Nampa Rotary Club donates $10,000 to Hope House
Jennifer Deroin, president of the Rotary Club of Nampa, presented a $10,000 check Dec. 20 to Donnalee Velvick-Lowry for Hope House.
Hope House is a Marsing-based home for children age 6-18 who are emotionally impaired, developmentally disabled, and/or come from disrupted adoptions or dysfunctional families
Rotary Club members raised funds through a summer golf tournament at Ridgecrest Golf Course. hosted
Chartered in 1920, the Nampa Rotary Club has hosted a numerous projects to enrich the lives of our community. Local projects include school supply drives, Salvation Army Bell Ringing, wetlands and Deer Flat restoration projects, a peace camp and literacy programs.
Idaho to send two delegates to the United States Senate Youth Program
Two outstanding high school seniors will represent Idaho at the 61st annual United States Senate Youth Program in Washington D.C. They will also receive $10,000 scholarships to the college or university of their choice.
Eagle High School senior William Tadje will join Twin Falls’ Canyon Ridge High School senior Emma Brulotte along with top-performing high school juniors and seniors from around the country on a weeklong experience in Washington D.C. on March 4 — 11, 2023. To be considered for the program, students must demonstrate outstanding academic performance and hold a current leadership position in their school or community.
The program has also designated two alternative delegates, Eagle High School senior Avery Charles and Meridian’s Renaissance High School senior Amaia Clayton.
“I’m so pleased to see Idaho students taking notice, taking part and really engaging with what’s going on in Idaho and around the county. Seeing these students participate in civic programs should give us all confidence that the future for these kids, and for Idaho, is bright,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said. “I’m also pleased to say that I have been fortunate enough to have Emma Brulotte’s leadership as a member of this year’s Student Advisory Council.”
Idaho Partners
for Good awards first $15,000
sustainability grant to Jesse Tree
Idaho Partners for Good (IP4G), a philanthropic organization presented a grant of $15,000 to their new grantee Jesse Tree. The grant is the first of our three-year partnership and is intended to build operational capacity and further develop the core operational strengths of Jesse Tree. By providing unrestricted funds, deploying skilled partners and resourcing their training needs, this organizational effectiveness model helps nonprofits develop core competencies, management practices, strategies and systems to enhance their effectiveness. Jesse Tree is the second nonprofit IP4G is wrapping around, after completing two years of support with The Boise Bicycle Project.
Blossom Johnston, founding director, Idaho Partners for Good said, “Jesse Tree is the ideal candidate for this transformational approach because they have a system’s leader in Ali Rabe, they are working on the issue of equity and are ready to work deeply on the business of their organization. Like most, there are gaps in at least one area of what we call the “Big 6” (governance, evaluation, finances, HR, marketing & tech). We will help co-design solutions and deploy experts for the long haul so by the time we exit, Jesse Tree will be in a much stronger, healthier and better equipped position to do more of what they do best.”
Jesse Tree has had an unprecedented level of growth in the last few years and they are looking forward to partnering with experts who can help them stabilize and mature after this growth phase. Ali Rabe, executive director, says: “With the help of Idaho Partners for Good, we could revive and expand our workshops and access to educational materials surrounding financial literacy and stability. We believe IP4G can help Jesse Tree maintain and expand the services we provide to low-income Treasure Valley tenants and by extension, help to solve the Treasure Valley’s eviction crisis.”
Killebrew-
Thompson Memorial presents $750,000 donation to
St. Luke’s Cancer Institute
The Killebrew-Thompson Memorial donated $750,000 to St. Luke’s Cancer Institute using proceeds from the organization’s 2022 charity fundraisers.
On Nov. 29, during a reception, members of the Killebrew-Thompson Memorial Board of Directors presented the record-breaking check to St. Luke’s executives and board members.
The impressive amount surpassed KTM’s previous 2021 record by $450,000. “Our donors didn’t just break records, they completely shattered them,” said Hannah Stauts, Killebrew-Thompson Memorial executive director. “We’re donating more than we ever have this year, which has a profound impact on our beneficiaries’ ability to expand clinical trials and research programs, leading to new discoveries in the fight against cancer.”