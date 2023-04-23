Join the Musettes for spring concert
The Musettes, a women’s choir that has sung in the Treasure Valley for more than 60 years, will perform their spring concert at the end of April. Enjoy a spirited musical selection of popular standards, musical theater, country classics and more, along with a guest performance by Sean Rogers.
The free concert, “What a Wonderful World,” will be held on two dates: Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 29 at 2 p.m. at the Church of the Brethren in Nampa (11030 Orchard Avenue).
The Musettes were founded in 1960 as an opportunity for women to come together in musical excellence and sisterhood. Childcare has always been provided to make participation in the group accessible to women caring for small children. To date, more than 350 women have participated in over 100 concerts. The Musettes have a robust scholarship program and have awarded scholarships to over 150 choir members and students in the Treasure Valley.
To learn more about the Musettes or to make a donation, visit https://dreamthedream.wixsite.com/musettes.
Nampa native serving on Navy aircraft carrier Nimitz
Nampa native Tristan Suldan is serving as a U.S. Navy Aviation Survival Equipmentman Airman aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz in the East China Sea. Nimitz is in the U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. The 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
City of Nampa to celebrate Arbor Day with tree planting Tuesday
The city of Nampa and Nampa Parks Department will celebrate Arbor Day on Tuesday by planting five trees at Orah Brandt Park.
Nampa is celebrating its 24th year as a Tree City USA, which is a designation received from the Arbor Day Foundation and Idaho Department of Lands. Nampa has met the four standards to become a Tree City USA: a tree board and department, a tree care ordinance, a comprehensive community forestry program and holding an Arbor Day observance.
Children from Inspire Connections Academy are expected to help plant the trees with the assistance of forestry staff at 10 a.m. Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling will read the Arbor Day proclamation followed by students learning how to properly plant trees. This is an opportunity for the public to learn the basic skills of tree planting along with the importance of urban forestry ahead of Arbor Day.
Nampa Art Guild’s Spring Art Show starts Tuesday
The Nampa Art Guild will present its annual membership Spring Art Show at the Nampa Library from Tuesday through May 2. Admission is free. More than 70 works of art will be featured in a wide variety of styles, mediums and sizes. Visits will be able to vote in the People’s Choice and Kids’ Choice awards. The judging for the show will be done by Chieshenam Westin, an experienced local professional artist known for his landscapes. Come to enjoy the talents of these Treasure Valley artists or even to purchase and take home.
D.L. Evans Bank donates to Idaho Children’s Trust Fund
D.L. Evans Bank is pleased to announce a donation to the Idaho Children’s Trust Fund in the amount of $1,000.
The Idaho Children’s Trust Fund is dedicated to the prevention of child abuse and neglect. It provides grants to organizations that work with children and families to provide assistance, support and awareness. For more information or ways to help, visit idahochildrenstrustfund.org.
Idaho Foodbank celebrates conclusion of Million Meals in March Corporate Challenge
The Idaho Foodbank had a wrap-up celebration event for the conclusion of the 7th annual Million Meals in March Corporate Challenge. This was a way for participating companies to have a friendly competition while working to help Idahoans facing food insecurity.
Nine companies in southwest Idaho participated in the Million Meals in March Corporate Challenge by raising funds, hosting food drives and volunteering for The Idaho Foodbank. Southern Idaho Honda Dealers are the presenting sponsor for Million Meals in March.
The Idaho Foodbank appreciates ZGA, Boise Hawks, The Land Group, KPFF, HCCo, AmeriBen, Commercial Tire, Colliers, and TOK for participating in this year’s Corporate Challenge. Congratulations to Colliers for winning this year’s challenge!
In addition to raising funds for The Idaho Foodbank, these participating companies donated over 5,000 pounds of food and had fun building some creative canned food structures. They also donated over 130 volunteer hours during this corporate challenge.
Meridian’s Recycle a Bicycle program brings new life to old bikes
Meridian residents are encouraged to apply for a free refurbished bike through the city’s Recycle a Bicycle Program. This program connects refurbished bicycles with those in need, including students and veterans. This year-round program is a collaborative project by the city of Meridian’s Solid Waste Advisory Commission and Republic Services. Republic Services reports hundreds of bicycles are dropped off at the Meridian Transfer Station each year; the goal of the program is to divert these bicycles from the landfill.
“In addition to the year-round advantages of riding a bicycle, it’s also an eco-friendly way of reusing a valuable item instead of throwing it into the landfill,” said Mark Nelson, Solid Waste Advisory Commissioner, in a news release.
