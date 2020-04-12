RIVERSTONE TEACHER NOMINATED FOR TEACHER OF THE YEAR AWARD
WASHINGTON, D.C. and BOISE—Mr. Dan Neef, a teacher at Riverstone International School in Boise was nominated for the Hannah E. (Liz) MacGregor Teacher of the Year award. The MacGregor Teacher of the Year award is sponsored by the former National History Day Board of Trustees president, Dr. James F. Harris, in honor of his late sister, and is awarded to one high school teacher annually.
Every nominee for the $10,000 award is “a teacher who demonstrates a commitment to engaging students in historical learning through innovative use of primary sources, implementation of active learning strategies to foster historical thinking skills, and participation in the National History Day Contest.” All nominees will receive $500.
“Teachers are among the greatest resources students have to develop the skills necessary to become critical thinkers,” said National History Day Executive Director Dr. Cathy Gorn.
The national winner will be announced on June 18 at the National History Day National Contest Awards Ceremony at the University of Maryland, College Park.
JUMP BILLBOARD DESIGN CONTEST NOW ACCEPTING ENTRIES
BOISE — Jack’s Urban Meeting Place invites the community to share an inspirational message of hope, unity and gratitude through its billboard design contest, now through May 15.
One winning design will be selected by the JUMP Team Design Committee from all eligible entries. The winner will be notified by phone or email by May 29. The winning design will be produced and displayed on the billboard located on the JUMP site in downtown Boise at Front and 9th Street and will run at a date to be determined this summer. The winning designer will receive a JUMP experience for them and 10 of their friends.
All designs submitted must be the original artwork and owned by the individual listed on the entry form. Submissions must be electronic, however you may use any type of media to create your design, such as paper, canvas, paint, colored pencils, photos or computer generated. For tips and information on entry submissions, visit jumpboise.org/billboard-contest.