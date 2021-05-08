GOLDFISH SWIM SCHOOL LAUNCHES ‘SAFE SWIMMER PLEDGE’
BOISE — In honor of National —Water Safety Month, Goldfish Swim School has launched a ‘Safer Swimmer Pledge’ campaign to bring greater awareness to water safety and drowning prevention. Throughout the month of May, families are encouraged to take the pledge and promote the importance of parent-child conversations around water safety.
Those who take the pledge will be entered to win one year of free swim lessons at Goldfish Swim School. Additionally, for each pledge, Goldfish Swim School will donate $1 to the USA Swimming Foundation, the philanthropic arm of USA Swimming, which supports swim lesson providers with resources, materials and grant funding to allow the opportunity for every child across the country to learn to swim.
Throughout the campaign, Goldfish Swim School will be announcing various pledge prizes on social media along with the grand prize winner of a year of free swim lessons on June 4. For more information on Goldfish Swim School — Boise, visit goldfishswimschool.com/boise.
NAMPA POLICE CELEBRATE 130 YEARS, SEEK ARTIFACTS & INFORMATION FOR HISTORY PROJECT
NAMPA — The Nampa Police Department is embarking on a project to capture historical information gathered from a variety of resources with the intent of publishing a book and potentially gather information and artifacts for future display at police headquarters and/or regional museums.
The department is requesting help from the citizens of Nampa to search for and donate artifacts related to the Nampa Police Department operations. These artifacts include but are not limited to uniforms, badges, arm patches, insignias, photographs, flags, signs, stories and equipment that will help NPD memorialize its 130-year history. The project will honor all those who, through training, dedication, service and sacrifice, have given the citizens of Nampa a large portion of their lives and careers.
Donations should have the following information attached, if possible: known or approximate date item was/taken/written/used, NPD names associated with the item, the name of the donor and contact information.
All print or photo items that can be successfully scanned at home can be emailed to hewitte@cityofnampa.us and/or dwyrej@cityofnampa.us.
Volunteers will accept donations at the Nampa Police Department lobby, located at 820 2nd Street South, on May 28 and June 4, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on both days.
For questions, please contact Ed Hewitt (hewitte@cityofnampa.us or 208-697-2570) or Jennifer Dwyre (dwyrej@cityofnampa.us or 208-565-5146).
NAMPA STUDENT NAMED WINNER IN POPULATION CONNECTION VIDEO CONTEST
NAMPA — Idaho Arts Charter School student Emalee Leishman was one of 18 winners in the tenth annual “World of 7 Billion” video contest sponsored by Population Connection. Over 3,000 students in grades 6 through 12 from 44 countries and 49 U.S. states and territories participated in the competition. The videos explored population growth as it relates to promoting environmental justice, strengthening global health and reimagining industrial systems.
Leishman, an 8th grader, won second place for her 60-second video “Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations,” which proposes sustainable alternatives to CAFOs, which pack animals together and create unhealthy conditions. The winning videos can be viewed at worldof7billion.org.
FOUR TREASURE VALLEY STUDENTS NAMED PRESIDENTIAL SCHOLAR SEMIFINALISTS
BOISE ─ Four local members of the high school Class of 2021 have been selected as semifinalists for the U.S. Presidential Scholars program. The Treasure Valley’s semifinalists, selected from 65 candidates across the state, are: Korbin Aydin Hansen, Boise — Timberline High School; Katherine E. Hebdon, Nampa — Skyview High School; Oam Patel, Mountain Home — Mountain Home High School; and Elena Yang, Meridian — Centennial High School.
Finalists will be announced in May. The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964, by executive order of the President, to recognize and honor some of our nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors who score exceptionally well on either the SAT or the ACT of the American College Testing Program.
NORTHWEST PROFESSIONAL EDUCATORS AWARDS CLASSROOM GRANT TO NAMPA TEACHER
MERIDIAN ─ Joy Toshio, an educator with the Franklin D. Roosevelt Elementary School in Nampa, Idaho, was awarded a classroom grant by Northwest Professional Educators (NWPE). The $500 grant will be used to purchase STEAM supplies for her students.
“There has been substantial research on the importance of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) curricula,” Toshio said in her grant submission. “I also believe children need to have art included in their education journey. I want students to have a technical understanding of information, but I also want them to explore a creative and imaginative side of knowledge.”
The Northwest Professional Educators Teacher Scholarship and Classroom Grant Program is open to all full-time educators in Idaho, Oregon and Washington. Applications are considered twice-a-year on a competitive basis and evaluated by a volunteer review committee of educators. The program is now accepting scholarship and grant applications through the next deadline of October 1. More details and application information are available nwpe.org/awards.
M.J. MURDOCK CHARITABLE TRUST NAMES 2021 GRANT RECIPIENTS
Several Idaho nonprofits are among the recipients of this year’s 2021 M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust grants. Boise State University received a $19,000 grant for Optical Spectroscopy of Multifunctional Oxide Nanomaterials for the Partners in Science program. Kuna School District received $10,000 for their Partners in Science supplemental program. The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights received $492,000 for facility construction to support education programs.