Idaho Humane Society participating in Kitten Bowl today to find homes for adoptable cats
BOISE — It’s SuPURR Bowl Sunday weekend and the Idaho Humane Society is participating in the Kitten Bowl, a nationwide event that stars adoptable cats and kittens. The Cattery, located at 1300 S. Bird St., is filled with kittens and cats and open today from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cats one year and older are just $25 this weekend.
U of I Speaker Series examines how building design affects student performance
BOISE — How environmental factors like lighting, air quality and temperature impact student health and engagement is the subject of the next University of Idaho Vandal Voices speaker series, to be held Thursday, Feb. 13, at 5:30 p.m. at Amsterdam Lounge, 609 W Main St., Boise.
“Classroom Quality: How Building Design Affects Student Performance,” will be presented by Damon Woods, a research assistant professor at the Integrated Design Lab in the College of Art and Architecture. Woods will explain what a well-designed classroom looks like and discuss how Idaho’s schools are measuring up.
The talk will end with a conversation about how Idaho’s parents, teachers and school board members can work to change poor classroom quality by discussing practical and economically viable ways to improve the indoor environmental quality and the energy efficiency of our schools.
The event is free and open to the public 21 years old and older. RSVP at uidaho.edu/boise/calendar-events/vandalvoices/upcoming.
Idaho Nursery & Landscape Association awards scholarships at expo
BOISE─Idaho Nursery & Landscape Association presented three college students with scholarships at the 2020 Idaho Horticulture Expo. The INLA Scholarship is available to any student enrolled in an accredited two or four-year program in Idaho and whose declared major is in the horticulture fields of study. Each student received a $750 scholarship. The recipients were Janet Henze of Kuna, a student at the College of Western Idaho, Hailey Buffman of Boise, also a student at the College of Western Idaho and Hannah Barnes of Potlatch, a student at University of Idaho.
At the Expo, the INLA also recognized four new Certified Nursery Professionals.
The Certified Nursery Professional (CNP) Exam consists of two portions, a 200-question written portion that tests knowledge in 9 different domains of horticulture and a Plant Identification exam which includes 50 plants and the candidates identify their genus, species, cultivar and common name. The INLA recognizes these individuals as trained professionals with skills, knowledge and expertise in the landscape industry. The following candidates earned certification: Elizabeth Kooyers, Janet Henze, Kristina Maher and Jorie Glister, all students at the College of Western Idaho.
Local ‘Angels’ Surprise Seniors with Heartfelt Hugs for Valentine’s Day
MERIDIAN─The community is invited to tag along as home health care provider Visiting Angels sends designated huggers to the homes of seniors to surprise them with a warm embrace.
No one gives a heartfelt hug like a grandmother, but these days more and more grandmas (and grandpas) are feeling alone and isolated, because they may be either widowed or do not have any relatives nearby who can help them navigate the stages of aging.
“We’re taking the time to deliver hugs the week of Valentine’s Day because studies show a heartfelt hug is a great stress buster, it can help lower blood pressure, and even mitigate cold symptoms,” says Larry Meigs, CEO of Visiting Angels. “Statistics show one-fifth of our nation’s seniors feel isolated. Our caregivers are in the homes of seniors daily, to keep them as active as possible. They help them with daily tasks like getting dressed for the day or making meals. These designated huggers are stepping in to reassure seniors during this heartwarming time of the year that they are not alone and there are people who care about them.”
For more information call 208-888-3611.