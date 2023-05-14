MUSETTES PRESENT SPRING CONCERT, ELECT BOARD MEMBERS
The Musettes recently presented their spring concert “What a Wonderful World.” Special guest performer Sean Rogers and past Musette scholarship winner Melinda Boschi added to the concert with their talents.
A crown jewel for the Musettes is their annual scholarship program. Every year, the Margaret Goering Vocal Scholarship is awarded to two Musettes members and three local youth to sponsor private voice lessons. This year’s winners are:
Musettes members: Kate Haderlie, first place; Christy Nye, second place.
Local youth: Ella Hassard, first place; Michaela Etcheverry, second place; Samantha Bishop, third place
Newly elected board members for the 2023-24 season are: Susan Anselmo, president; Lynette Parker, 1st vice-president of publicity and promotion; Tracie Wood, second vice-president of production; and Val Wilford, secretary.
GFWC WOMAN’S CENTURY CLUB AWARDS SCHOLARSHIPS
GFWC Woman’s Century Club in Nampa celebrated their high school scholarship winners at their meeting on April 24.
Zoe Love and Amaya Fischer will each receive a $1,000 scholarship for college. The members enjoyed hearing about the girls’ goals and getting to know them.
GFWC Woman’s Century Club is the oldest volunteer organization in Nampa.
NAMPA FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT TO HONOR TWO FOR SAVING MAN’S LIFEIt is with great appreciation that the Nampa Fire Protection District would like to present Leslie Majors and Brandy Yearous, employees of Lonestar Middle School in Nampa, with a Life Saving Certificate of Appreciation.
On the morning of April 17, 2023, a substitute teacher at Lone Star Middle School suffered a medical emergency that led to cardiac arrest. The quick actions and willingness to help by these two heroes saved a man’s life. Majors and Yearous recognized the severity of the incident and went into action using skills they were taught in their CPR class. They quickly assessed the situation, provided lifesaving compressions, and used the AED defibrillator for a successful outcome. When EMS arrived, the patient’s heart had been restarted and he was awake and talking.
Leslie and Brandy were the true first responders that day! A presentation of their certificates of appreciation is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday at Lone Star Middle School, 11055 Lonestar Road, Nampa.
SAWTOOTH MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENT WINS ZIONS BANK SCHOLARSHIP
Getting good grades means money in the bank for Jace Porter, a student at Sawtooth Middle School in Meridian. He won the regional drawing for a $500 scholarship savings account from Zions Bank’s Pays for A’s program. Porter received the surprise news about the scholarship from Zions Bank employees at a recent presentation in the Meridian SpurWing branch.
Pays for A’s rewards local students for scholastic success. Porter was entered into the drawing by bringing his report card to Zions Bank and was paid for every “A” he received.
“Working hard in school pays off in so many ways, and we’re pleased to recognize Jace for his efforts through the Pays for A’s program,” said Darren Dallolio, manager of Zions Bank’s Meridian SpurWing branch.
Over the past 20 years, Pays for A’s has rewarded thousands of students across Idaho and Utah for working hard in school. Middle school, junior high, and high school students, ages 12 to 18, can participate by bringing their most current term-end report card into any Zions Bank location.
They’ll receive $1 per “A” deposited into their savings account, or 50 cents per “A” if they opt for cash. Students do not need a Zions Bank account to participate.
For each “A” on their report cards, students are also entered into a drawing to win one of 18 twice-yearly regional scholarships, each worth $500, and one grand prize drawing in each state.
For more information, visit www.zionsbank.com/pays4as.
WEST VALLEY ROCKIN’ FUN RUN RAISES FUNDS FOR CALDWELL YMCAWest Valley Medical Center and the Caldwell YMCA have once again teamed up with Destination Caldwell for a 17-year tradition to support wellness needs in the Caldwell community. The West Valley Rockin’ Fun Run showcased beautiful downtown Caldwell on Saturday with a one-mile fun run.
This re-energized event remains focused on raising funds for the Caldwell YMCA wellness programs. Partners in the race included West Valley Medical Center, Caldwell YMCA, Destination Caldwell and Norco.
BOISE BENCH LIONS CLUB DONATES $3,000 TO LIONS ENVISION SIGHTThe Boise Bench Lions Club presented $3,000 to Lions Envision Sight during the Parade of Checks at the annual Lions Club Convention in Sun Valley. Jay Lugo and Lois Sutton accepted the gift. Of the funds, $1,000 will be used to help support the Idaho Lions Hearing Aid program and the remainder is designated for the general operating budget.
Lions Envision Sight was founded in 1969 and has several programs including the only eye bank in Idaho, hearing aid assistance, the Idaho Lions Vision Clinic, eyeglass recycling and vision and hearing screenings to help Idahoans to reach their full potential. More information at www.envisionsight.org.
