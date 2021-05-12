NAMPA ART GUILD PLANS ANNUAL SPRING SHOW FOR MAY 17
NAMPA─The Nampa Art Guild will host its annual spring show, "Spring Splendor" at the Nampa Library lobby May 17 - 26. There will be prizes awarded in several categories, including one for audience favorite. The show will include varied pieces by amateur artists, hobbyists and professionals.
BOISE CITY ARTS & HISTORY GRANT PROGRAM ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS
BOISE─The Boise City Department of Arts & History is accepting applications for its annual grant program through June 16. The Department of Arts & History awards funding annually to support people in established and emerging cultural fields with projects designed to benefit Boise residents.
The grant program operates on a yearly cycle by fiscal years with applications being accepted for projects that occur between Oct. 1, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2022. The program will award a total of $150,000 to individuals and organizations. Access grant guidelines and criteria, a recorded information session and a link to the application at boiseartsandhistory.org/opportunities/arts-history-grants.
NAMPA TEACHER RECEIVES TEACHER LEADER IMPACT AWARD
NAMPA─Desire Roberts of Nampa School District was recently named an honoree of this year’s Edthena Teacher Leader Impact Awards which recognizes the outstanding achievements of teacher leaders nationwide. Coinciding with Teacher Appreciation Week, Edthena honors nine educators who were nominated by an administrator in their district for making a measurable impact on others and creating lasting change.
A press release stated that Roberts is a second-grade teacher and PBS-system extraordinaire, perfecting a school-wide system of positive behavioral supports. She supports teachers in their work with children who have high behavioral needs and with the response to intervention process. She is also an advocate for strong mental health strategies for teachers and students.
BOISE TEEN SELECTED FOR CARNEGIE HALL’S NATIONAL YOUTH ORCHESTRA OF THE USA
Carnegie Hall recently announced the more than 200 outstanding young musicians selected from across the country for the Hall’s three national youth ensembles.
Flutist Fernando A. Perez from Boise was selected as one of the brightest young musicians from across the U.S. for the 2021 roster of Carnegie Hall’s National Youth Orchestra.
NYO-USA offers a life-changing musical experience, as the musicians connect with their peers from across the U.S. and work with an all-star faculty made up of principal players from top American orchestras. Fernando's hard work has paid off and this summer he’ll be traveling to Purchase College for a month-long musical residency where he’ll play in master classes, rehearse with a full orchestra, work with stellar guest conductors and get to know his fellow musicians.
PROJECT NEIGHBORLY-IDAHO SELECTS GRANT RECIPIENTS
Project Neighborly–Idaho, an initiative by the Idaho Community Foundation to foster inclusion and inspire neighborliness in Ada and Canyon counties, has selected its first grantees.
Bogus Basin Recreational Association received $3,000 to host Global Gardens farmers on weekends during late summer at “Market on the Mountain.” Borah High School received $3,000 for “Kindness Blooms,” an initiative by Borah students to make flowerpots and deliver them to neighbors in the surrounding apartments, mobile homes and neighborhoods.
Inclusive Idaho received $3,000 to launch a family friendly event that fosters inclusion for minoritized community members and provide education about Inclusive Idaho’s mission. Kuna Library $2,000 for a community story walk. Children’s story book stands will be placed along the Kuna Greenbelt to engage families as they walk along the path. Mujeres Unidas de Idaho received $2,500 to provide information about community resources and cultural activities to Latinas in Ada and Canyon counties through MUI Amiga Monthly Meeting & Conference.
Story Story Night received $4,500 to produce Story Story Porch Night with local photographer Michelle Bliss and JUMP. The event will be an evening of stories from individuals and families who were photographed on their porches throughout the Treasure Valley during the past year. Treasure Valley Community Garden Co-Op received $2,000 to help establish small gardens in Latinx and communities of color in the Treasure Valley.
NAVY SUBMARINE USS IDAHO NOW UNDER CONSTRUCTION
BOISE─The U.S. Navy has begun the process of building its most advanced nuclear attack submarine, the Virginia-class USS IDAHO, designated as SSN 799. It is the 26th ship of this class and will be the fifth Navy vessel to bear the name of Idaho.
The last Navy ship with the name USS IDAHO was commissioned in 1919. Battleship BB42, known as "The Big Spud," served with distinction during WWII. This latest vessel will likely be christened in the summer of 2022 and then commissioned and enter active service with the U.S. Navy late in the summer of 2023, once sea trials have been completed.
The first event in the construction of the new USS IDAHO was the keel-laying ceremony which took place in August 2020 at the General Dynamics Electric Boat facility in North Kingston, Rhode Island. Participants in that event included the ship's sponsor, Ms. Teresa Stackley, and former Idaho Governor Dirk Kempthorne, the USS IDAHO Commissioning Committee's advisory board chairman.
The USS IDAHO SSN 779 Commissioning Foundation is a nonprofit raising funds for the traditional commissioning week activities and for the benefit of the sailors and family members of its crew. Businesses and individuals can join with Idaho corporations such as Idaho Power, Albertsons, United Heritage Insurance and others in this historic opportunity. Additional information can be found on the committee's website at ussidahocommittee.org.