BOISE STUDENTS WIN NATIONAL SCIENCE BOWL REGIONAL COMPETITION
BOISE — A team of students from Boise High School won their regional competition for the 2021 National Science Bowl (NSB) this past weekend and will compete in the NSB National Finals this spring.
The NSB brings together thousands of middle and high school students from across the country to compete in a fast-paced question-and-answer format where they solve technical problems and answer questions on a range of science disciplines including biology, chemistry, Earth and space science, physics and math. The National Finals will take place May 22.
CITY OF BOISE SEEKS SUBMISSIONS FOR NEW PARK NAME
BOISE — The City of Boise is seeking suggestions for its newest downtown park now under construction. The new park, located at 11th and Bannock, is a public-private partnership between the City of Boise, the Capital City Development Corporation (CCDC) and Eleven Eleven West Jefferson, LLC.
According to a press release, this new park space will serve as a hub for community events and will enhance the urban lifestyle of downtown Boise employees, residents and visitors while providing a place for people to connect with the outdoors on a daily basis.
The park will include new amenities and streetscape improvements including a large, tree-lined green space, public art, shaded seating, a pedestrian alley, public restrooms and bike storage.
Over the next two weeks, the public is invited to submit name suggestions for the new park using a form on the city’s website, cityofboise.org. Documents and information have also been provided to spark ideas, including a history of the site and surrounding downtown area. Submitted suggestions should be culturally, historically or environmentally significant; can be in any language; and not be named after a particular individual, company or organization unless it has significance to the site or other appropriate Boise connection. Submissions will be accepted through March 16.
NAMPA PUBLIC LIBRARY AND AMAZON CELEBRATE READ ACROSS AMERICA DAY WITH NEW PARTNERSHIP
NAMPA─The Nampa Public Library and Amazon announced a new partnership as the library prepares to reopen to the public on March 15 for the first time since last fall. This announcement commemorated National Read Across America Day on March 2, an annual National Education Association event which helps encourage children to read.
“On March 15, we will welcome the public back to the library for the first time in several months,” said Claire Connley, Director of the Nampa Public Library. Connley said that late last fall the library opened for a few weeks with limited hours and services, averaging only about 50 visitors a day. The library closed its doors again in November due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area.
Amazon’s partnership includes a $7,500 grant to help the library expand its popular Collaboration Corner, a large, second floor room where visitors have access to STEM resources like 3D printers and robotics kits.
National Read Across America Day is also the birthday of celebrated children’s author Dr. Seuss. To recognize this special occasion, the Nampa Public Library announced a writing and drawing contest for all ages. Artists in four age categories are encouraged to submit entries of Dr. Seuss-like artwork and writing depicting their favorite Dr. Seuss story, character, or theme. Four winners, one per age category, will be announced on March 15 at a ribbon cutting ceremony with Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling, Nampa City Councilmember Victor Rodriquez, Library Foundation Chair Debra Holm, the Nampa Public Library, and Amazon. Winners will receive Kindles or kid’s edition Fire tablets, also donated by Amazon.
For more information about the Nampa Public Library Dr. Seuss contest, visit nampalibrary.org/drseuss/.
IDAHO ELECTED OFFICIALS EARN $50,000 FOR LOCAL SCHOOLS IN STEPS FOR SCHOOLS WALKING CHALLENGE
BOISE─Sixty elected officials in Idaho completed the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health’s annual Steps for Schools walking challenge, earning $50,000 for schools in the state.
The Steps for Schools walking challenge encourages Idaho legislators and other elected officials to be active, set a good example and earn money to donate to a school or school district of their choice. The schools can use those funds to purchase equipment or sponsor programming that encourages children to be active. These funds also can be used for any COVID-19 relief efforts happening at the school.
Participants had two options in this year’s challenge: average 5,000 steps per day in February to earn $500 or average 10,000 steps per day to earn $1,000 for a school or school district. There were 40 participants who reached the 10,000-step goal this year.
MAKE-A-WISH IDAHO AND JERSEY MIKE’S TEAM UP FOR MONTH OF GIVING
BOISE─Make-A-Wish Idaho joined forces with Jersey Mike’s Subs in Idaho for the 11th Annual March “Month of Giving” campaign to fund local charities. During the month of March, customers can make a donation to Make-A-Wish Idaho at participating Jersey Mike’s restaurants.
The campaign will culminate with Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 31, when local Jersey Mike’s restaurants will give 100 percent of the day’s sales — not just profit — to Make-A-Wish Idaho.
Throughout March, customers can make donations through the Jersey Mike’s mobile app or onsite. On Day of Giving, Jersey Mike’s will offer free delivery through the Jersey Mike’s app.
DAIRY FARM FAMILIES PARTNER WITH GIRL SCOUTS TO SUPPORT IDAHO FOODBANK WITH MILK AND COOKIES CAMPAIGN
BOISE─The Cookies from the Heart program pairs milk and the beloved Girl Scout cookies to benefit the Idaho Foodbank. The Girl Scouts of Silver Sage are selling cookies now through March 21, and customers who wish to do so may donate a box to The Idaho Foodbank, with Dairy West giving $1 for every donated box.
A $5 purchase will provide a box of Girl Scout cookies and help The Idaho Foodbank purchase milk to help fight hunger in Idaho. Over the last five years, the program has helped The Idaho Foodbank provide 35,354 boxes of cookies and more than $33,000 worth of milk for families in Idaho facing hunger. And according to Girl Scouts of Silver Sage’s director of product programs, Clint Kofoed, donations are on the rise this year despite the pandemic.
Girls Scouts will continue taking cookie orders throughout the sale, but from Feb. 26 through March 21 troops will be at local retailers with COVID-19 safety guidelines in place. Customers can get all their favorites and make a donation — just look for the cookies-and-milk decorated cookie box. In addition to traditional sales, Girl Scouts of Silver Sage is also participating in the Digital Cookie Program, which allows girls to sell online. These customers will also be able to take advantage of this double-donation opportunity. Whether the box is purchased online or in person, customers can still donate to Cookies from the Heart.
Visit GirlScouts-SSC.org for more information and to find where you can purchase a box of Cookies from the Heart.
LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS HONORED AT HISPANIC HERITAGE FOUNDATION’S YOUTH AWARDS VIRTUAL CEREMONY
WASHINGTON, D.C.─The Hispanic Heritage Foundation recently announced the recipients of the Regional Hispanic Heritage Youth Awards, including several local high school seniors who were honored for their leadership in the classroom and community during a virtual ceremony on March 2.
Now in its 22nd year, this educational grant program honors Latino high school seniors who excel in the classroom and community and for their excellence in various categories. Local students who were recognized are Giselle Saldivar of Weiser, silver medal in business & finance; Gabriella Arriaga of Garden City, silver medal in engineering; Nancy Rubio of Boise, silver medal in healthcare & science; and Monica Juarez Velasco of Kuna, bronze medal in public service.
CHALLENGED ATHLETES FOUNDATION AWARDS GRANTS
Two local, injured veterans received more than $12,000 in grants from the Challenged Athletes Foundation-Idaho during the 431NC speaker series featuring Paralympic gold medalist Josh Sweeney at the Warhawk Air Museum Feb. 26.
Mike Duke, a single-arm amputee, a prior Marine and now an officer at the Veterans Administration received a mountain bike customized for use with a prosthesis. Tony Eason, a below-the-knee amputee and a retired Ada County Sheriff deputy, received a recumbent bicycle that will give him access to ride on pavement, gravel and trails.