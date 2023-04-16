Friends of the Library volunteers help Nampa library thrive
Behind the scenes of any worthy organization you will invariably find a few dedicated individuals who take an active role in helping to make that organization thrive. The Nampa Public Library is that worthy organization and the Friends of the Library is that group of dedicated individuals. Together with the Nampa Public Library, the Friends of the Library help to bring the best in services, activities and events to Nampa.
Besides helping to extend the Nampa Public Library’s influence and services in the community through programming support and advocacy, the Friends help provide financial support by operating a used Book Store in the lobby of the library. All items in the Book Store are donations of good quality, offered at very reasonable prices. The Book Store is open Monday and Friday noon-4 p.m., Wednesday 10:15 a.m.-4 p.m. and on the second Saturday of each month noon-4 p.m.
During April, the Friends are raffling a quilt donated by the Nampa Valley Grange 131. Tickets may be purchased in the Book Store during business hours. The Friends also have an August Summer Sale and a Christmas Sale in November. All proceeds go directly to the Library.
For more information about the Friends of the Library or to join, stop in the Book Store during business hours, email them at 4friendsnpl@gmail.com or call and leave a message at 208-468-4460.
The Idaho Lions Vision Clinic holds special Vision Clinic
The Idaho Lions Vision Clinic held a special clinic for 11 refugees sponsored by the Boise chapter of the International Rescue Committee on March 23. The IRC provided a medical case worker and interpreters as many of the clients do not speak English. Since Medicaid in Idaho does not provide adult eyeglasses, the Idaho Lions Vision Clinic helps fill this gap for many individuals who qualify for services based on income, throughout its service area.
A local optometrist volunteered to do the exams and provide his expertise. He has been volunteering at the Idaho Lions Vision Clinic and was pleased to assist. Two medical students from the Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine assisted with registration. The Idaho Lions Vision Clinic provides them an opportunity to acquire some clinical experience.
A total of 11 individuals who have immigrated from countries including Tanzania, Zambia, Turkey and Afghanistan were clients for the clinic. Several of the clients ordered eyeglasses and about half had not had an eye exam before. Probably none of the individuals would have been able to afford eye glasses without the Idaho Lions Vision Clinic and they are very excited that they will be able to do better at work, school and in their personal lives.
The Idaho Lions Vision Clinic is one of several programs administered by Lions Envision Sight and was started eight years ago. The clinic operates several days a month and is assisted by various optometrists who volunteer on a regular basis. Last year the clinic had over 100 optometric clients and worked with other nonprofits such as the Boise Rescue Mission, Corpus Christi, WCA and Terry Reilly Health. Lions Envision Sight is part of the Lions Club International District of over 50 clubs in Southern Idaho and Eastern Oregon. More information at envisionsight.org.
Help name Nampa’s new dog park
The City of Nampa Parks and Recreation Department invites the community to complete a survey to select the name for Nampa’s new dog park.
In 2022, a community survey was given to submit names for the new dog park and over 100 park names were submitted by survey participants. Nampa’s Volunteer Dog Park Committee has narrowed the list to the top five: Happy Tails Dog Park, Sycamore Hill Dog Park, Happy Hound Dog Park, Huckleberry Dog Park and Winston Dog Park.
The community is invited to vote for their favorite name in the survey at surveymonkey.com/r/MV6NJ7G which is open through April 30. The name will be announced prior to the park’s opening date.
The new 9.5-acre dog park is located in the southwest part of the Nampa on Smith Avenue between Midway Road and Middleton Road. Nampa’s second dog park is projected to open summer/fall 2023.
Stinker Stores kick off Piece of Hope campaign against domestic violence
The Women’s and Children’s Alliance in Boise is proud to announce the Piece of Hope fundraising and awareness campaign is underway through May 1 at all Stinker locations in Idaho. This is the sixth collaboration between Stinker Stores and six domestic violence victim service providers.
Customers at all Stinker locations will have the opportunity to donate and/or receive information about organizations in their communities that provide free access to services and programming for children impacted by domestic violence and/or sexual abuse. Stinker operates convenience stores and truck stops throughout Idaho.
Six community organizations are benefiting:
- WCA — Idaho
- Advocates Against Family Violence — Caldwell
- Rose Advocates — Weiser, Payette, Emmett, McCall, Council, Cascade
- The Advocates — Hailey
- Family Services Alliance — Pocatello, Lava Hot Springs, Downey, Soda Springs, American Falls
- YWCA — Lewiston
Caldwell High School student council receives national award
For its exemplary record of leadership, service and activities that improve the school and community, the Caldwell High School student council has been recognized as a 2023 National Council of Excellence by the National Student Council (NatStuCo). The NatStuCo program is supported by its parent organization, the National Association of Secondary School Principals.
Caldwell High School’s student council has a strong commitment to service, leadership and community. The council received the IASC State Service project award for their contributions to and work with local domestic violence shelters. The council raised over $5,000 to help various causes in the community including, but not limited to: multiple sclerosis, Crohn’s disease and suicide prevention. Additionally, the Caldwell High School student council presented on a regional and state level about topics including representation in schools, team building and showcasing the work councils do in schools. In addition to providing service and leadership, the Caldwell High student council continues to promote school spirit and engagement by hosting events like Homecoming, Blizzard Week, and Prom.
A student council must meet a variety of criteria to earn the National Council of Excellence Award. In addition to basic requirements such as a written constitution, regular meetings and a democratic election process, the councils must have demonstrated successful sponsorship and participation in activities such as leadership development and service to the school and community.
Treasure Valley Subaru supports Guardian Paws
To celebrate its Share the Love Event, Treasure Valley Subaru and Subaru Of America are proud to announce a check presentation in the amount of $29,091.67 to Tina Day of Guardian Paws, a charity that supports veterans with PTSD by providing them with service animals.
The check presentation took place April 7 at Treasure Valley Subaru in Nampa.
Guardian Paws is a non-profit organization that trains and provides service dogs to veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injuries, and other physical and emotional disabilities. For more information, visit guardianpaws.com/.
Idaho Community Foundation grants $646K+ through Langroise Fund
The Gladys E. Langroise Advised Fund in the Idaho Community Foundation has awarded grants of nearly $550,000 to community organizations in Ada and Canyon counties. In addition, almost $100,000 more will be awarded statewide through the community foundation’s Forever Idaho Grant Cycles in 2023.
The fund supports the health, education and welfare of children and college students. It has awarded more than $12.5 million since 2000. The Boise Philharmonic ($95,000), The College of Idaho ($90,000), Children’s Home Society ($85,000) and St. Labre Indian School in Ashland, Mont. ($45,000) received the largest grants.
In addition, the following Langroise grants were awarded:
- Ballet Idaho — $12,500 to implement arts education and community outreach programs.
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Idaho — $10,000 to match caring adult volunteers with children for one-to-one mentoring, and to expand the program into Canyon County.
- Boise Art Museum — $15,000 to support the ArtReach program to ensure that Idaho students and teachers have access to art education experiences.
- Boise Contemporary Theater — $10,000 to support the annual BIPOC Playwrights Festival.
- Boise Public Schools Foundation — $10,000 to support the Student Aid Fund for Emergencies (SAFE) which provides basic needs assistance for Boise School District students to keep them from homelessness.
- Boise Urban Garden School (BUGS) Inc. — $8,000 to support summer nutrition and gardening programs.
- Boys and Girls Club of Ada County — $10,000 to provide free meals to low-income kids year-round at the clubs.
- Giraffe Laugh Early Learning Centers — $5,000 for 100 preschool scholarships.
- Girl Scouts of Silver Sage Council, Inc. — $15,000 to deliver extracurricular STEM programming to 300 girls.
- Idaho Youth Ranch — $25,000 to support the capital campaign.
- Idaho Zoological Society — $5,000 to incorporate art into education programs.
- Learning Lab, Inc. — $10,000 to support the Family Literacy program.
- Opera Idaho — $7,500 to support the statewide educational outreach tour.
- Teach for America, Inc. — $7,500 to continue recruiting, supporting and developing 100 leaders in Idaho education.
- The Jesse Tree of Idaho — $20,000 to keep 10 additional families safely in their homes by providing emergency rental assistance.
- The Mentoring Network, Inc. — $10,500 to provide 50/50 match funding for 30 mentored students in Caldwell, Parma, Homedale, Vallivue and Nampa school districts.
- The Salvation Army Nampa Corps — $7,500 to support the summer day camp program.
- Treasure Valley Family YMCA — $25,000 to support the capital campaign.
- Treasure Valley Institute for Children’s Art — $11,108 for audience seating and tables.
- Women’s and Children’s Alliance, Inc — $10,000 to fund clinical staff to provide counseling services to victims of domestic violence.
Children’s Book Drive hopes to collect 15,000 books
WaFd Bank is partnering with United Way of Treasure Valley for its eighth annual Children’s Book Drive, in hopes of collecting more than 15,000 new or very gently used books to distribute to area children.
The book drive is held each year to help low-income families put books in the hands of kids at a young age, in response to the connection between literacy, poor academic outcomes and poverty.
Books can be dropped off through April 20 — at any Boise WaFd Bank location. Children’s book donations will also be accepted at Boise Factory Outlets on April 17-18.
Idaho Believes joins effort to send wheelchairs to those in need
More than 75 million people around the world living with disabilities need wheelchairs but do not have them. Over the past 20 years, Free Wheelchair Mission has distributed over 1.3 million wheelchairs in 94 developing countries.
Idaho local George Hage has been working with his group “Idaho Believes” for 18 years with the goal of transforming 36,387 people, raising donations for one wheelchair for every seat in Albertsons Stadium.
This May, supporters from around the country will be joining together for Move for Mobility. It’s a fully accessible fundraising event that will provide more than 2,600 wheelchairs to people with disabilities in developing countries.
Unlike a traditional “run” or “walk,” Move for Mobility enables participants of all abilities, from anywhere in the world, to run, walk, hike, roll, swim, jump, bike, or move however they choose. For more information, visit freewheelchairmission.org/ or freewheelchairmission.org/moveformobility/.