The Caldwell YMCA received a $2,000 donation from Zions Bank on Dec. 9 to support its 2021 Annual Campaign. The check was presented to Executive Director Erik Bullock by the bank’s Caldwell branch manager Kahlia Morin and regional credit manager Dan Noble.
Make-A-Wish Idaho granted a wish to have a horse to Addie, a 9-year-old Nampa girl with an immune system disorder on Dec. 18. Addie believed that she was going to her regularly scheduled horse-riding lesson at the stables but was told when she arrived that she would not be riding her usual horse. Instead, she would be riding a 4-year-old appaloosa named Pablo. Once Addie and Pablo were face to face, it was revealed that Pablo was her wish horse. Addie was described by family as “being on cloud 9.” Addie spent the day riding and bonding with Pablo, by all accounts an extremely patient and easygoing horse, perfect for a young rider.
Choir students from Willow Creek, Owyhee, Centennial, Lake Ridge and Iowa elementary schools gathered to carol for downtown Nampa businesses on Dec. 18. They also entertained the Nampa Police and Nampa Fire departments. This was a combined effort of district music teachers under the leadership of Sara Neddo and Nicole Keller.
First Interstate Bank awarded a $5,000 grant to the Women’s and Children’s Alliance (WCA) to support case management programming for residential and community clients. One-on-one case management services will be provided to clients who will be assisted in identifying personal goals that will aid them in achieving self-sufficiency. Pictured left to right are Bea Black, WCA CEO; Nancy Choules, First Interstate Bank Administrative Assistant; and Bev La Chance, WCA Grants Director.
The Rotary Club of Nampa presented The Hope House with a check for $20,000 at their regular club meeting on Dec. 21. The money was raised during the 31st annual Golf For Hope golf tournament at Ridgecrest Golf Club in August.
Supporters of the tournament include The Leon Baker Team of Academy Mortgage Company, Pacific Office Automation, SelectHealth, United Heritage Insurance and Edmark Toyota.
The Eagle Kiwanis Club recently participated in several community service projects, including the Hope Tree Project and making and delivering Christmas dinners to 42 low-income seniors in Sisters Villa. Assisting in the project were Eagle Police Department Officer Justin Elliott, Karen Ellis, Kiwanis President Pete Dover, Twila Dover, Kiwanis Secretary Laurie Holm and Detective Marlon McCowan. The Kiwanis Club of Eagle meets the first and third Mondays of the month at noon at Eagle City Hall.
WYAKIN FOUNDATION COLLECTING ITEMS FOR HOMELESS VETS
BOISE—The Wyakin Foundation will be collecting donations to support homeless veterans now until Jan. 21. All items received will go to veterans moving into new housing as part of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development — VA Supportive Housing Program (HUD-VASH).
Items most needed are toilet paper, paper towels, sponges, brooms/mops, cleaning supplies, dishes, towels (kitchen and bathroom), spatulas/wooden spoons, shower curtains and rugs for the kitchen/bathroom. Donated items can be dropped off at the Wyakin Foundation’s office at 960 S. Broadway Ave. Suite 260 Boise, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The HUD VASH program provides support to veterans who are homeless as they look to find permanent housing. The program provides rental assistance vouchers and supportive services like mental health care, health care substance abuse counseling.
HUBBLE HOMES DONATES $490K TO LOCAL CHARITIES
NAMPA—Hubble Homes’ Heart of Hubble donated $490,000 to seven valley charities Dec. 15. Care House Partnerships, Faces of Hope, Family Justice Center of Idaho, Hope House, JEMFriends, Love INC and Valley Women & Children’s Shelter each received $70,000 each from the sale of the 2021 Hubble Hero House.
Hubble’s 47 trade partners, subcontractors and vendors donated all labor, materials to ensure the 2021 Hubble Hero home was a success.
“We are thankful for all the support from our trade partners and subcontractors for their generous donation of 100% of the labor and materials it took to build the Hero Home,” said Don Hubble, President and CEO of Hubble Homes. “Because of their contributions we are able to make this amazing donation to these seven valley charities. Together we are proud to be able to give back and support the Treasure Valley community.”
One of the beneficiaries of this year’s donations, Family Justice Center of Idaho, shared plans to use the contribution made to help with needed resources for their services that support abused children. Their president, Detective Corporal Angela Weekes, shared, “The Nampa Family Justice Center is blessed to have been selected to be one of this year’s recipients from the Hubble Hero House. We have had a need for some time in our organization to renovate a portion of our facilities and with this generous donation we can finally meet this need.”
