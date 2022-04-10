SPRING CALDWELL PRAYER WALK SET FOR APRIL 23
CALDWELL—The Spring Caldwell Prayer Walk will take place Saturday, April 23 at 3 p.m. Participants will meet at the Caldwell Memorial Park on Kimball Street and walk around downtown and pray at various locations. A potluck dinner follows the walk. For more information, call Arlene Robinett at 208-391-8516.
REGISTRATION OPEN FOR NAMPA PARADE AMERICA MAY 21
NAMPA—Registration is open for the 55th annual Nampa Parade America. This year’s theme is “Our Great Heritage” in connection with Armed Forces Day. The parade, a tribute to the military, patriotism and community, will begin Saturday, May 21 at 11 a.m. and include nearly 100 entries. To register or for more information, visit nampaparadeamerica.com.
LIBRARY ASSOCIATION ACCEPTING SCHOLARSHIP AND AWARD NOMINATIONS
The Idaho Library Association is accepting nominations for its 2022 statewide awards and scholarships. Awards are given for public library, librarian, paraprofessional, trustee, school librarian, friend and special services to libraries. Scholarships are given to individuals pursuing a library science degree or engaging in library-related continuing education. To see the criteria, apply for a scholarship, or nominate a library, individual or group for one of the awards, visit idaholibraries.org/Idaho-Library-Awards. Contact the committee at ilaawardsubmission@gmail.com with questions. The deadline for nominations is June 3.
GFWC WOMAN’S CENTURY CLUB CELEBRATES STUDENT ART AND WRITING
NAMPA—GFWC Woman’s Century Club held its annual Student Art and Writing Contest this month with the Awards Night held March 28. Besides celebrating the students, the crowd thanked the teachers who had made the contest possible with their dedication to success for the kids. Schools represented were Nampa Christian, Owyhee Elementary, Ronald Reagan Elementary, Gem Prep Academy, Skyview High School, Summitvue Middle School, Parkridge Elementary and Union High School. Students were awarded cash and ribbons and some of the artwork is on display for the month of April at the Nampa Public Library in the children’s section.
SELWAY BITTERROOT FRANK CHURCH FOUNDATION ACCEPTING WILDERNESS EDUCATION GRANT APPLICATIONS
BOISE—The Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation is accepting applications for the second round of the Connie Saylor Johnson Wilderness Education Grant. Applications for grants of up to $1,000 are due by October 31.
The grant purpose is to support wilderness education for future generations by providing teachers and educational organizations with funds to incorporate the stewardship of wilderness into classroom and/or outdoor curriculum. The program is open to any nonprofit organization, institution, individual or ad-hoc group working to further wilderness education. More information, grant applications, and a list of previous grantees can be found at selwaybitterroot.org/csjwef-grant.
CITY OF EAGLE HOSTS TREE REBATE PROGRAM, SELFIE CONTEST
EAGLE—The City of Eagle has $15,000 available to encourage planting trees in Eagle’s residential neighborhoods. People who live in Eagle City-limits will be eligible for a rebate of up to $100 if they purchase and plant one tree. The rebate amount is dependent on the cost of the tree.
To receive your rebate, you must have proof of purchase (a photo or scan of your purchase receipt), have proof of planting (a photo of the planted tree) and submit the form within 15 days of tree purchase and planting. For more information, visit cityofeagle.org.
In honor of Arbor Day, the City of Eagle is holding a “Say Cheese for the Trees” Selfie Contest to win an Arbor Day gift basket from the City of Eagle and Zamzows. Take a picture with your favorite tree (or the one you planted for a rebate) and submit it to cityofeagle.org by 5 p.m. on April 19. You must be an Eagle resident to win. The winner will be randomly selected. The City will announce the winner at Eagle’s Arbor Day Celebration on April 20 at 3:30 pm at the PetIQ Dog Park (3151 E Greenbrook Street).
ARTISTS SOUGHT FOR LLOYD SQUARE SCULPTURE
NAMPA— The Nampa Arts and Historic Preservation committee invites an artist or artist-team to work with designers and construction contractors to design, fabricate and install artwork as a unique and interactive aspect of Lloyd Square. The deadline for applications is May 6. The sculpture must incorporate the word Nampa and should complement and celebrate the culture and history of the city of Nampa. For more details and to learn how to apply, visit cityofnampa.us.
STINKER STORES KICK OFF PIECE OF HOPE FUNDRAISING AND AWARENESS CAMPAIGN
BOISE—The Women’s and Children’s Alliance (WCA) kicked off the “Piece of Hope” fundraising and awareness campaign April 8. This is the fifth collaboration between Stinker Stores and six domestic violence victim service providers.
Once again this year, through the end of the month, customers at all Stinker locations will have the opportunity to donate and/or receive information about organizations in their communities that provide free access to services and programming for children impacted by domestic violence and/or sexual abuse.
SPARKLIGHT CHARITABLE GIVING FUND APPLICATIONS OPEN
Applications are open through April 30 for Sparklight’s Charitable Giving Fund, which annually awards more than $200,000 in grants to nonprofits across the company’s footprint.
Grants will concentrate support in the following priority areas: education and digital literacy; hunger relief and food insecurity; and community development. For more information about the Sparklight Charitable Giving Fund, visit sparklight.com.