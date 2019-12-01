Boise Blues Society to hold scholarship fundraiser concert Dec. 4 at Riverside Hotel
BOISE—The Boise Blues Society and the Riverside Hotel are partnering to help fund scholarships for music majors at Boise State University. Their first fundraiser is a concert Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. in the Sapphire Room of the hotel. The Trials and Tribulations Blues Band will open for the Hoochie Coochie Men. To buy tickets visit sapphireboise.com/the_sapphire_room.
Idaho Ho Ho Live benefit at the Record Exchange Dec. 5, benefit concert Dec. 7 at Visual Arts Collective
BOISE—The 10th anniversary Idaho Ho Ho benefit CD will be released at a celebration at the Record Exchange Thursday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. The holiday CD will benefit the Women’s and Children’s Alliance.
Presented by 94.9 FM The River, Idaho Ho Ho Live at the Record Exchange will feature musicians from this year’s album performing mini-sets on the RX stage as a preview of the Idaho Ho Ho Benefit Concert at Dec. 7 at Visual Arts Collective. Scheduled performers are SFM-Steve Fulton Music, Tylor and the Train Robbers and Brook Faulk. The event is free and for all ages. The Record Exchange is located at 1105 W. Idaho St. in Boise.
The benefit concert held Dec. 7 will be at the Visual Arts Collective in Garden City. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m. A valid ID is required for entrance. Tickets are $17 in advance and $20 at the door. All proceeds will go to the Women’s and Children’s Alliance. Performers include Eilen Jewell, Steve Fulton, Rebecca Scott, Brook Faulk, a.k.a. Belle, Eric Henderson, Sean Hatton, Todd Sloan and Red Light Challenge. Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite.com/e/idaho-ho-ho-benefit-concert-tickets.
Teddy Bear Toss Night at Idaho Steelheads game set for Dec. 7
BOISE—The United States Marine Corps and the Idaho Steelheads Booster Club will present Teddy Bear Toss Night at the Steelheads game Dec. 7 at 8:10 p.m.
In support of the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program, fans can bring a new, stuffed unbreakable toy or purchase one from the Steelheads Booster Club in the lobby. After the first Steelheads goal of the night, the toys can then be tossed on to the ice. Also featured that night will be Marine Corps Combat veteran Daniel Cord singing the national anthem.
Idaho Beautiful Concert Dec. 7 featuring American Idol’s Maddie Zahm and Kate Plaisted to benefit women’s shelters
NAMPA—Wax Center is sponsoring the Idaho Beautiful concert Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. at Still Water Hollow. The concert will feature Maddie Zahm and Kate Plaisted, both from American Idol, and will benefit women’s shelters in Canyon and Ada County, specifically Hope’s Door Shelter run by Advocates Against Family Violence. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com/e/idaho-beautiful-concert-supportingtreasurevalley-women-in-need-tickets.
Sound in Motion dance studio to host fundraiser for Idaho Food Bank’s Backpack Program Dec. 16 – 20
BOISE—Sound in Motion, a new dance studio in the Treasure Valley, will host an open house and free classes from Dec. 16 — 19. There will be beginner classes in Salsa, Waltz, Cha Cha, Bachata and Zouk. Sound in Motion’s dance teams will be open for trial during this time. During the open house, there will be a silent auction where participants can donate and get classes and t-shirts for their donation.
Sound in Motion’s culminating event will be the Charity Social, CHA CHA (Childhood Hunger Antidote a Christmas Holiday Affair), which will take place on Friday, Dec. 20. On this day, Sound in Motion will announce the winners of the silent auction, have performances and many other opportunities to give and dance. They will begin with an all levels Bachata class at 8:30 p.m. followed by dancing until 1 a.m. with performances at 10 p.m.
The Backpack program of the Idaho Food Bank sends kids home over longer breaks from school with a backpack of food so that they don’t go hungry. There are currently 205 children on the wait list for the backpack program. A $25 donation gives a kid a backpack for the month and a $300 donation gives a kid a backpack for a year. For more information visit soundinmotiondance.com.
North End historic homes annual holiday tour set for Dec. 14
BOISE—Tickets are now on sale for the third annual North End Holiday Tour. This year’s tour, hosted by North End Neighborhood Association (NENA), includes eight houses in the Hays Street Historic District decked out in their holiday finery.
Tickets are $20 if pre-ordered online at northendboise.org./holiday-tour. Tickets may be purchased on the day of the tour for $25 at Goody’s Soda Fountain, 1502 N. 13th St. Children younger than 12 are free. The entire route is within 1 mile and walkable. Houses are open from 1 to 5 p.m. The tour coincides with the free Christmas at the Cathedral concert at 4:30 p.m. at nearby Cathedral of the Rockies.
Proceeds from the event will go to Jesse Tree, a local nonprofit that provides eviction prevention services to residents facing a housing crisis. This year, NENA became the first Boise neighborhood association to create an annual fund with Jesse Tree. The money is made available to North End renters who are at risk of being evicted and becoming homeless.
Annual “Gift of Peace” Campaign by Jacksons Food Stores calls on the community to help end domestic violence
BOISE—During this season of giving, now through Dec. 25, Jacksons Food Stores will match tax-deductible donations dollar-for-dollar in support of the 15th annual Gift of Peace campaign to help end domestic violence. Customers who donate $1, $5 or $10 will receive a paper peace dove to hang in support of survivors and help bring visibility to the campaign in Jacksons Food Stores and Jacksons-owned ExtraMile stores across six western states, including Idaho.
REALTORS awards grants to 16 local nonprofits
BOISE—The REALTORS Community Foundation, the charitable arm of the Boise Regional REALTORS, awarded sixteen local nonprofits grants totaling $16,000 through its annual competitive grant cycle.
Funds for grants are raised throughout the year by members of BRR, through a golf tournament, dues donations, vacation raffles and other events. The mission of the REALTORS Community Foundation is to improve the quality of life in the Boise region through housing-related projects and grants.
The 2019 grant recipients include Boise Rescue Mission, CATCH, Inc., Education Foundation of West Ada School District, Emmett Valley Friendship Coalition, Habitat for Humanity, Jannus, Inc., LEAP Charities, Learning Lab, Inc., Life’s Kitchen, Meridian Food Bank, Inc, NeighborWorks Boise, One Stone, Inc, Recreation Foundation of Elmore County, The Jesse Tree of Idaho, The Salvation Army of Boise and the Women’s and Children’s Alliance.
Larry H. Miller Subaru Boise Participates in 2019 Share the Love Event and Selects Two Hometown Charities
BOISE—Larry H. Miller Subaru Boise recently announced its participation in the 2019 Subaru Share the Love event and selected Women’s & Children’s Alliance (WCA) and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Idaho as their hometown charities to be added to the list of organizations that customers can select to receive a Share the Love donation.
Donations from Share the Love will be used to support services at the WCA Domestic Violence Shelter and Big Brothers and Big Sisters’ 1:1 mentoring program. The Share the Love event runs from now until Jan. 2, and allows Subaru dealerships the opportunity to select charities operating in their community to be included in a list of organizations that new owners and lessees can select from to receive a $250 donation from Subaru of America, Inc.
The 12th annual Subaru Share the Love event will include the national charities The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), Make-A-Wish, Meals on Wheels America and the National Park Foundation. Larry H. Miller Subaru Boise is located at 11196 West Fairview Ave. in Boise.