MUSIC THERAPIST OFFERS FREE THERAPY FOR KIDS JULY 13 & 20
BOISE—Join music therapist Ian Wilkerson for an evening of music therapy for kids of all ages. This free group is offered Wednesdays, July 13 and 20, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and will be held at the Warm Springs Care Farm on Warm Springs Avenue outside of downtown Boise.
Ian Wilkerson is a board-certified music therapist who has refined his musical skills through years of practice, extensive study and performance. A person-centered therapy provider, he specializes in supporting creativity, self-expression and self-empowerment through music and breath work. Wilkerson is the founder of Bay Area Music Therapy, and he is also a passionate singer-songwriter and founder of the band Infinite Frequency.
You do not have to be a Warm Springs Counseling Center client, but you must register. Space is limited as this is a small group. To register, visit form.jotform.com/chsidaho/music-therapy-group.
NAT’L HISTORY DAY CONCLUDES WITH MORE THAN 50 IDAHO STUDENTS COMPETING AT NATIONAL COMPETITION
BOISE—The Idaho State Historical Society (ISHS) announced that the 2022 National History Day (NHD) competition has concluded its 39th season, with 52 Idaho contestants earning national recognition.
Four students qualified as Outstanding Affiliate Entry winners, and one Idaho student’s project was selected as part of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History virtual showcase.
Mikayla Jensen and Molly White from Mountain View Middle School in Meridian received the Outstanding Affiliate Entry award for their group performance, From the Ashes of War: How Eglantyne Jebb and Dorothy Buxton Helped Nations Prioritize Children’s Needs, in the Junior category. Sophia Payvar and Sina Heineck from Riverstone International School in Boise also received recognition in the Outstanding Affiliate Entry division for their group website, Global Health Diplomacy and Cooperation, in the Senior division.
Maria Gimenez-Tena from Renaissance High School in Meridian submitted an exhibit on the Spanish Civil War that was exclusively featured at the Smithsonian Learning Lab from June 13-27.
ISHS Executive Director Janet Gallimore also announced that this year, five NHD students have been awarded over $30,000 in scholarships from the College of Idaho and an additional $2,500 from the ISHS.
“Each of the students who worked so hard during the year to research, analyze and produce their own unique expressions of history deserve credit for their efforts,” Gallimore said. “Credit also goes to the countless history teachers across the state who motivated and guided students and shared their passion for history and the important role it plays in our society. National History Day is without a doubt an experience that can change lives and prepare students to be successful adults.”
AMERICAN FAMILY INSURANCE DREAMS FOUNDATION AWARDS WCA WITH GRANT
BOISE—The Women’s and Children’s Alliance (WCA) received a grant of $5,000 from the American Family Insurance Dreams Foundation. American Family Insurance Dream Foundation strives to create equitable communities through their mission to protect dreams. American Family Insurance Dreams Foundation Grant will allow the WCA to continue with its unduplicated shelter services, providing safety for those who need it most. The safe shelter services are critical to those in the community searching for security. The WCA’s mission is to provide safety, healing and freedom to victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault.
LONGTIME 4-H VOLUNTEER PASSES
The Idaho 4-H Youth Development Program shared in a press release that longtime 4-H volunteer Andy Smyth passed away at his home in Greenleaf on April 17. Smyth started his involvement in the 4-H program as a youth and served as a state 4-H officer, attended Club Congress, National 4-H Congress and the American Institute of Cooperatives National 4-H Grain Marketing Conference, and was an International Farm Youth Exchange participant where he traveled to India.
Smyth served 46 years as a 4-H volunteer and was well-known in Canyon County and throughout Idaho. His 4-H leadership impacted hundreds of youth and volunteers. He was the longtime Advisor and Organizational Leader of the Canyon County 4-H Builder’s Club, a past member of the Canyon County 4-H Council, Southern District 4-H Volunteer Association and State 4-H Volunteer Association.
For much of his 4-H career, Smyth was the volunteer coordinator for the Idaho 4-H Ambassador Program where he mentored youth in public speaking and advancing their leadership skills. He served as an advisor on the 4-H Teen Conference planning team, a weeklong event held on the University of Idaho Campus in Moscow. He served on the National 4-H Congress planning team held in Atlanta, Georgia, each year.
He was the Idaho State 4-H Distinguished Service Award recipient in 2003 and was inducted into the Idaho 4-H Hall of Fame in 2022. He received the highest honor of being inducted into the National 4-H Hall of Fame in 2006.
“Andy cultivated young leaders and ambassadors through strong leadership, dedication and passion,” the press release stated. “He will be forever remembered for many things but two that come to mind are: when Andy smiled, you smiled, and when Andy laughed, everyone around him laughed. Andy was a true Idaho 4-H gem, and he will be missed greatly but his legacy will go on through the lives of the youth he mentored.”