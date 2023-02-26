Support Local Journalism


DAR awards

From left, Middleton High School senior Quinn Huyg, Vallivue High School senior Desiree Resendiz, Good Citizens Chair Sherry Crouch and Parma High School senior Flynt Scott Adamson are shown at the Idaho Pocahontas Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution awards ceremony on Feb. 11.

DAR chapter recognizes community members at awards ceremony

On Feb. 11, the Idaho Pocahontas Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution hosted an awards ceremony to honor the recipients of the Community Service Award, the American History Awards and the DAR Good Citizens Award and Scholarship.

Zions Bank Black History Month speakers

Getaway Bar and Grill

Ken Wilson, left, and Dave Larson at The Getaway Bar and Grill.
ALB Teen retail

About 800 area students who were identified as being in need received new clothing and shoes at JCPenney in February through the ALB’s Operation School Bell Teen Retail program.
Kiwanis

Anthony, Jennifer Randolph, Larry and Rod Emery at the Kiwanis Club of Nampa meeting.
Melissa Davis

Seaman Recruit Melissa Davis, a Boise native and 2020 Timberline High School graduate, is serving about PCU John L. Canley, a Navy vessel under construction in San Diego.

