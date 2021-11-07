VOLUNTEERS SOUGHT FOR WINTER WONDERLAND OPENING WEEKEND IN CALDWELL
CALDWELL—Volunteers are needed for the opening weekend of Destination Caldwell’s 14th Annual Winter Wonderland Festival, Nov. 19 – 21, from 6 to 9 p.m. each night. Positions are available for volunteers to help with set up, the information booth, Santa’s helper and traffic control. To sign up, visit signup.com.
ELKS NATIONAL FOUNDATION OFFERING SCHOLARSHIPS
The Elks National Foundation is taking applications for its Most Valuable Student scholarship program, open to all high school seniors, including charter and home school students. Nampa Elks Lodge gives scholarships to local high school seniors, to include those applying for a trade school. To learn more and to fill out an application, visit elks.org. All applications are submitted online, and the deadline is Monday Nov. 15. For questions, call Nampa Elks Lodge at 208-466-1389, and leave a message for Lucile.
IDAHO MAYORS EARN $65,500 DURING MAYOR’S WALKING CHALLENGE
A record number of Idaho mayors participated in the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health’s annual Mayor’s Walking Challenge, earning $65,500 for their communities.
The Mayor’s Walking Challenge encourages Idaho mayors to be physically active, be a champion for health and earn money for their community. The funds can be used to promote a program or project that encourages the community, especially children, to be physically active.
Mayors had two options in this year’s challenge: average 5,000 steps per day in October to earn $500 or average 10,000 steps per day to earn $1,000. There were 55 participants who reached the 10,000-step goal this year, while another 21 reached the 5,000-step goal. In all, 76 of the 83 registered mayors earned funds.
Local mayors who participated include the mayors of Boise, Caldwell, Cascade, Emmett, Garden City, Marsing, McCall, Meridian, Nampa, Parma, Star and Weiser.
IDAHO FOOD BANK FUND ANNOUNCES 2021 GRANT RECIPIENTS
BOISE—The Idaho Food Bank Fund announced the recipients of their 2021 grants targeted to support nonprofits that provide nutrition awareness, promote healthy eating and relieve hunger. Thanks to the generosity of Idaho taxpayers who chose to donate to the Idaho Food Bank Fund, this year 36 organizations across the state received grants totaling $133,500.
Passed by the Idaho State Legislature in 2009, the Idaho Food Bank Fund provides financial support to Idaho nonprofits who offer food insecurity relief. The Idaho Foodbank serves as the official fiduciary agent and partners with Catholic Charities of Idaho and the Community Action Partnership Association of Idaho to administer the awards annually.
Organizations that received grants include: Boise Rescue Mission Ministries $4,295; The Idaho Foodbank, $5,000; Rim Rock Community Food Pantry, $1,200; Life’s Kitchen, $5,000; Idaho Hunger Relief Task Force, $5,000; Salvation Army – Nampa, $2,600; Society of St. Vincent de Paul Southwest Garden Valley Seniors, Inc., $1,000; Idaho District Council, Inc., $5,000; Star Outreach, $1,500; Horseshoe Bend Community Pantry, $3,000; Parma Senior Citizens, $5,000; Meridian Library District Foundation, $1,000.