MINIDOKA NATIONAL HISTORIC SITE CELEBRATES 20TH ANNIVERSARY TODAY WITH VIRTUAL PROGRAMS
JEROME —Minidoka National Historic Site is commemorating its 20th anniversary of being a park unit of the National Park Service today with a virtual program. The program is being carried out in partnership with Friends of Minidoka, Minidoka Pilgrimage Planning Committee and the Japanese American Memorial Pilgrimages, and with support from Boise State School of Public Service, ACLU Idaho, the Community Library (Ketchum) and Boise City Department of Arts & History.
Minidoka Survivors Panel will be held at 10 a.m. today. Listen in to a survivors panel with Paul Tomita, Joni Kimoto and Dave Sakura to hear about their family’s experiences at the Minidoka War Relocation Center. All three panelists were incarcerated at Minidoka as children.
Origin Story of the Minidoka National Historic Site, a discussion about how Minidoka War Relocation Center was established as a park unit and how it became Minidoka National Historic Site, will be held at 1 p.m. Learn about the early days of the development of the site with Neil King (First Superintendent of Minidoka), Dan Sakura (Clinton Administration Staff), Emily Momohara (Co-founder of Friends of Minidoka), Anna Tamura (National Park Service Planner),and Hanako Wakatsuki (Chief of Interpretation at Minidoka.
At 3 p.m., the panel Origin Story of the Minidoka Pilgrimage will cover the beginning and evolution of the Minidoka Pilgrimage with Minidoka Pilgrimage Planning Committee members Anna Tamura, Dale Watanabe, Stephen Kitajo and Gloria Shigeno.
For more information and to find links to the programs, visit the website at nps.gov/miin, or the Facebook page “Minidoka National Historic Site.”
COFFEE SHOPS UNITE TO GIVE TREASURE VALLEY HEALTHCARE WORKERS $2 COFFEE
On Friday, 18 local coffee shops came together to honor local healthcare providers and caregivers by providing $2 16 oz. coffee and tea drinks all day.
“With the busyness of the holidays and the beginning of the new year, it’s been easy for us to lose sight of the people who continue to go above and beyond to serve us,” said Stephanie Lloyd, director of Totally Boise, which directed the effort. “It is our goal at Totally Boise to continue honoring and cherishing the healthcare providers who for the last year have enabled a safe environment for our community.”
Coffee shops involved throughout the Treasure Valley included: Flying M Boise, Hyde Perk, Coffee & Supply Co., The Coffee Mill, Royal Coffee Co., Dawson Taylor Downtown, Dawson Taylor Roast, Grumpy’s Coffee at The Hyde House, Black Rock Coffee Bar, Goldy’s Corner, Goldy’s Breakfast Bistro, A Café, Eagle River Coffee, Moxie Java Chinden, Moxie Java Glenwood, Moxie Java Vista, Percolate Tea of Crave Delivery and Chow Public Market Coffee Shop.
CRUSH THE CURVE IDAHO RECEIVES $200K GRANT FROM THE ROCKEFELLER FOUNDATION
MERIDIAN─Crush the Curve recently received a $200,000 grant from The Rockefeller Foundation to purchase smart thermometers to be used in Idaho public schools across 44 counties in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Through a partnership with med-tech company Kinsa, nearly 10,000 smart thermometers will be distributed to households within each participating school district. The thermometers are connected to an app, where parents can set up multiple profiles for members of their family. When a temperature is taken, the app can log it and record symptoms. Families can then choose to anonymously share this information with their school district and across Kinsa’s network. This information will allow schools to quickly detect early warning signs of spreading illness, ensure that communities have the available testing and additional resources to stop onward transmission, and forecast and predict future outbreaks.
“The readings from these smart thermometers will give school districts a leading indicator of illnesses in their community, and statewide it will aid Crush the Curve Idaho in taking a data-driven approach to stopping the spread of Covid-19 by identifying early areas of the state at risk for an outbreak,” said Dr. Rajiv J. Shah, President of The Rockefeller Foundation in a press release.
