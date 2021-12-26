Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


WYAKIN FOUNDATION COLLECTING ITEMS FOR HOMELESS VETS

BOISE—The Wyakin Foundation will be collecting donations to support homeless veterans now until Jan. 21. All items received will go to veterans moving into new housing as part of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development — VA Supportive Housing Program (HUD-VASH).

Items most needed are toilet paper, paper towels, sponges, brooms/mops, cleaning supplies, dishes, towels (kitchen and bathroom), spatulas/wooden spoons, shower curtains and rugs for the kitchen/bathroom. Donated items can be dropped off at the Wyakin Foundation’s office at 960 S. Broadway Ave. Suite 260 Boise, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The HUD VASH program provides support to veterans who are homeless as they look to find permanent housing. The program provides rental assistance vouchers and supportive services like mental health care, health care substance abuse counseling.

HUBBLE HOMES DONATES $490K TO LOCAL CHARITIES

NAMPA—Hubble Homes’ Heart of Hubble donated $490,000 to seven valley charities Dec. 15. Care House Partnerships, Faces of Hope, Family Justice Center of Idaho, Hope House, JEMFriends, Love INC and Valley Women & Children’s Shelter each received $70,000 each from the sale of the 2021 Hubble Hero House.

Hubble’s 47 trade partners, subcontractors and vendors donated all labor, materials to ensure the 2021 Hubble Hero home was a success.

“We are thankful for all the support from our trade partners and subcontractors for their generous donation of 100% of the labor and materials it took to build the Hero Home,” said Don Hubble, President and CEO of Hubble Homes. “Because of their contributions we are able to make this amazing donation to these seven valley charities. Together we are proud to be able to give back and support the Treasure Valley community.”

One of the beneficiaries of this year’s donations, Family Justice Center of Idaho, shared plans to use the contribution made to help with needed resources for their services that support abused children. Their president, Detective Corporal Angela Weekes, shared, “The Nampa Family Justice Center is blessed to have been selected to be one of this year’s recipients from the Hubble Hero House. We have had a need for some time in our organization to renovate a portion of our facilities and with this generous donation we can finally meet this need.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments