Bish’s RV donates motorhome
Bish’s RV teamed up with The Kelly Clarkson Show to gift the founders of Fight through Flights, a not-for-profit organization serving black women battling breast cancer, a new Jayco Alante Motorhome.
The organization was founded in loving memory of the founder’s cousin and travel crewmate, Maria who was diagnosed with Stage 3 Breast Cancer in 2018. Traveling helped Maria cope and stay positive through her treatment and recovery process. In August of 2019, Maria lost her battle to cancer.
“Bish’s RV’s slogan is ‘Where Memories Begin,’ and we sincerely hope this gift will honor Maria’s memory and continue to help patients and survivors create beautiful new memories on their continued road to recovery.” said Megan Walker, Brand & Communications Director at Bish’s RV.
Red Aspen donates $35K to Boda Girls
During their annual Girls Weekend event in Boise on Sept. 16-17, social-selling beauty company Red Aspen announced their newest philanthropic venture. Partnering with Boda Girls, a Kenyan-based initiative, Red Aspen committed to donating $25,000 to support five Boda Bikes and their drivers. This commitment will be fulfilled through the sales of Red Aspen’s newest press-on Nail Dash, Rhiana’s Boda Girls, which they released following their announcement.
Red Aspen featured Boise surgeon and Boda Girls founder, Dr. Rhiana Menen, as one of the keynote speakers for Girls Weekend. After her presentation, Red Aspen announced to Dr. Menen, and over 1,200 event attendees, that they would also be donating an additional $10,000 to supply the initiative with a brand new, mobile ultrasound machine. The partnership aligns with Red Aspen’s mission to inspire and empower women.
Boda Girls, an initiative within the Tiba Organization, trains women in rural communities of Kenya to drive Boda Boda Taxi Bikes, a form of public transportation. During her various mission trips, Dr. Menen realized the dire need for female Boda Boda drivers. According to Dr. Menen and locals, women are often harassed by male drivers and have difficulty finding safe transportation to and from hospital visits. In these communities, women also struggle to find business opportunities for themselves that can provide for their families.
Dr. Menen’s initiative allows women in rural Kenyan communities to have safe rides to nearby hospitals for prenatal care and other female health services, as well as develop their business skills as drivers. The Boda Girls also travel to schools to deliver menstrual products and educate young women on menstrual and reproductive health. Additionally, the Boda Girls will be trained and supplied with mobile ultrasound machines. For more information: redaspenlove.com.
Blackrock Homes and others build cabins, shower houses for Camp Rainbow Gold
Fairfield, Idaho — A multitude of subcontractors, construction workers, and vendors are linking arms under the direction of Blackrock Homes to build 12 new ADA cabins and 2 shower houses as a gift for Idaho’s children dealing with medical challenges.
Children’s cancer charity, Camp Rainbow Gold is spearheading the building of Hidden Paradise, Idaho’s only medically designed, accessible, adaptive camp to be used not only for oncology camps, but by other nonprofits from across the state. Blackrock Homes has stepped forward as the biggest donor.
Blackrock is in the middle of building the first of the cabins as a prototype. This will allow leaders from other Idaho charities (such as MDA, Epilepsy Foundation, Camp Kesem, the Hemophilia Foundation, Camp River Run, and more) to make sure the cabins fit their specific camp needs before the rest are built next spring.
While Blackrock is overseeing the project, they are joined by an army of others to make the cabins a reality. So far, the following companies are working together to build the cabins for the kids:
• Atkinson’s Mirror and Glass
• Mountain View Plumbing
• Ferguson Bath Kitchen and Lighting Gallery
• Interframe
• K D Roofing
• Ultimate Heating and Air
• BDI Insulation
• Vanzandt Electric
• Hands On Painting
• D10 Contracting
• Stone Surfaces
• Golden Oak Designs
• Nampa Floors & Interiors
• BMC West Building Material
Idaho students can apply for prestigious U.S. Presidential Scholars Program
Idaho seniors with outstanding academic achievement set to graduate between January and August of 2023 are encouraged to apply for the 2022 – 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.
Seniors who scored exceptionally well on either the SAT or the ACT college admissions exams during the two-year window that began in 2020 and runs through October 2022 are automatically considered for participation. This automatic selection includes the top 20 female and top 20 male test-takers, and those students are notified by the Presidential Scholars Program.
Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra may also nominate up to 20 additional candidates – 10 female and 10 male – based on their outstanding scholarship, achievements and demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership. Students who would like to be considered for a nomination can apply on the website: . The deadline to apply is Friday, Nov. 4.
In addition, students in career and technical education (CTE) fields may also apply for the program. Superintendent Ybarra may nominate up to five students based on their accomplishments in CTE fields.
There is also an arts component of the Presidential Scholars Program for students participating in the YoungArts program, but there is no nomination process. Students can apply for consideration online.
Each year, the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership. Created in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has honored over 7,900 of the nation’s top-performing students. For further details the program, visit the U.S. Department of Education website.
Skyview senior named National Merit Commended Student
Camille Tindall, a senior at Skyview High School, has been named a Commended Student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. She will receive a Letter of Commendation from the school and from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, which conducts the program.
About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. These students placed among the top 50,000 students who took the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
Doctor for a Day Program comes to Caldwell High School
Earlier this month, students at Caldwell High School had the opportunity to work with five doctors from Full Circle Health through the Doctor for a Day Program. The program events are made up of hands-on stations such as teaching physical exam skills, patient interviewing techniques, and suturing. Students in Medical Terminology, Anatomy and Physiology, and Rehabilitative Sports Medicine classes were able to learn from real-life medical professionals regarding the lungs and respiratory system.
The goal of Doctor for a Day is to inspire and encourage students in underrepresented communities to consider medicine or other healthcare careers.
“We expanded the University of Washington’s Doctor for a Day Program into Idaho. We have used their formatting to bring the residents into high schools where there are underrepresented students in medicine to get them excited about healthcare,” said Dr. Sarah Gerrish.
For now, Caldwell High School is the only school in Idaho offering this experience, a press release about the program said. Three more sessions are planned for this year on different topics.