The program is free, and applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. May 3. Applicants will be fitted with an appropriate bike based on availability and corresponding applicant’s needs. Parents of minors will have to complete the registration form and accompany their child to pick up their bike. To apply, visit meridiancity.org/rab.
Additionally, Republic Services and SWAC will have 25 small kid bikes at the Unplug and Be Outside Kick Off event on May 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kleiner Memorial Park, 1900 N Records Ave. These bikes are for families who would like a bike and did not apply online for a specific bike type. For more information about Unplug and Be Outside, visit meridiancity.org/unplug.
NAR to plant 215,000 trees in Idaho national forests
The National Association of Realtors, in partnership with the National Forest Foundation, will plant 215,000 trees in national forests throughout Idaho this year. This action will capture 107,500 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions over their lifetime — the equivalent to the CO2 emissions released from nearly 21,000 homes’ electricity use for one year (20,917) and more than 23,000 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles driven for one year (23,163).
“We are proud of our work at the intersection of the built and natural environments,” said Tracy Kasper, 2023 National Association of Realtors President-elect and a Realtor from Nampa. “Sustainability is directly relevant to what agents and Realtors do, and we aim to lead by example.”
NAR made this announcement during its sustainability symposium held April 14 in Boise. The planted trees will support reforestation efforts in the Boise and Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests to bolster recovery from the 2016 Pioneer Fire and the 2021 Johnson Creek Fire.
Denim Day shows support for survivors of sexual assault
Join the Women’s and Children’s Alliance to raise awareness about sexual assault in our community and support survivors by wearing denim on April 26.
Why denim? In 1992, an 18-year-old Italian girl was sexually assaulted by her driving instructor. While he was initially convicted and sent to prison, the ruling was later overturned in 1998 by the Italian supreme court because the justices felt that because the victim wore tight jeans, she must have helped remove them, thereby making the act consensual.
The next day, in a sign of solidarity, the women of the Italian Legislature protested this decision by wearing jeans. As the news of the decision spread, so did the protests. The tradition has grown and continued ever since.
This campaign helps bring awareness to the tragedy that endures from sexual assault and additional trauma perpetuated by victim blaming. It is also a time to highlight the many services and programs that are available in our community that help victims heal.
How to get involved:
- Wear denim or, if jeans are not an option in your work environment, wear a “Ask Me About Denim Day” sticker or denim ribbon on April 26.
- Start a conversation with your friends, family, and/or co-workers by sharing definitions and statistics surrounding the issues of sexual assault.
- Host an awareness or fundraising event at your work or within your community
- Post photos, statistics, and info about local resources and share on social media with the hashtag #DenimDay and #WCABoise.
Chip Cookies partners with Joe Ingles to launch special cookie for Autism Awareness Month
Gourmet cookie delivery company Chip Cookies has announced its partnership with Joe Ingles, small forward for the Milwaukee Bucks, to launch a special cookie to celebrate Autism Awareness Month. The cookie is a sugar cookie with blue frosting and rainbow sprinkles. The cookie is available in stores through April 30. Idaho locations are in Boise and Meridian.
Chip Cookies will donate the proceeds raised from this cookie to a school, picked by the Ingles family, specializing in education for children with autism. Jacob Ingles, Joe’s son, has autism, and the cause of autism education and awareness hits home for the Ingles family.
The new cookie flavor will be available for purchase at all Chip Cookies locations, as well as through their online ordering system.
For more information about Chip Cookies and their partnership with Joe Ingles, visit chipcookies.co.
Micron, U of I partner in microelectronics workforce development education programs
The University of Idaho College of Engineering, in partnership with Micron Technology, is building Idaho’s professional semiconductor manufacturing workforce through its Next Generation Microelectronics Research Center.
In support of the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act and a national focus to revitalize domestic manufacturing and mediate supply chain issues in the U.S., research funding for the lab is provided through a faculty endowment, established through a $1 million gift from the Micron Technology Foundation.
“Strengthening U.S. technology leadership requires talented engineers and technicians with diverse skill sets,” said Scott Deboer, executive vice president of Micron’s Technology and Products organization. “U of I’s College of Engineering is leading the charge in Idaho with world-class undergraduate and graduate education programs and research across the field of microelectronics.”
U of I is expanding its microelectronics courses and training programs, with certificate programs coming soon.
Micron last year announced plans to invest $15 billion through the end of the decade, as a result of the CHIPS and Science Act, to build a leading-edge memory manufacturing facility in Boise.