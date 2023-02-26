From left, Middleton High School senior Quinn Huyg, Vallivue High School senior Desiree Resendiz, Good Citizens Chair Sherry Crouch and Parma High School senior Flynt Scott Adamson are shown at the Idaho Pocahontas Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution awards ceremony on Feb. 11.
Cherie Buckner-Webb, former Idaho state senator and founder of Sojourner Coaching, will be a panelist at Zions Bank’s Community Speaker Series event in honor of Black History Month on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Mauli Bonner, co-founder and director of Lift Up Voices, will be a panelist at Zions Bank’s Community Speaker Series event in honor of Black History Month on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Marcus Jones, president of Miss Essie’s Southern BBQ, will be a panelist at Zions Bank’s Community Speaker Series event in honor of Black History Month on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Cleopatra Balfour, economic development program manager for Salt Lake County, will be a panelist at Zions Bank’s Community Speaker Series event in honor of Black History Month on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
DAR chapter recognizes community members at awards ceremony
On Feb. 11, the Idaho Pocahontas Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution hosted an awards ceremony to honor the recipients of the Community Service Award, the American History Awards and the DAR Good Citizens Award and Scholarship.
The Community Service Award was awarded to Caldwell resident Carole Munn, who has conducted the American Red Cross blood drives in Caldwell for 50 years.
Kyle Miyauchi received the chapter’s award and monetary gift for Outstanding Teacher of American History. Miyauchi teaches history at Middleton High School and is currently pursing graduate work.
The highlight of the evening was the DAR Good Citizens Award and Scholarship presentation, bestowed by Sherry Crouch, Good Citizens Chair and Registrar. The Good Citizens Award recognizes high school seniors who demonstrate dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.
Applicants are nominated by their teachers and peers. This year’s winners received a certificate, pin, wallet card and monetary gift.
Chapter winners were Quinn Huyg of Middleton High School, Desiree Resendiz of Vallivue High School and Flynt Scott Adamson of Parma High School. Each student submitted an essay defining what good citizenship meant to them, in addition to letters of recommendation from their teachers.
Huyg’s essay won first place in both the Idaho Pocahontas Chapter and the Idaho State 2023 essay contest. Huyg plans to attend Boise State Universe to pursue a Bachelors in elementary education and become a third-grade teacher.
The Good Citizens Award runners-up also demonstrate remarkable qualities of citizenship and goals to serve their community. Resendiz, who also won the Evelyn M. Williamson Award, aims to attend the University of Idaho and study civil engineering. Adamson won an additional DAR award, the Outstanding American History Student Award, for his essay about John Paul Jones. His plans include receiving degrees in kinesiology and music education.
The Idaho Pocahontas Chapter is proud to recognize these members of our community.
The DAR is devoted to the preservation of our constitutional republic, to the history of our nation and to provide patriotic education. To join, it is necessary to provide a genealogical lineage to a participant, man or woman, who served in the Revolutionary War.
For more information, call Sherry Crouch, 208-585-2150.
Zions Bank celebrates Black History Month with with Community Speaker Series
In addition to Buckner-Webb, panelists include Mauli Bonner, co-founder and director of Lift Up Voices; Marcus Jones, president of Miss Essie’s Southern BBQ; Meligha Garfield, director of the University of Utah’s Black Cultural Center; and Cleopatra Balfour, Economic Development program manager for Salt Lake County.
The 2023 Community Speaker Series will center around the theme, “Honoring Our History, Investing In Our Future” to coincide with the bank’s 150th anniversary. These events seek to build inclusive cultures in the communities that Zions Bank serves and are part of the bank’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.
Getaway Bar and Grill raises $5,000 for Boys & Girls Club of Canyon County
With the support of their customers, family and friends, The Getaway Bar and Grill raised $5,000 for the Boys & Girls Club of Canyon County at their party on Feb. 12.
Assistance League of Boise teams up with JCPenney to provide clothing to area teens
Assistance League of Boise’s volunteers have worked hard this month to provide middle school and junior high students brand new clothing in conjunction with their Operation School Bell Teen Retail program. Teaming up with JCPenney has given teenage students confidence by providing much needed clothing at no cost to the students.
