Village Apartments, 3905 W. Alpine Street on Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon, and at Brentwood Apartments, 3165 S. Apple Street on Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Proceeds from sales at Broadway North, the new St. Vincent de Paul thrift store located at 2160 Broadway Ave., are earmarked for a new refrigerated mobile food truck.
FILL THE SHELVES PROJECT BENEFITS VICTIMS OF TRAFFICKING
MERIDIAN─ Supplement company Microbe Formulas recently partnered with Idaho Community Outreach Behavioral Services (COBS) in Boise for the “Fill the Shelves” project to collect essential items to give to local victims of sex trafficking and crime after they are rescued. Microbe Formulas accepted donations from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5.
In addition to the essential items collected, Microbe Formulas CEO Ryan Riley presented COBS founder and president Paula Barthelmess with a $13,200 check that will fund a safe house for rescued human trafficking victims.
“This is a cause that needs more attention and is happening in our own backyard,” Riley said in a press release. “Through Fill the Shelves, we brought together companies, organizations and everyday people to raise awareness for human trafficking. Every donation, big or small, adds up to make a huge difference for local rescue victims.”
Along with donations by Microbe Formulas, other local businesses and organizations contributed to this cause, including BHB, City of Meridian, Eazy Peazy Kitchen, Coldwell Banker, CellCore Biosciences, Chick-fil-A, Children’s Riot, Flying M Coffee House, former Meridian Mayor Tammy de Weerd, Meridian Chamber of Commerce, Meridian Police Department, Parent Guide, Performance Plus, Sojourn-Boise, TDS Fiber and Tortilla Factory.
DONATION CAMPAIGN HELPS KEEP IDAHO BOTANICAL GARDEN GATES OPEN
BOISE─After a successful membership and donation campaign, the Idaho Botanic Garden (IBG) will be able to continue to operate and host the Winter Garden Aglow event this holiday season.
IBG launched a membership and donation campaign Aug. 1 to raise funds to keep the Garden operating during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the goal of raising $150,000, as of Sept. 1, the Garden raised $182,485.
The pandemic impacts every one of the Garden’s programs— admissions, memberships, weddings, field trips, concerts and education programs that make up their annual revenue. Funds raised through the campaign allow the Garden to host health-conscious events, develop educational programs, rehire staff positions, restore full hours of operation, preserve the plant collection and maintain the Garden.
“Over the past couple of weeks, we have been awestruck by support from our community,” IBG Executive Director Erin Anderson said. “Garden memberships are on the rise, donations large and small have been coming in daily, and our Garden community has gone out of their way to get the word out! Thank you, Treasure Valley!”
BOISE CONTEMPORARY THEATER’S GALA EVENT TO BE ONLINE SEPT. 21
BOISE─For the first time, the Boise Contemporary Theater’s annual gala event will be online. The event, set for Sept. 21 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., will include special performances, food and drinks with your VIP ticket and a live and silent auction, all from the comfort of your couch.
A VIP ticket includes a picnic from Tasso, and wine curated by Kat House from House of Wine, plus some BCT swag to keep the party safe and socially distanced. A limited amount of VIP Tickets will be available. For more information, visit bctheater.org/gala/.