BOISE YOUTH SELECTED AS ONE OF IDAHO’S TOP YOUTH VOLUNTEERS
BOISE — Christopher Jones, 12, of Boise was named one of Idaho’s top youth volunteers of 2021 by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, America’s largest youth recognition program based exclusively on volunteer service. As a state honoree, Christopher will receive a $2,500 scholarship, a silver medallion and an invitation to the program’s virtual national recognition celebration in April, where 10 of the 102 State Honorees will be named America’s top youth volunteers of the year.
Christopher, a seventh grader at Hillside Junior High School, raised more than $15,000 through his “Lonesome Larry Project,” a conservation initiative dedicated to saving sockeye salmon by selling sockeye-themed socks. The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, conducted annually by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP), honors students in grades 5-12 for making meaningful contributions to their communities through volunteer service.
FAIRY HOUSES SOUGHT FOR NEW IDAHO BOTANICAL GARDENS EXHIBIT
BOISE —The Idaho Botanical Garden is now accepting submissions for their inaugural Fairy House Exhibit coming this spring. Fairy houses will be placed throughout the Garden for this magical exhibit, transforming it into an enchanted garden.
Submission forms can be found at idahobotanicalgarden.org and must be submitted by March 1. Applicants will be notified by March 5, and fairy houses delivered by April 12. The exhibit will run from April 17 until June 30. All skill levels are encouraged to participate.
BLUE CROSS OF IDAHO FOUNDATION FOR HEALTH PARTNERS WITH LEWIS-CLARK COLLEGE FOR SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM
LEWISTON —The Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health will partner with Lewis-Clark State College (LC State) to award $1 million in scholarships over the next 10 years to students from Idaho majoring in health care-related fields.
The Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health will give LC State $100,000 a year over the next 10 years to award in scholarships and create the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health Scholarship Program, starting with the fall 2021 semester.
The goals of the partnership are to help address the shortage of health care professionals working in rural areas of Idaho and increase the number of first- generation college graduates.
To meet the scholarship’s eligibility requirements, a student must be an Idaho resident, have at least a sophomore class standing (completed 26 or more credits) and be majoring in one of LC State’s healthcare programs, which are nursing, radiographic science, kinesiology, social work or medical assistant. An accumulative college grade point average of 3.25 or better also is required for the $4,000 annual scholarship. Students would be eligible for an extra $1,000 if they maintain a 3.75 GPA or better. Priority to receive the scholarship will be based on financial need. The scholarship is renewable for up to three years as long as the student continues to meet the requirements.
ZIONS BANK DONATES $1,000 TO RED CROSS OF GREATER IDAHO
BOISE─Zions Bank has donated $1,000 to the Red Cross of Greater Idaho to support its Home Fire Campaign, which helps families prepare for, respond to and recover from home fires.
On average, the Red Cross responds to a home fire or other disaster every eight minutes. In the Idaho and Montana Region, the Red Cross and its partners have installed more than 5,112 smoke alarms and created 1,724 evacuation plans for local families.
“Because many families have struggled financially during the pandemic, helping them recover from home fires is more important than ever,” said Bryce Sitter, chief development officer at American Red Cross. “Zions Bank’s generous donation will help provide comfort and care for many Idahoans.”
IDAHO FOODBANK RECEIVES $700K GRANT FROM MURDOCH TRUST
MERIDIAN─The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust has provided $700,000 to help The Idaho Foodbank create its largest warehouse yet in Meridian. The warehouse will serve as a statewide food distribution facility and allow The Foodbank to expand capacity enough to pursue its vision of a hunger-free Idaho.
“We must ensure every individual, family and community has access to healthy food options, regardless of their income,” said Steve Moore, executive director, M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, in a press release. “We are grateful to organizations like the Idaho Foodbank that work to serve individuals and families facing food insecurity. We are excited to see this new facility come to fruition, increasing the Foodbank’s ability to collect and distribute food and better serve their local community.”
The Idaho Foodbank purchased the 102,000-square-foot Meridian facility in August, 2019. It is four times as large as the old warehouse in Boise. The new warehouse includes a 10,000-square-foot refrigerator — more than doubling The Foodbank’s refrigeration capacity — and a larger freezer to store perishable food long term. The new Meridian facility will also include office space, a volunteer center and a teaching kitchen to give Idahoans the tools and education needed to create healthy and affordable meals.
71ST IDAHO MOTHER OF THE YEAR ANNOUNCED
WASHINGTON─Pam Grove of Boise was announced as the 2021 Idaho Mother of the Year. She is the 71st woman in Idaho history to hold this honor. Grove is an active member of her community as a realtor, community leader, and volunteer. She spends her time assisting clients as a realtor, bringing together people around her and working for organizations such as the Salvation Army supporting teens through pregnancy and parenting. Grove, along with honorees from states across the US, will be recognized during the 86th National Convention of American Mothers, Inc. this May. She will also serve as an ambassador for Idaho mothers during visits with members of Congress.
American Mothers, Inc. (AMI) is a national nonprofit, nonpartisan organization given the responsibility of searching for and selecting the National Mother of the Year from honorees representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Founded in 1931 as the Mothers Day Committee of the Golden Rule Foundation, AMI named the first Mother of the Year on behalf of the nation in 1935.