Roughly 800 students from nearly 30 different schools in Boise, Kuna and West Ada school districts participated in Teen Retail in February. Throughout the month, students visited the JCPenney location at the Boise Towne Square Mall and with assistance from ALB volunteers, they shopped for clothes and shoes. Those students who were identified as in need by school counselors were provided with $160 to shop for clothing. Additionally, JCPenney provided every student 20 percent off their final total and opened their store before regular business hours so these students could shop before the general public.
“It’s so rewarding to provide an opportunity for children to receive new clothing at no cost to them through our Teen Retail program,” stated Vicki Flier, the chairman for Teen Retail.
Funding for the Operation School Bell Teen Retail program is generated from community donations, private contributions, grants and proceeds from the sales at the Thrift Shop in Garden City.
Kiwanis Club of Nampa welcomes Nampa PREP speakers
The Kiwanis Club of Nampa recently welcomed guest speakers Jennifer Randolph, Larry, and Anthony with Nampa PREP (Prepared Readiness for Employment Program).
Nampa PREP started in collaboration with Northwest Nazarene University and the Nampa School District in 1990, with the mission to help provide students with special needs ages 18-21 with the skills necessary to go from school to the workplace. Students learn a variety of work, daily living and personal skills throughout the program to help demonstrate independence in the community, in employment, and at home.
Nampa PREP students have a variety of businesses that they have created and/or help with. They have worked at Stinker Gas Stations, Chatterbox, NNU Dex and the Nampa Rec Center. They also help with Nampa School District printing and run a car detail shop and dog treat bakery.
Boise native serving about soon-to-be newest ship in Navy
Seaman Recruit Melissa Davis, a native of Boise, is serving with pre-commissioning unit John L. Canley, operating out of San Diego, California.
Davis, a 2020 Timberline High School graduate, joined the Navy six months ago.
“I joined the Navy because my half-sister’s dad, Darby Lewis, was in the Navy and he always talked about it,” said Davis. “Right before I joined, me and him talked about it. He told me his sea stories, about how he enjoyed his life in the Navy and how it helped him with his future.”
Skills and values learned in the Navy are similar to those found in Boise.
“I learned from my hometown to keep going, to not give up and the importance of being willing to get dirty,” said Davis.
PCU is a designation used by the U.S. Navy to describe crews aboard vessels under construction prior to official commissioning.
Idaho Chukar Foundation offers dog safety workshop
The conservation nonprofit Idaho Chukar Foundation is once again putting on its safety event for the community in which dog owners are invited to bring their pet to go through an avoidance training course.
The course will be held May 20 and June 3 at the Agriculture Pavilion of Julia Davis Park. These are individually scheduled and personalized one-to-one sessions with each dog owner and their pet, training the dog to avoid the sight, smell and sound of rattlesnakes, skunks and porcupines. The fee is $60-$150.
Tickets available for Junior League of Boise’s Kentucky Derby fundraiser in May
On May 6, join the Junior League of Boise and the Greater Treasure Valley for a Kentucky Derby fundraising event celebrating its 95th anniversary at the Arid Club in downtown Boise.
Enjoy a mint julep at the VIP reception and get your first view of the silent auction items and dance into the evening to The Frim Fram Fellas, all while supporting the Junior League of Boise.
“Since 1928, the Junior League of Boise has impacted the lives of thousands in the Treasure Valley and influenced the development of arts, culture, literacy, public health, public policy, and education. With your support at our Derby Day Celebration, we can continue to serve as leaders and change agents,” said HannaLore Hein, JLB president.
Tickets include two drinks, access to the silent auction, a bourbon and wine raffle, hors d’oeuvres, live music from The Frim Fram Fellas, access to the live stream of the Derby, and many other Kentucky Derby themed surprises. Early Bird pricing for each ticket (through March 15) is $95; regular pricing after that is $125, and VIP entry, which includes early admission, a mint julep, a special raffle and swag bag, is $175.