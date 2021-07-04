GROCERY OUTLET HOSTING 11TH ANNUAL INDEPENDENCE FROM HUNGER FOOD DRIVE FOR BOISE RESCUE MISSION
BOISE─The Grocery Outlet located on Overland Road will be holding its 11th Annual Independence from Hunger Food Drive through the month of July, benefitting the children and families served by the Boise Rescue Mission.
You can help the community by purchasing a $5 pre-packaged grocery bag containing the food needed to provide meals for homeless and hungry men, women and children staying at the Rescue Mission’s emergency shelters across the Treasure Valley. Grocery Outlet is also offering $5 off coupons to customers for their next shopping trip for every $5 bag of groceries they donate.
LOCAL NONPROFIT TO TAKE PART IN NATIONAL ADA COMPETITION JULY 7
BOISE─The Executive Director of Northwest ADA Center – Idaho will be competing in a nationwide virtual Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Jeopardy game on July 7 from noon to 1:30 p.m. MDT. The fun-filled, accessible game will test their knowledge of the ADA, signed into law July 26, 1990. Ten teams from regional ADA centers will provide the questions to the Jeopardy answers. Dana Gover of NW ADA Center will be representing Region 10 with other team members Mark Leeper, Linda Clemon Karp, Sabine Rear and Mel Toy. This team represents Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Alaska.
Anyone can attend the virtual game. They will have a chance to take part by suggesting questions for the bonus round when they register. The session will have sign language interpreters and real time captioning. The registration link is accessibilityonline.org.
12TH ANNUAL TRIBUTE TO FALLEN SOLDIERS MOTORCYCLE RIDE PASSES THROUGH CALDWELL JULY 11
CALDWELL─Next Sunday, July 11, the 12th Annual Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride is scheduled to make an overnight visit here. The ride is an annual, 28-day and 4,500 cross-country motorcycle ride with riders from across the country escorting the Fallen Soldiers Memorial Flame from Eugene, Oregon to Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C. to honor and pay tribute to America’s fallen service members.
As the ride procession crosses the country, they make scheduled stops at the homes of fallen service members, referred to as Fallen Soldier Home Visits. At each home visit the riders make, the surviving family members are given a Memorial Plaque of Distinguished Service to acknowledge the service member’s sacrifice and to remind each family their fallen hero hasn't been forgotten.
On Sunday, the procession will end its travel day at the Caldwell Elks Lodge. The lodge will host a Gold Star dinner honoring two local fallen service members, Army PFC Gage Thornton and Army SFC (Green Beret) Dustin Ard.
IDAHO ODD FELLOWS MUSEUM HOLDING OPEN HOUSE AND REDEDICATION JULY 31
CALDWELL─Ever wonder what was in the green building on the corner of 10th and Grant streets? You can get your chance to see on July 31, when the Idaho Odd Fellows Museum will hold an open house and rededication from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. First opened in 1952, the museum is part of the International Order of Odd Fellows and features many exhibits about the civic organization, which is 150 years old.
At the ceremony, a time capsule will be buried, and the public is invited to bring items to place in it. There will also be raffles for several early 20th century embroidered Odd Fellow collars, several special shields that have been used in degree work and a night in the museum, with dinner and a movie included. For more information call 208-459-2091 or email grandlodgeidaho@gmail.com.
IDAHO COMMISSION ON THE ARTS ANNOUNCES 2022 TRADITIONAL ARTS APPRENTICESHIP AWARDS
BOISE─The Idaho Commission on the Arts awarded three master artists and their qualified apprentices $3,000 each as part of the annual Traditional Arts Apprenticeship program. The program is designed to facilitate learning partnerships between a recognized master artist and an apprentice to continue artistic traditions in a shared community.
For 37 years, the Arts Commission has safeguarded Idaho’s unique cultural legacy with nearly 400 Idaho native, folk and immigrant master artists and their apprentices, who carry on Idaho’s artistic and occupational traditions and skills. As a recognized mentor shares skills, techniques and knowledge, the program helps to ensure cultural continuity for future generations of tradition bearers. This year’s winners are Chase Carter of Pingree and Lewis Kendell of Rexburg in saddlemaking; Terry Rekow and Richie Lyon of Emmett in saddlemaking; and Norma Pintar and Maria Fernanda Avila of Meridian in Mexican dancing.
LOCAL YOUNG PROFESSIONALS GROUP CLEANS SAWTOOTH TRAILS
BOISE─For the fifth consecutive year, a group involved with the Boise Young Professionals (BYP) organization participated in a multi-day effort to rehabilitate trails in the Sawtooth Mountains. The group of approximately 20 traveled to the Sawtooth Mountains for three days of trail restoration and cleaning alongside members of the Sawtooth Wilderness Society. Roughly ten miles of trails are cleared in the Stanley area by the BYP group each year.
In 2006, the Boise Metro Chamber launched BYP to develop and retain a talented workforce in the Boise Valley by connecting, empowering and engaging young professionals. BYP has grown to an organization of over 1,900 members that represent more than 300 different companies.
UNITED WAY OF TREASURE VALLEY RECEIVES $75K GRANT FROM ALBERTSONS FOUNDATION FOR SUMMER FOOD PROGRAM FOR KIDS
BOISE─United Way of Treasure Valley recently received a $75K grant from the Nourishing Neighbors Summer Meals program to help feed children during the summer. The program is part of Albertsons Nourishing Neighbors Community Relief Initiative. Albertsons Nourishing Neighbors summer meals grants help organizations that work to bridge the nutrition gap for students without access to school meal programs during the summer break.