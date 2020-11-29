RESCUE MISSION SEEKS CHRISTMAS HOPE THIS GIVING TUESDAY
BOISE – This Giving Tuesday, Boise Rescue Mission Ministries is asking for help from the Treasure Valley community to provide gifts that will bring light and love to homeless men, women, and children on Christmas morning.
"Christmas morning at the Rescue Mission is such a beautiful time. When our guests see their names on a gift picked out and wrapped just for them, it means so much more than just getting a present," says Reverend Bill Roscoe, President/CEO of Boise Rescue Mission Ministries. "It is a priceless message of hope. It tells each one of the people we serve that they are valued and loved and that their lives matter."
Through its new online Christmas Gift Catalog found at boiserm.org/holiday-gifts, the Rescue Mission hopes to raise enough money on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1, to provide 200 Christmas gifts for men, women, and children.
CANYON COUNTY FESTIVAL OF TREES REIMAGINED WITH PLEDGE DRIVE
The Canyon County Festival of Trees board made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event for the safety of the community, partners and friends that make this season of giving possible. Instead, the board launched an online pledge drive benefiting both the Nampa and Caldwell Meals on Wheels programs, the same programs the Festival of Trees event raises money for each year.
“These two programs make it possible to deliver meals to home-bound seniors in our area. Now more than ever, they need our community support. So we wanted to direct all funds to a pledge drive, supporting meals for local community members,” said Cori Buck, Board President, in a press release.
The pledge drive is live now at canyoncountyfestivaloftrees.com. The community can pledge any amount or choose to pledge by the cost of meals for one week, one month, six months or a year’s worth of meals. All donations are tax deductible.
BOISE RESCUE MISSION MINISTRIES SELLING CHRISTMAS TREES TO RELIEVE HUNGER AND HOMELESSNESS
BOISE─Boise Rescue Mission Ministries (BRMM) announced it will be selling Christmas Trees to spread safe holiday cheer, as well as give hope to struggling individuals and families. Noble and Nordmann Fir trees of a variety of shapes and sizes will be available for purchase while supplies last at BRMM’s Ministry Center/Warehouse located at 308 S. 24th Street, Boise.
The Christmas Tree Lot will be open Fridays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 7 p.m. Every tree purchased will help Boise Rescue Mission Ministries continue to provide safe, warm nights of shelter and meals this winter. The Mission would especially like to thank Western Heating and Air Conditioning for sponsoring this event.
SECOND ANNUAL CHRISTMAS WREATH FESTIVAL BENEFITS NAMPA TRAIN DEPOT MUSEUM
NAMPA─The Christmas Wreath Festival is on display at The Nampa Train Depot and the Silent Auction is now live! There are over 40 Christmas wreaths, a variety of Christmas treats and a week-long Jackson Hole, Wyo. Vacation to bid on. All funds raised benefit the preservation efforts of the Nampa Train Depot Museum. Visit biddingbowl.com/wreathfestival until Dec. 6 to make a bid. Wreath pickup is Dec. 7.
BOISE-BASED METAGEEK OFFERING FREE HOME WI-FI HELP TO REMOTE LEARNERS
BOISE─Boise-based tech company MetaGeek is offering anyone involved in remote learning free home Wi-Fi help. The initiative, called Rampart for Education, launched this week and seeks to give teachers, learners and parents stable Wi-Fi.
Founder and "chief geek" Ryan Woodings is a Boise dad helping his elementary-age kids learn from home, and his neighbor Kelly is a kindergarten teacher, who was attempting to connect with her 5- and 6-year-old students while her Google Meet call kept freezing and dropping last spring. Ryan realized Kelly's Wi-Fi was strongest in her kitchen, where her modem/Wi-Fi access point is, but she was teaching in her back bedroom with the least powerful signal since it was the quietest space in the house.
The situation inspired him to create a free system for non-technical people to fix their own issues like this, and give teachers and students help with addressing Wi-Fi problems, real-time stats and daily checks to ensure stable Wi-Fi.
There's no credit card required for the free subscription and no equipment needed. Anyone who is a schoolteacher, school employee, student or parent of a student is eligible. To sign up for Rampart for Education, visit metageek.link/rampart-education.
LOCAL VOLUNTEER RECOGNIZED WITH GOV. ANDRUS VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR AWARD
Three Idaho volunteers were recognized for their outstanding contributions to Idaho during the annual Idaho Philanthropy Day Awards held earlier this month. Bill “Action” Jackson of Boise, Alina Rahim of Pocatello and Mary Robinette of Hayden all received the Gov. Cecil D. Andrus Volunteer of the Year award in the ceremony, presented by the Idaho Nonprofit Center in partnership with Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism. Tracy Andrus, daughter of the late Gov. Andrus, presented the awards to each of the winners during the virtual ceremony.
Jackson was recognized for his volunteer contributions in southwestern Idaho. He created the Idaho Youth Education Recycling Partnership, which recycles scrap metal from around the state. The organization, which has been in existence for 17 years, has provided more than $1 million for academic and performing arts scholarships along with funding for musical instruments and youth outdoor sports.
“EMPTY BOWLS” FUNDRAISER FOR IDAHO FOODBANK GETS UPGRADE
BOISE─”Empty Bowls,” a two-decades long tradition, continues this year with an upgrade. The event, which raises funds to the Idaho Foodbank, is online this year and instead of one day, will last three weeks.
From now until Dec. 11, participants can go online to choose a hand-painted bowl from hundreds for a donation starting at $10. With your purchase, you also receive an Albertsons reusable shopping bag, $5 Albertsons gift card and a coupon to a local restaurant for soup. Bowls purchased must be picked up at The Idaho Foodbank located in Meridian. All proceeds go directly back into the community to help Idahoans facing food insecurity. To shop go to: empty-bowls-idaho.square.site. For more information visit idahofoodbank.org/event/empty-bowls.
IDAHO BLACK HISTORY MUSEUM RECEIVES AWARD FOR ITS OUTSTANDING WORK
BOISE─Idaho Black History Museum recently received the Sister Alfreda Elsensohn Award for its outstanding work. Given annually by the Idaho Humanities Council and Idaho State Historical Society (ISHS), the Sister Alfreda recognition includes a $10,000 award to be used by the awarded museum, historical society or interpretive organization to continue its educational efforts.
“The Idaho Humanities Council encourages public awareness and understanding of history and other humanities disciplines,” noted David Pettyjohn, Executive Director of the Idaho Humanities Council. “The Idaho Black History Museum is being acknowledge for their exceptional exhibits and educational and community outreach programs including lectures, films, workshops, literacy programs, and musical performances. We are honored to acknowledge the Idaho Black History Museum with the Sister Alfreda award.”
The award is named for Sister Alfreda Elsensohn, who founded the Historical Museum at St. Gertrude in the 1930s. Sister Alfreda, one of Idaho’s outstanding historians, sought to collect, preserve, and interpret artifacts from Idaho County and the surrounding area to better educate the public. “A museum is a bridge which links the present with the past,” she said. It is her vision of Idaho museums as exciting, interactive, and educational institutions that the award seeks to recognize by honoring one outstanding Idaho museum each year.