VOLUNTEERS BUILD BEDS FOR TREASURE VALLEY CHILDREN
Hensel Phelps, Meta, Ralph L. Wadsworth and Southland partnered with the Boise chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace for a special bed-building event at the Boise SHP Warehouse on April 29. The team built 29 beds for kids in need around the Treasure Valley. In addition to the build, Hensel Phelps also hosted a bedding drive and collected dozens of bedding sets and pillows.
“When we discovered Sleep in Heavenly Peace and heard their mission, we immediately felt an overwhelming desire to join them in their quest to provide beds to all children in the Treasure Valley,” said James Vick, Hensel Phelps project manager for the Kuna Data Center
Sleep in Heavenly Peace is an international nonprofit that builds and delivers beds to children who don’t have one of their own. Founded in 2012, Sleep in Heavenly Peace has grown to more than 300 chapters across the country. The Boise chapter has been around since 2013 and has delivered over 800 beds in the valley. To learn more about volunteer opportunities, go to www.shpbeds.org.
NAMPA, BOISE STUDENTS ARE FINALISTS IN NINTH CIRCUIT CONTESTSeveral area students were named finalists in the 2023 Ninth Circuit Civics Contest.
The theme of the contest, “The 28th Amendment to the United States Constitution: What Should Our Next Amendment Be?” asked students to focus on three questions — (1) What amendment would you propose for our Constitution? (2) Why? and (3) How would you get your amendment ratified?
District of Idaho essay winners included Megan Tomlison, Liberty Charter School, Nampa, who won second place ($500). Delaney Blenkinsop of Boise High School won first place in Video ($1,000).
BOISE BICYCLE PROJECT HOLDS MOBILE FIX-IT EVENT
The Boise Bicycle Project held its Mobile Fix-It event and Bike to School Day event at the Morley Nelson Community Center on May 3. The organization promotes the personal, social and environmental benefits of bicycling through inclusive access to refurbished bicycles, repair and empowering educational experiences. Learn more at boisebicycleproject.org.
JUNIOR LEAGUE OF BOISE’S DERBY DAY CELEBRATION RAISES $75KThe Junior League of Boise’s Kentucky Derby Day Celebration, held May 6 at the Arid Club, was a resounding success, marking the organization’s 95th-anniversary milestone and raising over $75,000. The event was attended by over 175 guests, including members, sponsors and community supporters.
The Derby Day Celebration was an opportunity for the Junior League of Boise to raise funds for its mission of providing leadership and development training for women and to continue supporting its issue-based community impact work while enjoying the thrills of the Kentucky Derby. The event featured food and drinks, live music by the Frim Fram Fellas, a silent auction, bourbon and wine raffles, a hat contest, a paddle raise and the two most exciting minutes in sports.
“We are thrilled with the success of our Derby Day Celebration and grateful for the overwhelming support we received from the community,” said HannaLore Hein, President of the JLB.
The JLB starts its 96th league year on June 1, 2023, and is excited to welcome new members to the Fall 2023 provisional class. More information about becoming a member can be found at www.jlboise.org.
TWO IDAHO STUDENTS NAMED 2023 U.S. PRESIDENTIAL SCHOLARS
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Wednesday announced the 59th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars, recognizing 161 high school seniors for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.
The Idaho scholars are:
- Shiva Aaron Rajbhandari of Boise High School, Boise
- Claire S. Yoo, Idaho Falls High School, Idaho Falls
The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.
IDEAL, WASSMUTH CENTER RECOGNIZE ARTS AND POETRY AWARD WINNERS
The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights and IDeal — Idaho’s 529 Education Savings Program — announced their new partnership during a May 4 celebration for all the young Idaho artists who participated in the center’s 23rd annual Human Rights Art and Poetry Program.
The event included performances from the Open Arms Dance Project and Boise School of Rock. It was held at the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in downtown Boise.
The Wassmuth Center recognized 78 students — in first through 12th grades from across the state — who won awards in the art and poetry program.
IDeal honored the work and talent of the winners by awarding each a $50 contribution for their IDeal 529 education savings account.
BOISE STATE’S STUDENT PHILANTHROPY BOARD ANNOUNCES GRANT RECIPIENTS
The Boise State University Student Philanthropy Board is pleased to announce grants totaling nearly $12,500 to four student-led groups and organizations in support of their initiatives.
Dance Marathon, a student-led initiative raising funds and awareness for Boise’s Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital, received $2,400; the Student Outdoor Society received $3,590 to support TRIO and CAMP scholars participating in outdoor activities; the Campus Food Pantry, fighting hunger and food insecurity on campus, received $1,079.90; and a beautification project at the Student Union Building received $5,429.39 to improve the university’s greeting space for prospective students.
The groups presented their proposals to the board this spring.
Founded in late 2022, the Student Philanthropy Board is a student-led, staff-advised program that promotes philanthropic projects by students and student organizations with the help of Boise State University Advancement. Funded by student activity fees, it has an annual budget of $25,000, and organizers welcome donor support to ensure it can continue encouraging student philanthropy.