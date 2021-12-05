FACES OF HOPE SPONSORS COMMUNITY RESILIENCY MODEL TRAINING TO THOSE AFFECTED IN MALL SHOOTING
BOISE—Faces of Hope is sponsoring a Community Resiliency Model (CRM) workshop for those experiencing trauma following the mall shooting that took place at Boise Town Square on Oct. 25. In the wake of the shooting, Faces of Hope has seen an increase in the need for mental health support in our community.
To meet this need, Faces of Hope will be sponsoring Community Resiliency Model workshops for both mall employees and the wider community to assist in healing from this trauma. These workshops are for anyone that has been affected by or is experiencing symptoms from recent mass violence events. The workshops will focus on education about how trauma affects our bodies, how to recognize trauma symptoms within ourselves and others and provide mental health tools to help you feel safe and calm after a traumatic event.
In total, three one-hour-long workshops will be offered. The first two workshops will be at the Boise Towne Square mall on Monday, Dec. 6 at 5 p.m. and Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 9 a.m. Both workshops are offered to all employees of the Boise Towne Square mall. Employees can contact their manager for more information.
The third workshop will be held Tuesday, Dec. 7 at noon at Faces of Hope, located at 6th and Myrtle in downtown Boise. This event is open to the public for anyone who was at the mall during the shooting or feels affected by recent mass violence events. First responders and advocates are also invited to attend this workshop. No reservation is required to attend.
“While Faces of Hope typically supports victims of interpersonal violence, we are proud to support victims who experienced trauma during the shooting at Boise Towne Square mall, by providing counseling,” said Paige Dinger, Executive Director of Faces of Hope. “As we try to heal from this terrible tragedy, we are excited to partner with the Trauma Resource Institute to offer this timely workshop to our community.”
Melissa Boley, a psychotherapist and certified trainer in CRM from the Trauma Resource Institute, offered to help Faces and the community by providing these hour-long workshops.
WARHAWK HOSTS SPECIAL KILROY KLATCH FOR PEARL HARBOR DAY
NAMPA—The Warhawk Air Museum will host a special Kilroy Klatch on Pearl Harbor Day, Dec. 7. In honor of the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, the Nampa Police Department Honor Guard Pipes and Drums will do a Presentation of the Colors at 10 a.m. Afterward, the Kim Fofed musical family will be here to spread a little holiday cheer. The event is free for all veterans.
BOISE BENCH LIONS CLUB WORKS WITH IDAHO FOODBANK FOR FOOD DISTRIBUTION
BOISE—The Boise Bench Lions Club formed a new partnership with the Idaho Foodbank to distribute food boxes to people in low-income senior housing in downtown Boise.
Boise Bench Lions Henry Cardinale, Dave Chaney, Curt Kelley, Ken Marchetti and Tom Caperon were tasked with distributing 47 food boxes with 1,410 pounds of food for a total of 10 hours of volunteer time. The Federal Commodity Supplemental Food Program is administered locally by the Idaho Food Bank. The typical food box contains shelf-stable food items including cereals, juices, canned milk, peanut butter or dry beans, potatoes or grains, canned fruit and vegetables and a separate package of cheese.
EMPTY BOWLS FUNDRAISER BENEFITS IDAHO FOODBANK
MERIDIAN—On the day after Thanksgiving, online sales began for The Idaho Foodbank’s Empty Bowls fundraiser. This annual event is an opportunity to purchase a hand-painted bowl, with proceeds benefitting The Idaho Foodbank.
Bowl prices begin at $10. Each bowl includes a gift certificate for soup from one of the participating local restaurants. In addition, each purchase includes a $5 Albertsons gift card.
All bowls are available for viewing and purchasing at empty-bowls-idaho.square.site. Sales continue until stock is gone. Bowls must be picked up at The Idaho Foodbank warehouse in Meridian (3630 E. Commercial Court).