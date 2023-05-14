Support Local Journalism


MUSETTES PRESENT SPRING CONCERT, ELECT BOARD MEMBERS

Town Talk Musettes spring concert



The Musettes recently presented their spring concert “What a Wonderful World.” Special guest performer Sean Rogers and past Musette scholarship winner Melinda Boschi added to the concert with their talents.

Town Talk Musettes 4

Both Musettes members, Kate Haderlie won first place and Christy Nye won second place in the Musettes' scholarship program.
Town Talk 1 - GFWC

Scholarship recipients Zoe Love and Amaya Fischer and their respective moms visited the GFWC Woman’s Century Club on April 24.
Town Talk Zions Bank

Jace Porter was awarded a $500 scholarship savings account by Zions Bank Meridian SpurWing Branch Manager Darren Dallolio. Jace’s parents (far left) attended the surprise presentation.
Town Talk bed building

The Kuna Data Center Team, including Hensel Phelps, Meta, RLW and Southland, gathered on April 29, 2023 to build 29 beds for kids around the Treasure Valley.
Town Talk Boise Bicycle Project

The Boise Bicycle Project held its Mobile Fix-It event and Bike to School Day event at the Morley Nelson Community Center on May 3.
Town Talk arts and poetry

This artwork by an eighth-grader won first place in the Human Rights Art and Poetry Program for young Idaho artists. 

