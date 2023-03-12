Town Talk Kiwanis St. Luke's

Kiwanis Club of Nampa members got a look inside St. Luke’s pediatric mobile care unit.

 Kiwanis Club of Nampa

Town Talk Kiwanis with Dr. Noreen Womack of St. Luke's

Kiwanis Club of Nampa members with Dr. Noreen Womack and the St. Luke’s Hospital pediatric mobile care unit.

St. Luke’s pediatrician visits Kiwanis Club of Nampa

The Kiwanis Club of Nampa recently welcomed Dr. Noreen Womack with St. Luke’s Hospital. Dr. Womack is a pediatrician who works in St. Luke’s pediatric mobile care clinic. St. Luke’s started their pediatric mobile care unit in 2020, and it has helped resolve some of the need for primary care for students K-12.

