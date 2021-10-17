LARRY H. MILLER DEALERSHIPS COLLECT PAJAMAS FOR HOMELESS AT BOISE RESCUE MISSION DURING HOLIDAY SEASON
BOISE—Larry H. Miller Dealerships is hosting a pajama drive for the Boise Rescue Mission’s shelters from Oct. 15 to Nov. 15 as part of its “Driven to Assist” initiative. New pajamas and pajama sets in all sizes for men, women and children are needed year-round, but at Christmas, guests staying at the organization’s shelters receive a special Christmas care package with a new pair of pajamas included.
“Warm pajamas are an essential item that many of us take for granted, but something that our neighbors sheltering at the Boise Rescue Mission desperately need,” said Tom Greene, general manager, Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Boise. “We hope that while community members are doing their holiday shopping, that they will pick up an extra pair of pajamas to help individuals and families in need during the cold winter months.”
Now through Nov. 15, members of the public may drop off donations at the following locations:
Larry H. Miller Honda: 7710 West Gratz Drive, Boise
Larry H. Miller Subaru: 11196 West Fairview Avenue, Boise
Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram: 222 Auto Drive, Boise
Larry H. Miller Used Car Supermarket: 9380 West Fairview Avenue, Boise
KUNA, IDAHO STUDENT AWARDED COAST GUARD FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIP
The Coast Guard Foundation, a nonprofit committed to strengthening the Coast Guard community and service by supporting members and families, awarded a scholarship to Kuna resident Madison Minnick, child of Coast Guard Master Chief Petty Officer Todd Minnick. Minnick will attend Brigham Young University this fall.
Minnick’s scholarship is one of 158 scholarships awarded in 2021 totaling $345,500 in support. In the 31 years of the program, the Coast Guard Foundation has paid out more than $6 million to over 1,400 college-aged young adults. The Coast Guard Foundation Scholarships benefit the children of enlisted men and women who are serving or have served in the U.S. Coast Guard, whether active duty, reserve retired or deceased.
VISITING ARTIST JENNIFER CHANG CRANDALL FEATURED IN BSU’S BLUE GALLERIES THIS MONTH
BOISE—Artist Jennifer Chang Crandall’s Emmy nominated documentary project, “Whitman, Alabama” is currently showing in Boise State University’s Blue Galleries through Oct. 27. Crandall’s work crosses the disciplines of filmmaking, journalism, and art.
Crandall traveled around the state of Alabama for two years inviting people to recite “Song of Myself” by Walt Whitman. What you hear is not just the words of the 19th century poet but voices of Alabama speaking about themselves and about America past and present. See a looped screening of 24 of the poem’s verses in the Project Space at the Blue Galleries during our regular hours Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. till 6 p.m.
COLLEGE OF WESTERN IDAHO STUDENT AMONG FIRST TO RECEIVE AEDF SCHOLARSHIP
NAMPA—The Associated Equipment Distributors Foundation (AEDF) announced that it has awarded scholarships to 39 students representing 13 schools across North America, totaling nearly $80,000 in scholarships. Of these students, one is attending an AEDF accredited college program at the College of Western Idaho.
The student is among the first to receive a scholarship from the Foundation, which has been funded by a generous donation of $300,000 made by The Caterpillar Foundation. The AED Foundation will use this grant to award students across North America with $2,000 scholarships to attend an AED Foundation accredited college program.
These scholarships will aid students in receiving a premium education that will ensure students are better prepared for a high tech, high demand, high rewarding, and high potential career path in the heavy equipment industry. College programs accredited by The AED Foundation stand apart from other college programs, as the AED Foundation is the only accrediting body in North America that offers an industry-based accreditation for heavy equipment technology.
Scholarship opportunities are still available for students who are interested in attending an accredited college program. To learn more about The AED Foundation/ The Caterpillar Foundation scholarship and how students can apply, visit aedfoundation.org.