ANNUAL SENIOR FAIR AT NAMPA CIVIC CENTER OCT. 10 REVAMPED FOR COVID-19
NAMPA — The 14th Annual Senior Fair, a health and wellness expo focused on senior citizens and their families, is set to take place at the Nampa Civic Center on Oct. 10 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. This year’s fair format has been changed to provide senior citizens a safe way to attend the event with social distancing measures through a curbside service set up.
Attendees will still be able to come and visit with vendors who will help them sort out their questions and concerns regarding insurance, healthy living, finances, home care, assisted living, future planning and more. Seniors will drive up to the event and get their free tote full of information and goodies. Then they can park in a designated parking area and request the vendors they would like to meet with. Each vendor will come out and meet with the seniors in the parking lot, where the senior citizens can stay safely in their vehicles.
This event is free to the public. For more information visit nampaciviccenter.com/seniorfair.
IDAHO PRESS FIRST HOWL & GROWL PET COSTUME CONTEST TO BENEFIT TREASURE VALLEY HUMANE SOCIETY
NAMPA — The Idaho Press is sponsoring its first annual Howl & Growl Fur-Raiser for Pets Costume Contest. Submissions will be accepted now through Oct. 4. Submissions are $1 each, with 20 percent of the proceeds going to the Treasure Valley Humane Society. Prizes are a pet friendly gift basket valued at $150 and a Vodka for Dog People gift basket valued at $75. To enter go to: idahopress.com/howl-n-growl.
ALLIANCE TITLE HOLDING ANNUAL ‘CLOSING THE HUNGER GAP’ FOOD DRIVE
BOISE — This October, Alliance Title & Escrow Corp. will be hosting their 9th annual ‘Closing the Hunger Gap’ food drive. Alliance Title branches in Boise, Meridian, Eagle and Nampa will be collecting food and funds to benefit The Idaho Foodbank and its partner agencies.
Non-perishable food and monetary donations will be accepted at the following Alliance Title locations during business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, Oct. 1 to Oct. 31: CW Moore Plaza, 250 S. Fifth St., Ste. 100, Boise; 9465 W. Emerald, Ste. 160, Boise; 380 E. Parkcenter Blvd., Ste. 100 & Ste. 105, Boise; El Dorado Business Park, 2965 E. Tarpon Dr., Ste. 180, Meridian; 462 E. Shore Dr., Ste. 160, Eagle; and 1005 W. Sanetta St., Nampa. Learn more about Alliance Title’s company-wide food drive at alliancetitle.com.
FIRST ANNUAL 2C KIDS WEEK LAUNCHES AMID PANDEMIC WITH MESSAGE OF HOPE
NAMPA — 2C Kids Week is a new seven-day event for Canyon County youth designed to inspire the next generation and remind all that hope lives here. The week includes activities planned across the county, Sept. 26 – Oct. 3. The community is invited to participate and post photos online with the hashtag #2CKids.
“Our shared value for our kids will be on display as hope murals, hope notes, heart walks and a youth-led discussion that elevates connection across our communities. Our kids need to know, now more than ever, that we have their back and there is always hope,” said Jean Mutchie, 2C Kids Succeed Founder.
Local youth will help renowned local artists Chris Fonseca and Bobby Gayton paint hope murals in Nampa and Caldwell. A wall at Rolling H Cycles in Nampa, and a wall at the Idaho Youth Ranch in Caldwell will be home to the new hope murals.
There will be a hope scavenger hunt in Downtown Nampa and Downtown Caldwell, with participants entered to win a $50 gift card. Details about the scavenger hunt can be found at 2ckidssucceed.org.
Kids will get the chance to chalk positive messages or images around Downtown Nampa and Downtown Caldwell. Free bags of chalk will be available at various downtown merchant locations including Rolling H Cycles, Snake River Training, Idaho Youth Ranch, Flying M Nampa and Caldwell, Rediscover Books and the Nampa Public Library. Hope notes will blanket the community virtually and in postcard format. Hope notes will be included with chalk kits at area businesses above. You can also join the fun by letting someone know they matter and make this world a better place by filling out a hope card online at 2ckidssucceed.org.
The week’s festivities will wrap up with a virtual discussion led by College of Idaho students. Join them online on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. to brainstorm ideas on anchoring hope and resilience across Canyon County. Details and the link to join will be provided at 2ckidssucceed.org/youthhope.
PET ADOPTION LEAGUE IN GEM COUNTY LOOKING FOR VOLUNTEERS
EMMETT — The Pet Adoption League, the only animal shelter in Gem County, is looking for volunteers. Interested persons can donate just two hours of their week to do office work, dog and cat work, dog walking, handiwork or gardening. The requirements are to be 18 or older and be able to commit to a weekly schedule. Training is provided. Fill out an application at the shelter or call Shell Wiley, Pet Adoption League treasurer and volunteer coordinator, at 208-369-0172.
BOISE BICYCLE PROJECT’S ANNUAL APPRECIATION PARTY SET FOR OCT. 9 AT IDAHO BOTANICAL GARDENS
BOISE — The annual Boise Bicycle Project Appreciation Party “Hold on Tight” will feature a bike-in movie experience at the Idaho Botanical Gardens Friday Oct. 9.
The event for BBP, a community-oriented cooperative that promotes the personal, social, and environmental benefits of bicycling, will include movies, food provided by Boise Co-Op, City of Good and Lost Grove Brewing and a Bike Builder’s Silent Auction. Doors open at 5 p.m. with seating at 6 p.m., remarks at 6:30 p.m. and movies beginning at 7:30. Featured movies include “Becoming Ruby,” “Life of Pi” and “Klunkerz.” For more information visit boisebicycleproject.org.
BLUE CROSS DONATES $250K TO WASSMUTH CENTER FOR HUMAN RIGHTS
MERIDIAN — Blue Cross of Idaho and the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health recently announced a $250,000 contribution to the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights. The joint donation supports the Center’s Building our Future Campaign, a $2.5 million fundraising drive to construct the new Wassmuth Center comprehensive educational facility.
“This summer, we saw thousands of Idahoans come together to stand up for what is right, to address inequality and create sustainable change in their communities,” said Charlene Maher, President and CEO of Blue Cross of Idaho and Ralph Woodard, Chairman of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health. “We find ourselves at a pivotal moment in our nation’s history and are resolute in what the Wassmuth Center stands for: a society where Idahoans take responsibility for promoting and protecting human rights; where everyone is valued and treated with equal dignity and respect; and where everyone’s human rights are a lived reality.”
Once fundraising has been completed, the construction of the new 5,500 square foot comprehensive education facility will adjoin the Memorial and include virtual tours of the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam, exhibit and public meeting space, research library and human rights education programming.
ADVOCATES AGAINST FAMILY VIOLENCE ‘HOPE DOWN’ FUNDRAISER SET FOR OCT. 17
CALDWELL — Advocates Against Family Violence (AAFV) is hosting a “Hope Down” fundraiser in lieu of its regular Annual Gala. The event, to be held Oct. 17 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Indian Creek Plaza, is sponsored by HI Homes of Idaho and Evergreen Home Loans, the Tripon Group.
AAFV has as its mission to eliminate domestic violence and abuse from the lives of individuals, breathing hope into the hearts of all individuals seeking a life free from violence and abuse. This outdoor fundraiser will have live music, food and an online auction. Tickets are $30 for individuals and $45 to include one drink ticket.
You can find the event bright link below or on the invite post. To purchase tickets, visit the website events page and click on the Hope Down “invite” link. aafvhope.org.