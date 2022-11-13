Overland Court Senior Living holds annual food drive
During the Thanksgiving season, Overland Court Senior Living residents will host the Give Thanks, Give Food Food Drive for people in need.
Donations will be accepted until Nov. 22 at the facility, located at 10250 W. Smoke Ranch Drive in Boise, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a press release from senior living center.
“The involvement in purposeful activities such as this, provides meaningful engagement for our residents and helps assure that they are leading the most fulfilling life possible while helping others,” the release said.
On Nov. 23, residents will load the donations onto the bus and drop them off at the Idaho Foodbank in Meridian. Items in need include, canned vegetables and fruit, canned meats and fish, whole grain pasta, rice, cookies oils and baking supplies, and personal hygiene items.
Funding awards support behavioral health services
in Idaho
Terry Reilly Health Services is one of four community health centers in Idaho awarded funding to expand behavioral health services, according to a press release from Terry Reilly.
Each health center was awarded $1 million per year for the next four years from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, or SAMSHA, to expand services in their respective communities. Terry Reilly Health Services will use the funding to expand its behavioral health services in Canyon County and achieve the designation as a Certified Community Health Clinic, the release said.
Eagle Arts Advisory Committee seeking candidates
The city of Eagle is seeking individuals to feel three openings on the Eagle Arts Advisory Committee. The committee serves as a recommending body to the mayor and city council regarding aesthetic aspects of public art, art programs, submittals for city-initiated projects and ways in which the city government might further the accessibility and enjoyment of the arts, a city press release said.
This is a volunteer position that is filled via the recommendation of the mayor and confirmation by city council. Selected applications will be appointed to an initial term of one, two and three years; subsequent terms will be three years, the release said. Those who wish to apply mush complete a Request for Consideration Application at the cityofeagle.org by Nov. 21 at 5 p.m.
Warhawk Air Museum hosts Winterfest
The Warhawk Air Museum in Nampa is holding Warhawk Winterfest Nov. 25-27. The museum will have ornament making, letters to Santa, a special holiday scavenger hunt. There will also be a 20% discount in the gift shop. General admission rates apply.