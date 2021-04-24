IDAHO GIVES KICKS OFF APRIL 29
Idaho Gives, the state’s largest campaign of online giving, announced in a press release it will kick off its 2021 campaign on April 29. More than 650 nonprofits are signed up to participate in this year’s event, a record for Idaho Gives.
Idaho Gives will run for a full week, beginning April 29 and ending Thursday, May 6.
“Idaho Gives is such an important platform for nonprofits and donors," said Summer DuPree, Idaho Nonprofit Center’s Idaho Gives project manager. 'Donors can easily search for causes and organizations they’re passionate about and nonprofits can take advantage of the collective voice of nonprofits to elevate their own causes and campaigns”
Prizes are a major component of Idaho Gives and will be awarded throughout the week. The prizes are sponsored by the generous donations made to the Idaho Gives Award Pool. Idaho Gives is underwritten this year by presenting sponsor, Idaho Central Credit Union, champion sponsor, Idaho National Laboratory, Regence Blueshield of Idaho, and KTVB.
For more information on Idaho Gives or to register your nonprofit, visit IdahoGives.org.
Idaho Gives – a program of the Idaho Nonprofit Center – is designed to bring the state together, raising money and awareness for Idaho nonprofits. IdahoGives.org provides an easy-to-use platform for donors to search, support and donate to Idaho nonprofits.
STUDENTS K-12: ENTER SPRING ESSAY CONTEST ON COVID-19 VACCINE AWARENESS
BOISE—Crush the Curve Idaho announced a COVID-19 vaccination essay contest for students K-12 as part of Vaccinate the 208, an awareness campaign to educate Idahoans about the vaccine. Winners, along with their teachers, will receive a cash prize.
Contest submissions are due midnight Monday, May 10. Essay details can be found at crushthecurveidaho.com/essay-contest. Five winners will be selected from the categories listed there.
“We’re thrilled to invite Idaho youth to participate in an essay contest about the Covid-19 vaccine,” said Tina Upson, Executive Director from Crush the Curve Idaho. “Our hope is that this contest will spark conversations between students and their families and friends.”
Information about Vaccinate the 208 can be found at crushthecurveidaho.com/vaccines.
Winners will be announced Friday, May 21. Students who have multiple teachers may select the teacher they want to receive the accompanying prize. For questions about the contest, send emails to info@crushthecurveidaho.com.
IDAHO DENTAL FOUNDATION SEEKS 2021 GRANT APPLICANTS
BOISE — The Idaho Dental Foundation is seeking applicants for grants up to $2,500. The deadline for grant application submission is May 15, 2021.
The Idaho Dental Foundation provides annual grants to organizations across the state of Idaho that help improve the oral health of Idaho’s underserved citizens, including uninsured and lowincome Idahoans and their families. Dental needs vary by region and these grants aim to address multiple needs across the state.
“The Idaho Dental Foundation awards grants to innovative programs that identify, educate and serve our neighbors in need,” said Linda Swanstrom, executive director of the Idaho State Dental Association. “The funding helps them create new programs, purchase necessary equipment, or provide oral care for Idahoans who need support."
In 2020, a grant was awarded to Family Health Services that enabled them to provide dental health services to migrant students in the Jerome School District. Additional grant funds for Miles of Smiles provided personal protective equipment and emergency treatment supplies for students attending 19 Boise public schools. Previous grant recipients include Boise Rescue Mission, Genesis Community Clinic, Serve for Health, Your Special Smiles, Snake River Community Clinic, and more.
Grant application guidelines and applications are available on the website: theisda.org. For additional information, please email info@theisda.org or call 208-343-7543. The Idaho Dental Foundation will meet in June 2021 to review applications and award grant funds.
QUILT OF VALOR PRESENTED TO WWII VET
On Tuesday, April 13, at the Caldwell Veterans Memorial Hall, the Disabled American Veterans Carrie L. French Chapter 1 Commander, Freddie L. White, presented a quilt made and donated by Connie Fowler to World War II Veteran Thomas L. Prall.
The 97-year-old Mr. Prall enlisted in the Army 1945 and after completing boot camp was sent to the Philippines for further training. He was wounded in the Battle of Okinawa and spent eight months in the hospital before receiving an honorable medical discharge.
Mr. Prall joined the Disabled American Veterans in 1961 and has been an active member since 1961. He has proudly served as State Commander, Chapter 13 Commander, Chapter Treasurer, and Chapter and State Chaplain for 15 years. He continues to serve as a Chapter Assistant Chaplain.
The quilt presentation will be registered with the Quilts of Valor foundation. A Quilt of Valor is a quality, handmade quilt that is machine or hand quilted. It is awarded to a service member or veteran who has been touched by war. The Quilt says unequivocally: “Thank you for your service and sacrifice in serving our nation.”
KUNA GRANGE HONORS CITIZENS FOR COMMUNITY CONTRIBUTIONS
KUNA—Every year the Kuna Grange No. 59 honors a fire fighter, police officer, teacher, citizen and grange member for their contributions to the Kuna Community. We reach out to their supervisors and peers to submit nominees for their dedication and hard work to the Kuna Grange membership. We want to give them a big “THANK YOU” for all they have done for our Kuna Community!
TEACHER: Andrew Horning KHS; FIRE FIGHTER: Paramedic Brandon Neice; POLICE OFFICER: Detective Krista Ducharme; CITIZEN: Ted Wimer; GRANGER: Michele Gumm.
These people are our Home Town Heroes!
BRUSH-UP NAMPA SLATED FOR JULY 17
NAMPA—Brush-Up Nampa is an annual community event fueled by volunteers who paint homes for elderly and disabled residents and this year it will be held Saturday, July 17. The City of Nampa is seeking applicants, volunteers and sponsors for the program.
Residents wishing to have their home painted must apply by Tuesday, June 1. Homeowners must be at least 60 years old, or disabled (no age qualifications, but all other criteria apply) and:
- Own and live in the home
- Be unable to afford painting costs
- Meet household income requirements
- The home or property must need to be painted
- Home must be located within Nampa city limits and in compliance with code enforcement
Volunteer teams, including groups of friends and family, coworkers, churches and service clubs, are to sign up by July 1. Sponsors (paint suppliers, local businesses, individuals) are still needed to ensure the program is free.
To apply, volunteer or become a sponsor, call 208-468-5430 or email community@cityofnampa.us. Information and applications available at cityofnampa.us/brushupnampa.