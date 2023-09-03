Support Local Journalism


D.L. EVANS BANK EMPLOYEES VOLUNTEER AT IDAHO FOODBANK

Town Talk 2 - D.L. Evans Bank

D.L. Evans Bank employees bagged thousands of pounds of fruit while volunteering for the Idaho Foodbank on Aug. 8.

D.L. Evans Bank employees recently took the opportunity to volunteer at the Idaho Foodbank.

Town Talk 4 - KeyBank

KeyBank has awarded a $100,000 grant to Life’s Kitchen for its youth workforce development program.
Town Talk 1 - Lee Pesky

A $50,000 grant from the Laura Moore Cunningham Foundation, Inc. will help Lee Pesky Learning Center create inclusive early childhood environments.
Town Talk 3 - Sarah Clark

Sarah Clark
Town Talk 5 - textile design

Boise native Sarah Clark’s textile design won second place in a competition sponsored by the Alpaca Owners Association. She is a senior at Savannah College of Art and Design.

