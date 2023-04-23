Support Local Journalism


Join the Musettes for spring concert

Town Talk Musettes

The Musettes women’s choir will present “What a Wonderful World,” a free spring concert, on April 28-29.

The Musettes, a women’s choir that has sung in the Treasure Valley for more than 60 years, will perform their spring concert at the end of April. Enjoy a spirited musical selection of popular standards, musical theater, country classics and more, along with a guest performance by Sean Rogers.

Town Talk Navy guy

U.S. Navy Aviation Survival Equipmentman Airman Tristan Suldan, from Nampa, heat-seals the seam tape of a CWU-86P drysuit aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz.
Town Talk Arbor Day

Celebrate Arbor Day and learn a little about how to plant a tree at the city of Nampa’s event Tuesday.
Town Talk D.L. Evans

Pictured from left: Jake Asher (D.L. Evans Bank Boise Downtown vice president branch manager), Roger Sherman (Idaho Children’s Trust Fund executive director), Kim Hemmert (Idaho Children’s Trust Fund grants manager) and Kaylee Aguilar (D.L. Evans Bank Boise Downtown operations supervisor).
Town Talk Recycle a Bicycle

{span}Meridian’s Recycle a Bicycle Program connects refurbished bicycles with those in need to keep bikes out of the landfill. {/span}
Town Talk NAR trees

A group photo from NAR sustainability symposium held April 14 includes the following people, from left: Tracy Kasper, NAR 2023 president-elect and a Realtor from Nampa; Gail Hartnett, Realtor; Debbi Myers, 2023 Boise Regional Realtors president; Lisa Martin, Boise Regional Realtors CEO; Brett Van Paepeghem, Firewise Idaho South Idaho Project Manager; Mindy Crowell, NFF Reforestation Partnerships director; Georgia Meacham, Realtor; Daniel Roop, City of Boise and Treasure Valley Canopy Network sustainability specialist; Steve Hubble, City of Boise climate action manager; Elaine Clegg, Valley Regional Transit CEO; Karlee May, Urban Land Institute Idaho District Council executive director; and Denise Lundy, Idaho Association of Realtors 2023 president.
Town Talk research center

University of Idaho College of Engineering students evaluate microelectronic device designs in the Next Generation Microelectronics Research Center on the Moscow campus.  

