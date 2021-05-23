IDAHO STUDENTS INVITED TO APPLY FOR SUPERINTENDENT’S NEW STUDENT ADVISORY COUNCIL
BOISE — Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra invites Idaho students to apply for a statewide student panel that would advise her and the State Board of Education. Twelve student applicants will be chosen to serve on the Student Advisory Council, which will meet quarterly throughout the 2021-22 school year.
“Our students have so much to contribute to the shaping of education in Idaho, and I love every opportunity I have to interact with them and hear their insights,” Ybarra said in a press release. “Now I am recruiting applicants from varied grade levels, backgrounds, interests, cultures, school sizes and parts of Idaho to serve on my Student Advisory Council.”
To find out more about the Student Advisory Council and apply, visit form.jotform.com/IdahoSDE/studentadvisorycouncil. The application period continues through June 25. Applications must include a signed waiver by a parent or guardian, and students must be accompanied by an adult to Boise or alternate location for quarterly meetings. The state will provide a stipend to cover travel from home to the meeting location and reimbursement for meals and lodging, if applicable, according to Idaho state guidelines and rates.
TWO IDAHO HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS HONORED AS 2021 PRESIDENTIAL SCHOLARS
BOISE — Outstanding students from Nampa and Moscow have been named U.S. Presidential Scholars for 2021, Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra recently announced.
“Congratulations to Jaston B. McClure of Moscow High School and Katherine E. Hebdon of Skyview High, who have been selected among 161 high school seniors nationwide for the 57th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars,” Superintendent Ybarra said in a press release. “I’m proud to have these outstanding young Idahoans representing their schools, their communities and our state on the national stage.”
The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects high school seniors each year based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals. Created in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has honored more than 7,600 of the nation’s top-performing students.
COLUMBIA HIGH SCHOOL SETS GRADUATION CEREMONY FOR MAY 26
NAMPA — Columbia High School will hold its graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. this Wednesday, May 26 at the Ford Idaho Center.
BOISE HIVE RECEIVES $10,000 GRANT FROM NATIONAL ENDOWMENT FOR THE ARTS
BOISE — The Boise Hive is the recipient of a $10,000 Grants for Arts Projects award to support Boise Hive ‘GI Jam’ Veterans Music Outreach Program. This project will deliver instrument workshops and a jam session in familiar gathering places for veterans, extending Boise Hive’s current veterans’ jam sessions that are held regularly at the Boise Hive.
“We are very excited to receive this grant from the National Endowment of the Arts,” said Greg Bowman, Director of Programs for the Boise Hive. “We were one of only two grants given in the state of Idaho. This certainly reinforces our mission to prevent suicide in the music community.”
A press release stated that the veterans outreach program enables the Boise Hive to reach out to a wider Treasure Valley audience to provide music learning and jamming opportunities. This program provides instrument workshops, jam sessions and access to their comprehensive set of counseling, education, referrals and other mental health services to the veteran community. For more information, visit boisehive.org.
PETCO LOVE ANNOUNCES $50K GRANT FOR IDAHO HUMANE SOCIETY
BOISE — The Idaho Humane Society announced a $50,000 grant investment from the newly named Petco Love to support their lifesaving work for animals in the Treasure Valley. Petco Love, originally founded as Petco Foundation in 1999, is a nonprofit that has given $300 million to date to organizations to assist with their adoption and other animal lifesaving efforts.
“We are extremely grateful for this critical support from Petco Love to save hundreds of pets in need in the community that otherwise would not receive the care they deserve,” said CEO of Idaho Humane Society, Jeff Rosenthal, DVM.
SCHICK-OSTOLASA FARMSTEAD OPEN FOR VISITORS
The Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead, offering fun and educational activities, is open every Saturday now through Sept. 25, from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The farm offers a glimpse of what rural Idaho life was like in the 1860’s and serves as an agricultural history learning center for the Dry Creek Valley through exhibits and site tours. The property sits on approximately two acres and includes the Farmhouse (one of the older intact houses in Ada County and the state of Idaho), red house/cook house, root cellar, woodshed, saddle shed, horse & dairy barn, granary, chicken yard and medicinal garden. The farm is located at 5006 W. Farm Court, Boise. For more information, visit drycreekhistory.org.
IDAHO DEPT. OF COMMERCE ANNOUNCES IGEM GRANTS
BOISE — Idaho Commerce recently announced the latest recipients of two Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission (IGEM) grants. IGEM funds are awarded to Idaho public research universities to partner with industry leaders on research projects geared toward commercialization.
The IGEM Council awarded the University of Idaho with a $206,624 grant to assist industry partner, Hempitecture Inc. with research and development on their natural fiber insulation product called HempWool. The project team will conduct insulation, fire resistance and thermal conductivity tests. This cooperative effort will advance HempWool as a pioneering sustainable product in the building industry.
The Council also approved a $125,522 grant to Boise State University for research and development in the advancement of a new coating technology for fiber optics and sensors in harsh environments. BSU will work together with industry partner, Fiberguide, a Molex company, on the development of metal-coated Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) for the aerospace, energy, oil and gas industries.