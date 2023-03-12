St. Luke’s pediatrician visits Kiwanis Club of Nampa
The Kiwanis Club of Nampa recently welcomed Dr. Noreen Womack with St. Luke’s Hospital. Dr. Womack is a pediatrician who works in St. Luke’s pediatric mobile care clinic. St. Luke’s started their pediatric mobile care unit in 2020, and it has helped resolve some of the need for primary care for students K-12.
St. Luke’s has two pediatric care units that work with school counselors, nurses, teachers, and staff to help get care to students in need and communicate with their parents and guardians. Dr. Womack visits schools across the treasure valley for both mental and physical health. Bringing care to the students, rather than having to travel to receive care can help break down barriers to get the students the care they need.
Boise Southwest Rotary Foundation awards grants
The Boise Southwest Rotary Foundation, whose mission is to improve the lives of those in our community, is pleased to announce that 2023 grants have been awarded.
Each year, the foundation requests grant applications from local 501©3 charities whose activities benefit the community. We are pleased to announce the following recipients:
Giraffe Laugh Early Learning Centers: $2,000 grant. This organization is located in Boise and provides early childhood education and nurturing to over 150 Treasure Valley children annually by ensuring school readiness, empowering families, and building strong futures. The grant funding will be used for the Zoophonics program, which enhances reading capabilities. Learn more at www.giraffelaugh.org
- Make-A-Wish Foundation of Idaho: $1,000. This organization grants life- changing wishes to children with critical illnesses throughout the state of Idaho. Funds will be used to grant wishes to children in the Treasure Valley.
- Boise Columbian Club: $775. For over 130 years, the Boise Columbian Club has had a vital impact in our community, from creating the first library in Idaho to supporting women’s rights. The funds will be used to provide prizes to high school students who are winners in the writing contest focusing on Save our Planet.
2023 Arbor Day grants offered to Idaho communities
The Idaho Nursery and Landscape Association, in cooperation with the Idaho Department of Lands, Avista, Rocky Mountain Power and Idaho Power, is pleased to announce a program intended to help communities celebrate Arbor Day, plant appropriate trees for energy conservation and foster a stronger relationship between Idaho communities and the green industry.
This year, 45 Arbor Day grants will be awarded to Idaho communities in the amount of $300 each for “Planting Idaho.” Funding for this program is provided by the generous contribution of Idaho utilities that have a large interest in healthy urban forests.
The grants will be available for communities to purchase trees, shrubs and related materials for their Arbor Day celebration. Applications will be sent to communities throughout Idaho and a lottery style drawing will be used to determine who receives the grants.
Information on the grant program has been emailed to communities in Idaho and is also available at www.inlagrow.org (click on Planting Idaho).
Application deadline is March 24. Successful grant applicants will be notified the week of March 27.
Free household hazardous and electronic waste disposal event March 18
Pickles Butte Sanitary Landfill will host its next free quarterly household hazardous waste and electronic waste disposal event on March 18 in the northwest parking lot of the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and there is no cost for Canyon County residents.
People are asked to remain in their vehicles and place their household hazardous and electronic waste in an easily accessible location, like the trunk or truck bed. Waste should be limited to 25 gallons and/or 20 items per household.
Common household hazardous waste and e-waste that will be accepted include cleaning products, indoor pesticides, automotive products, painting and workshop supplies, lawn and garden products, household batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, flammable products such as propane tanks or kerosene, and electronic waste including cell phones, computers, monitors, printers, etc.
No biological or radiological waste will be accepted. No explosives, ammunition or prescription drugs will be accepted. Business waste will not be accepted without an appointment. Call 208-577-4737 to schedule an appointment.
Steps for Schools walking challenge nets $47,500 for Idaho schools
The annual Steps for Schools walking challenge is putting $47,500 into Idaho schools, thanks to the efforts of state legislators and constitutional officers who participated in the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health program that promotes the importance of physical activity.
Steps for Schools took place throughout February, and 64 participants reached one of the step goals to earn funds for the school or school district of their choice. The 2023 Steps for Schools champions earned $500 for their school if they walked at least 140,000 steps (an average of 5,000 per day) or $1,000 if they walked at least 280,000 steps (an average of 10,000 per day).
The schools can use those funds to purchase equipment or sponsor programming that encourages children to be active.
Since the Steps for Schools walking challenge launched in 2015, more than $265,000 has been awarded to Idaho schools on behalf of participating legislators.
Joyful fundraiser in April benefits Women’s & Children’s Alliance
The Riverside Hotel in Boise is proud to be hosting the second annual Joyful fundraising event. Joyful is a celebration of children, art and music, held on April 30. This event will benefit the Women’s & Children’s Alliance for National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
There will be auctions, raffles and live music to enjoy throughout the Sandbar and Bar 365 at The Riverside Hotel. Sixty local artists are expected to participate with handmade artwork available for purchase. Proceeds from booth rentals will be donated to the WCA.
There will be face-painting along with the opportunity to watch artists at work and mini ponies in the parking lot. Doors will open at noon with live music entertainment throughout the event in the ballroom and then continuing outside at 6 p.m.
A special concert that evening featuring Steve Eaton and Friends in the Sapphire Room will require the purchase of tickets, with all proceeds going to the WCA.
Idaho Foodbank kicks off Million Meals in March Corporate Challenge
The Idaho Foodbank has kicked off the 7th annual Million Meals in March Corporate Challenge. This is a way for companies to have a friendly competition while working to help Idahoans facing food insecurity.
Nine companies in Southwest Idaho are participating in the Million Meals in March Corporate Challenge by raising funds, hosting food drives and volunteering for The Idaho Foodbank. Southern Idaho Honda Dealers are the presenting sponsor.
According to Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap report, nearly 9% of Idahoans experience food insecurity, including over 46,000 Idaho children.
You can find more information about the challenge on The Idaho Foodbank’s social media accounts and at idahofoodbank.org/millionmeals. If your company is interested in participating, email events@idahofoodbank.org.
If you or someone you know needs food assistance, please go to The Idaho Foodbank’s Food Assistance Locator: idahofoodbank.org/getfood.
2023 Eagle Community Fund applications now available
Applications are available to participate in the distribution of charitable funds from the Eagle Community Fund in the Idaho Community Foundation. Distributions from the fund must benefit charitable organizations, projects and/or activities in Eagle. Beneficiaries must hold tax-exempt status under IRS Code 501©3 or be a publicly supported school or government agency.
Developed in 1994 by the city of Eagle, contributions to the fund at the ICF have created a permanent endowment that has grown to a size that now allows distribution from interest earned to support charitable needs in the community on an annual basis.
Applications to share in the 2023 distribution of $3,446 from the Eagle Community Fund are available at www.cityofeagle.org. The submittal deadline for grant applications is April 15. Recipients of grants from the fund will be announced in May.