LIGHTFOOT FOUNDATION AWARDS GRANT TO WOMEN’S AND CHILDREN’S ALLIANCE
BOISE─The Women’s and Children’s Alliance was awarded a grant of $47,000 from the Lightfoot Foundation. The funds will be used to support the WCA’s shelter program, specifically for maintenance, janitorial, security and computer services.
Leaving an abusive relationship is often a high-risk decision. For many domestic violence victims, leaving means that they may not be able to immediately find safe housing or properly feed their children and keep them emotionally and physically safe. In 2020, the WCA saw a significant increase in emergency intakes into our shelter program, with more than four times as many as in 2019.
According to a press release, this grant allows more women and children the ability to have a safe night of sleep. In the 2019 fiscal year alone, the WCA provided 11,227 “safe bed nights’’ for women and children along with all the wraparound services including advocacy, counseling, case management, financial empowerment programming, access to licensed childcare and more. The safety and security that the Lightfoot Foundation helps provide is a vital resource for the women and children in our shelter.
“Through this grant, The Lightfoot Foundation is making a critical contribution to the safety and well-being of domestic violence survivors in our community,” said Bev La Chance, Grants Director for the WCA.
PROPOSED PUBLIC ART DESIGN CONCEPT FOR PARKING FACILITY APPROVED BY BOISE CITY COUNCIL
BOISE─The Boise City Council recently approved the proposed public art design concept Pale Blue Dot by Studio Capacitor, a Boise-based design/build team. The public art will be installed on the south-facing wall of the parking facility for Home2 Suites by Hilton located on the corner of South 5th Street and West Front Street in downtown Boise. With Council’s approval, and upon permit approval, the artist team will begin fabrication with an anticipated installation in Summer 2021.
According to a press release, Pale Blue Dot will serve as an iconic artwork to both adorn the six-story tall stairway wall of the parking facility and address pedestrian, cycle and vehicle-based viewers with immediately recognizable features of people reaching for and gathering around a shared space and resource. The work further alludes to the natural hot springs of Idaho and the unspoken social rules of community that shape their use and care. The title also references Carl Sagan’s book Pale Blue Dot inspired by an image taken, at Sagan’s suggestion, of Earth by the Voyager 1 spacecraft as it left our solar system.
“Pale Blue Dot explores an ideal world, in which humanity overcomes personal differences and challenges, changes their individual perspectives, and shares and enjoys the beauty and resources of the world with each other,” said Studio Capacitor Creative Director John Yarnell. “We also hope our work will elicit a deeper meaning related to our basic needs as animals, people, explorers of our local environment and above all, stewards of our shared planet.”
BOISE CITY DEPT. OF ARTS & HISTORY ANNOUNCES ROUND TWO OF GRANT RECIPIENTS
BOISE─The Boise City Department of Arts & History today announced grant fund recipients for Round Two of the Fiscal Year 2021 cycle. Fifteen recipients will receive funding to total $61,500 for projects that occur between April 1 and Sept. 30.
The purpose of the Arts & History Grant Program is to help build and reinforce a strong and equitable cultural community in Boise by helping to support both established and emerging projects and initiatives that benefit residents. Grants are reviewed by a community panel and awarded based on quality, community benefit and management.
The department of Arts & History split the cycle into two rounds for the current fiscal year due to uncertainty related to COVID-19. Round One opened in June 2020 for projects planned between Oct. 1, 2020 – March 31, 2021 and were awarded in September 2020.
Recipients of $5,000 grants include Boise Philharmonic, Christian Winn of Storyfort, Global Lounge, Idaho Film Foundation, Interfaith Sanctuary Housing Services, JMS & Company, MING Studios and TRICA.
Recipients of $3,500 grants include African Community Development, Boise All Ages Movement Project and Preservation Idaho. Winners of $3,000 awards are Basque Museum & Cultural Center, Meaghan Novoa and Moise Mzaliwa. Open Arms Dance Project received a $2,000 grant.
For more information on the grant recipients, visit boiseartsandhistory.org.