Friends of the Library volunteers help Nampa library thrive

Behind the scenes of any worthy organization you will invariably find a few dedicated individuals who take an active role in helping to make that organization thrive. The Nampa Public Library is that worthy organization and the Friends of the Library is that group of dedicated individuals. Together with the Nampa Public Library, the Friends of the Library help to bring the best in services, activities and events to Nampa.

Town Talk 1 Lions Vision Clinic

The Idaho Lions Vision Clinic recently held a vision clinic for 11 refugees, about half of whom had not had an eye exam before.
Town Talk 2 Caldwell student council

The Caldwell High School student council has received national recognition for its work from the National Student Council.
Town Talk 3 Langroise

Giraffe Laugh Early Learning Centers received a $5,000 grant for 100 preschool scholarships though the Gladys E. Langroise Advised Fund.
Town Talk 4 book drive

From left, WaFd Bank Boise Main Branch employees Jennifer Go, Rebecca Anderson, Adrienne Esposito and Stacey Darden look at some of the children’s books donated for the annual book drive.

