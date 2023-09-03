D.L. EVANS BANK EMPLOYEES VOLUNTEER AT IDAHO FOODBANK
D.L. Evans Bank employees recently took the opportunity to volunteer at the Idaho Foodbank.
The Idaho Foodbank is the largest food bank and distributor of free food assistance in Idaho. It serves communities monthly with the help of partners throughout Idaho which include community kitchens, rescue missions, shelters and church pantries.
The group of D.L. Evans Bank employees visited the Idaho Food Bank on Aug. 8 and bagged over 9,220 pounds of apples and nectarines. These items will be sent out to food pantries throughout the state of Idaho. This supply of food will help over 485 partnering agencies across the state of Idaho. Employees who were present and volunteered came from various branches, including the Downtown Boise, Vista, State Street, Parkcenter, Meridian, South Meridian, Eagle, Nampa, and Caldwell branches as well as the D.L. Evans Bank Mortgage and D.L. Evans Bank Business Banking departments.
2023 MAYOR’S AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE IN ARTS & HISTORY EVENT SEPT. 21
Together with Boise Mayor Lauren McLean, the Boise City Department of Arts & History has announced the recipients of the 2023 Mayor’s Awards for Excellence in Arts & History.
The 2023 awardees are:
- Excellence in the Arts: Brett Perry, dancer, educator, curator/producer
- Excellence in History: Bob H. Reinhardt, associate professor, Department of History, Boise State University
- Excellence in Education: Idaho Youth Barbershop Festival , an annual school choral festival
- Support of the Cultural Sector: Rich and Georgiann Raimondi, community members, and the Idaho Women’s Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic organization
- Emerging Artist: Miguel Angel Almeida, visual artist and muralist
- Lifetime Achievement: The Flicks, an independent, foreign and art films theater
The 2023 Awardees will be honored at 6 p.m. Sept. 21 at Treefort Musical Hall, 722 W. Broad St. in downtown Boise.
On the same evening, Mayor McLean will announce the next City of Boise Cultural Ambassador for 2024 and 2025.
Tickets ($35) and sponsorship opportunities are available for purchase at tinyurl.com/mayors-awards.
TREASURE VALLEY NATIONAL DAY OF SERVICE AND REMEMBRANCE EVENT SEPT. 11
Let’s begin to heal the divide with a service event in commemoration of 9-11 to encourage a healthy state of mind, body, spirit and community. All are welcome regardless of political affiliation or none.
At 7 p.m. Sept. 11, the group will walk from West Emerald Street and the Greenbelt. Participants will walk 2,977 steps in silence to honor the 2,977 who perished that day.
Meet in the parking lot for 1661 Shoreline Drive (east of Higgins & Rutledge Insurance and south of Idaho Associated General Contractors.
Please bring your favorite peace and love quote to share. They will be placed in a bag and at the turn-around point, drawn and read aloud. On the way back, participants will chat with new friends and honor our environment by picking up litter for proper disposal — please bring a bag for that purpose.
There is nothing more contagious and healing than being a force for good in the world. This event was inspired by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s family tradition of commitment to community service.
Register for the event at https://tinyurl.com/9-11-day-of-service. This event is organized by Kennedy 2024, the campaign of Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
For more information or to volunteer, contact Tina Noble at 208-629-9415.
FREE DENTAL SEALANTS FOR LONE STAR MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENTS
Beginning Sept. 5, seventh- and eighth-grade students at Lone Star Middle School in Nampa can receive free dental sealants and fluoride varnish to help prevent cavities, as part of Delta Dental of Idaho’s Grins on the Go program. Dental sealants fill the deep grooves of a child’s back teeth, where 90% of children’s cavities occur. The fluoride varnish helps protect the smooth surfaces of children’s teeth.
Grins on the Go clinics take place on-site at schools as part of Delta Dental of Idaho’s Community Outreach efforts.
To receive these free treatments, children must attend Lone Star Middle and have a parent or guardian sign a health history and permission form. Permission forms can be obtained from the school.
The Grins on the Go clinic does not bill Medicaid or private insurance. There is no cost associated with this program. For more information, please call Delta Dental Community Outreach at 1-866-894-3563.
