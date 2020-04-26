IDAHO BOTANICAL GARDEN HOSTS MEMBERS ONLY PLANT SALE MAY 1 & 2 , OPENS TO PUBLIC MAY 3 — 6
BOISE — The Idaho Botanical Garden (IBG) will offer a carefully curated selection of plants suited for Treasure Valley gardens through their members only online plant sale May 1 and 2. The sale will then open to the public May 3 — 6.
The sale is a fundraiser for the IBG horticulture program, with proceeds from the sale helping to maintain the gardens, grow the plants and provide educational resources for IBG visitors. Funds raised also help to purchase materials and equipment.
Members will be emailed a code for shopping before May 1. Shopping begins May 1 at noon and will conclude at noon May 2. Pickup dates will be available for May 8, 9 and 11, with limited deliveries May 11 and 12.
The sale will include many plants grown at the garden and by the students in the College of Western Idaho’s Horticulture program. The sale will feature plants suited for the Treasure Valley, many using local seeds from Snake River Seed Cooperative, as well native and drought-tolerant plants from local grower, Draggin’ Wing Farm, and perennials from Old Valley Farm.
For more information about the sale or how to become an IBG member, visit idahobotanicalgarden.org.
CLEANUP & TOTAL RESTORATION APPLIES DISINFECTANTS FOR BOISE RESCUE MISSION WITH STATE OF THE ART TECHNOLOGY
BOISE — Cleanup & Total Restoration (CTR) donated its services to apply disinfectants in the fight against COVID-19 at five of the Boise Rescue Mission facilities. CTR was able to use state of the art electrostatic spraying technology with registered EPA disinfectants.
An electrostatic sprayer disperses the liquid chemical through an electromagnetic field that produces a charge to the chemicals causing them to seek out and adhere to objects and organisms. The charged droplets repel each other not allowing overlapping or stacking of droplets that occurs with other types of disinfectant application such as fogging. The facilities disinfected include the Valley Woman and Children’s Shelter in Nampa and the Lighthouse Rescue Mission in Nampa.
ALLSTATE FOUNDATION AND AGENCY OWNERS DONATE $20K GRANT TO IDAHO FOODBANK
BOISE — In honor of National Volunteer Week, Allstate agency owners across Idaho are thanking foodbank volunteers for their unwavering support of local communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 10 agencies will be virtually volunteering with the Idaho Foodbank this week to secure a $20,000 Allstate Foundation Helping Hands grant, which is the equivalent of 100,000 meals for local families in need.
“The Idaho Foodbank is grateful to Allstate’s support as we work hard to address the escalating demand for food, especially for families suddenly faced with hunger due to job loss and continued school closures. Monetary donations are the best way to make an impact now and during the long recovery that lies ahead. For $1 we can provide the food for up to five meals for a neighbor in need,” said Morgan Wilson, Chief Development Officer for The Idaho Foodbank. “We also encourage anyone needing help to check out our Food Assistance Locator tab on our website — idahofoodbank.org,” said Wilson.
Participating Allstate agency owners and staff include Amy Gatherum, Tom Heffner, Eric Jeglum, Natalie Knighton and Travis Kuntz in Boise and Eva Bowman and Mark Freemyer in Caldwell.
WOMAN MAKES IDAHO ARMY NATIONAL GUARD HISTORY AS FIRST FEMALE INFANTRY OFFICER
BOISE — Last year, 1st Lt. Jessica Pauley made Idaho Army National Guard history by becoming its first female infantry officer. Her accomplishment is now helping pave the way for junior enlisted females within the organization to join the combat arms specialty.
“In 2018, Idaho’s only infantry company had no females and it could not be opened to junior enlisted Soldiers without a qualified female officer first,” said Pauley in a press release. “When I heard that, I knew I had to change my branch choice from ordnance to infantry because it was an opportunity to lead from the front.”
Before becoming an officer, Pauley enlisted into the Guard in 2014. She graduated from Advanced Individual Training as a public affairs specialist and returned home to enroll in the ROTC program at Boise State University. She earned her degree in media arts on a full scholarship while simultaneously serving in the Guard and earning her commission as second lieutenant in 2018.
While the Army opened combat roles including armor and infantry to females in 2015, a platoon was first required to have a branch qualified female officer or a noncommissioned officer assigned to the unit before accepting junior enlisted soldiers.
“I knew I could do it and would regret it if I didn’t try,” said Pauley. “Everyone was very supportive of my decision and gave me the added push to go.”
Pauley graduated from the US Army’s Infantry Basic Officer Leaders Course in June 2019 and was assigned to the Idaho Army National Guard’s C Company, 2nd Battalion of the 116th Cavalry Regiment. As a platoon leader of a mechanized infantry unit, Pauley is responsible for training Soldiers in infantry tactics, both dismounted and mounted on M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles.