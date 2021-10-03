CWI’S OPENING DOORS BENEFIT EVENT SET FOR OCT. 6
NAMPA—The College of Western Idaho (CWI) Foundation invites the community to help raise money for student scholarships through its eighth annual Opening Doors Benefit.
This year’s event kicked off with an online auction that opened Sept. 29. In addition to the auction, the CWI Foundation will host a livestream event Wednesday, Oct. 6, from 7 – 8 p.m., which will recognize donors and scholarship recipients, highlight programs at the College and feature a message from special guest, Tommy Ahlquist. This year’s auction includes skiing in Sun Valley, a cruise to Alaska, a trip to Ireland and more. For more information or to register, visit cwi.edu/giving/opening-doors.
KUNA GRANGE #59 HOSTS COMMUNITY FALL FOOD DRIVE
KUNA—On Saturday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Kuna Grange #59 is hosting a community fall food drive to help those in need. The public is invited to bring canned or nonperishable food items to the canopies set up in the Grange parking lot, 189 Linder Road.
STOMP LIKE LUCY EVENT BENEFITS RONALD MCDONALD CHARITIES
WILDER—Registration is open for competitive grape stomping fun at Kerry Hill Winery while raising money to support families with sick kids. The event, to be held Oct. 16 at 11 a.m., will include six heats with six two-person teams per heat. One person will run into the vineyard, cut grapes off the vines and run it back to their partner, who will be waiting to stomp grapes.
The heats will be timed and the fastest team to get to the juice container line wins.
There will be food trucks on-site, as well as a raffle for a case of wine. There will also be a costume contest and the winning two-person team will each get a $25 gift certificate from Kerry Hill Winery. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs. A suggested donation to RMHC of Idaho will be collected for parking.
To sign up, visit rmhcidaho.ticketspice.com/grapestomp2021.
ACHD LAUNCHES ART CONTEST FOR ADA COUNTY STUDENTS
ADA COUNTY—The Ada County Highway District is looking for submissions from student artists in grades 6-12 for this year’s Art Contest. Students are encouraged to submit drawings, paintings or graphic designs for a chance to have their artwork featured on ACHD’s sweeper trucks.
The theme for this year’s contest is “Seasons of Transportation,” focusing on the variety of work ACHD does throughout the year. Artists can choose one season, or all four seasons, to depict the important work that occurs during that time.
Artwork should be in 11” by 17” landscape format and can be submitted on paper or electronically. The deadline for submissions is October 20.
Submissions will be judged by a committee of artists and community members. The winners will have their designs featured on ACHD’s sweeper trucks to be showcased across Ada County for years to come.
Artwork can be submitted at achdidaho.org/Departments/PR/ArtContest.aspx. Submissions can also be mailed or dropped off at ACHD’s Headquarters in Garden City.