IDAHO HUMANE SOCIETY OPENS ONLINE AUCTION ‘PARTY FOR PAWS’
The Idaho Humane Society officially opened its virtual event, Party for Paws, an online auction and fundraiser. This year, the Idaho Humane Society’s greatest need is to purchase a high-capacity transport van to bring more animals from rural shelters and rescues to IHS. These animals are being saved from euthanization thanks to the life-changing surgeries performed at the IHS Shelter Medical Center and through adoption. Last year, more than 500 animals were transferred from rural shelters throughout Idaho.
IHS partnered with the Shoshone-Paiute Tribe at Duck Valley this year to spay or neuter resident animals each month along with rescuing and adopting out dozens of puppies, kittens and unwanted dogs and cats from the reservation. Duck Valley is one of the most remote and underserved communities in the region, and IHS hopes a new transport van will help make these lifesaving missions more efficient and safer for at-risk pets.
The auction can be accessed at partyforpaws.afrogs.org now through Oct. 30 at 8 p.m.
VIRTUAL HALLOWEEN BENEFIT CONCERT FOR RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE OCT. 30
BOISE─Brothers Sean and Kyle Luster of Boise’s pop dance-rock band “Red Light Challenge” are teaming with Valiant Productions to host a Halloween-themed virtual benefit concert to help raise funds for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho. The concert will air on the band’s Facebook page (@redlightchallenge) on Friday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.
Sean and Kyle moved to Boise from their home state of Hawaii in 2015 to pursue degrees at Boise State University. Since then, the band has performed over 500 concerts including Treefort Music Fest, Hyde Park Street Fest, Downtown Boise’s Alive After Five and other national festivals and events, including performing for the Denver Broncos Pregame Show at their stadium in Denver in 2019. The brothers have also performed for dozens of charitable organizations, including the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, the Women’s and Children’s Alliance, and the National Kidney Foundation. “Red Light Challenge” has worked with the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho many times over the past few years and wanted to help them raise both cash and item donations as the holiday season is approaching.
Because this is a Halloween concert, the stage will be set to provide a fun, spooky atmosphere as the band performs their versions of a few Halloween favorites, as well as a new original Halloween song and a few other originals. Music fans and Halloween aficionados are encouraged to dress up and carve pumpkins to watch the show as a social distancing option for Halloween weekend. Participants can donate and view wish list items, such as canned goods, gift cards, and paper towels, for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho through their website rmhcidaho.org.
IDAHO’S K-6 STUDENTS INVITED TO SUBMIT ART FOR SDE HOLIDAY CARDS
BOISE─The State Department of Education is now accepting Holiday Card Contest submissions from Idaho students in kindergarten through sixth grade.
Winning entries from each grade level will be published on the State Department of Education website. One artwork will be selected for use as the department’s official holiday card, and the young artist who submits the winning design will receive cards for personal use.
The contest is open to all Idaho public school students in grades K-6. Holiday artwork for the contest must be submitted or postmarked by Friday, Nov. 13. Changes to contest guidelines this year allow digital submissions, but the art still must be hand drawn. Find a form for digital submissions on the SDE website. Mail entries should be postmarked by Nov. 13 and mailed to Idaho State Department of Education, Holiday Card Contest, attn. Karli Bennett, P.O. Box 83720 Boise 83720-0027.
Entries should reflect holiday or winter scenes and cannot include copyrighted images such as Garfield the Cat, Bugs Bunny or Disney characters. Drawings should be on 8.5 x 11.5-inch paper in landscape format and labeled with the student’s name, grade, school, school district and teacher’s name. Students are encouraged to completely fill the page but keep the design simple, using as many colors as they want. Students may use watercolors, colored paper, magic markers, crayons or a combination of those items. Pencil drawings and fabric designs are not suitable for our printing process and will not be selected.
IDAHO POWER DONATES CPR KITS TO RURAL SCHOOLS
Over the past several months, employees at Idaho Power across their service area have delivered CPR kits to schools to help keep students and communities safer.
Each kit includes 10 inflatable CPR dummies, mouth shields, an instruction guide, training DVDs, a storage bag and more. Many of the 14 schools receiving CPR kits are located in rural communities, where emergency response times may be slower. Some schools even serve as a go-to location for CPR kits for the entire community.
“Our core value of safety at Idaho Power extends beyond our employees to the customers and communities we serve,” said Regional Manager Joe Kendall in a press release. “We are proud to provide these potentially life-saving tools and learning opportunities, especially for our rural communities.”
NNU ANNOUNCES NEW DIVERSITY COMMISSION
NAMPA─Northwest Nazarene University recently announced the creation of its Commission for Diversity. The group will evaluate the current state of the University in regard to matters of cultural diversity and, in light of their findings, develop recommendations that will guide NNU as it seeks to live into Christ’s reconciling work to be an institution that fully embraces their value of community and encourages equity for all members.
Dr. Joanne Solis-Walker is serving as a resource person to the Commission. Solis-Walker is an associate professor in the College of Theology and Christian Ministries and serves as special assistant to the president on diversity. She is also an ordained minister and serves as co-founder, partner and strategist for CaminoRoad, an intercultural development company that provides leadership and advocacy on issues of culture, equity and accessibility.
“NNU is a Christ-centered institution that values racial, cultural and ethnic diversity as an essential dimension of what it means to be human,” Solis-Walker said in a press release. “We are striving to be a culturally responsive educational community that is welcoming and supportive of all members. Despite NNU’s long-standing desire to celebrate and encourage diversity, we have the opportunity to be an institution that clearly reflects the kingdom of heaven. We want our ethnically diverse members to know they belong at NNU, a beloved community of God.”
The Diversity Commission is composed of 21 NNU community members that includes students, staff, faculty and administrators. The convener is Dr. Christina Smerick, Professor of Philosophy. It is anticipated the initial review and recommendations will be completed by early December and implementation will begin early 2021.
WARREN MILLER’S 2020 SKI FILM “FUTURE RETRO” LIVE STREAMING IN NOVEMBER
Warren Miller's 2020 Ski Film "Future Retro" will be aired Saturday Nov. 14 – Monday Nov. 16. The event, sponsored by the Bogus Basin Ski Club, will begin at 6 p.m. and include 48-hour access to the entire event and film, with host and narrator Jonny Moseley. Athlete interviews, sponsor highlights, giveaways and the full-length feature film are included.
Tickets are $30 and will provide a single access code to stream to one device.
Up to four people per ticket will gain access to sweepstakes and door prizes like ski gear, trips and swag plus access to coupons and promotional offers from our partners after the event.
For more information visit Bogus Basin Ski Club’s Facebook page.