KEYBANK DONATES $100,000 TO LIFE’S KITCHEN
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
On Aug. 24, KeyBank presented a $100,000 grant to Life’s Kitchen in Boise. This grant will support the organization’s workforce development program to aid at-risk Idaho youth with employment barriers.
Life’s Kitchen is a nonprofit organization that prepares at-risk youth in Idaho to be successful in food service and other careers. The KeyBank grant will allow Life’s Kitchen to expand its program and equip more young adults with the skills and training needed to secure employment.
“KeyBank is proud of the mission and work of Life’s Kitchen,” said Scott Schlange, president of KeyBank Idaho, in a news release. “This grant will help to equip more young adults in our community with the confidence, skills and training needed to navigate the workplace and manage their household budgets.”
Founded in 2003 by local restaurateur Rory Farrow, Life’s Kitchen operates three food-service businesses to provide on-the-job work experience to trainees. In addition to food service training, students receive GED training and attend life skills and employability classes each week.
More than 53% of Life’s Kitchen students live at or below the poverty level and 20% experience homelessness. In addition, many of these young adults face other serious challenges, such as mental illness, addiction and abuse.
LEE PESKY LEARNING CENTER RECEIVES $50K GRANT
On Aug. 4, Lee Pesky Learning Center received a $50,000 grant from the Laura Moore Cunningham Foundation, Inc., to create inclusive early childhood environments.
In addition to being a leader in early childhood education statewide, Lee Pesky Learning Center—a 501c3 education nonprofit—provides evidence-based services including dyslexia training for teachers, literacy instruction for English learners and 1:1 intervention.
Funding provided by the Laura Moore Cunningham Foundation (LMCF) will allow LPLC to reach more early childhood educators with a focus on inclusion and multilingual professional development opportunities. Last year, support from LMCF, alongside other funding partners allowed LPLC to serve 13 school districts, train over 850 educators, conduct 20 multi-day trainings, and hold over 250 coaching sessions.
High-quality early learning experiences ensure that students enter school with the foundational skills necessary for success. With LMCF’s support, the door has been opened wide for early learners to experience a greater Idaho.
BOISE NATIVE PLACES IN NATIONAL DESIGN COMPETITION
Savannah College of Art and Design senior Sarah Grace Clark, a Boise native, placed second in the 19th Annual North American Student Design Competition sponsored by the Alpaca Owners Association in the textile design category.
The competition was created to promote the use of alpaca fiber in fashion, textile and interior design at the fundamental level of educational institutions. The theme for this year’s competition was “Alpaca: The Earth Friendly Fiber.”
The top three entries in each category and the winning essay received cash scholarships and will be spotlighted in Alpacas Magazine.
Clark’s design is Travel-Friendly Knits: Cozy Accessories for Flying in Style.
USE THE ‘GIVING PUMP’ AT JACKSONS TO SUPPORT BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS IN SEPTEMBERMotorists who fill up at Shell USA stations operated by Jacksons Food Stores will have the option to support Boys & Girls Clubs charities in their local communities through September.
Every gallon pumped from the “Giving Pump,” a single pump wrapped in purple at each location, will result in a donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs charity local to each store. There is no additional charge for customers who use the pump, and the donation comes from a portion of the revenues the pump generates.
Shell developed the annual “The Giving Pump” campaign as part of its Force For Good initiative to drive positive change in local communities by giving back. More than 7,500 Shell stations across the U.S. are participating in this two-month Giving Pump initiative.
Beneficiaries of the donations are chosen by Shell’s partners. In 2022, Jacksons and Jacksons Energy donated more than $129,000 to its chosen recipient, local Boys & Girls Clubs. Jacksons is continuing to support Boys & Girls Clubs in 2023.
The charities use the funds in a variety of helpful ways, such as by paying for any operating fees needed for teens to use club facilities.
“The wonderful (donations) from Jacksons provide our middle and high school youth free access to our Club every day after school, throughout the summer and during school breaks,” said Colleen Braga, Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County executive director, in a news release. “By removing all fees to attend the Boys & Girls Club, Jackson’s is helping to ensure teens have a safe place to go, where they’ll find engaging programs like sports, art, technology and workforce development.”