Hawks Announce Sixth Annual Winter Glove Drive
BOISE — The Boise Hawks announced their sixth annual Winter Glove Drive, benefiting the Salvation Army Boise Corps. For each new pair of winter gloves donated, fans will receive a complimentary reserved seat ticket for Opening Night 2020 June 22. With Treasure Valley temperatures falling below freezing, the Hawks want to help those in need of keeping warm.
Donations of new winter gloves can be made at the Hawks Front Office, located at Memorial Stadium, 5600 N. Glenwood Street. Hawks Front Offices are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donations can be made through Friday, February 7.
Treasure Valley Hearing & Balance Donates 2200 Pairs of Socks to Boise Rescue Mission
BOISE — Treasure Valley Hearing & Balance hosted a Sock Drop campaign to donate socks for the less fortunate. Every sock donated was matched by Treasure Valley Hearing & Balance. This past December, 2,200 pairs of socks were donated to the Boise Rescue Mission in a small ceremony at the Boise office of Treasure Valley Hearing & Balance. Reverend Bill Roscoe, the President/CEO of Boise Rescue Mission Ministries and four of his team members accepted the socks. In addition, five beanies, 26 caps, eight pairs of gloves and $100 in cash were donated from Treasure Valley Hearing patients.
Idaho Libraries Received “Bucks for Books” from the Idaho Lottery
BOISE — In September 2019, the Idaho Lottery, along with the Idaho Commission for Libraries (ICfL), implemented the Bucks for Books initiative to benefit elementary school libraries throughout Idaho. The Lottery’s VIP members were invited to donate their points to the program, with 200 points equaling one new library book. Thanks to the generosity of the Idaho Lottery’s VIP members, the Idaho Lottery’s goal was reached in one day.
The Idaho Lottery provided $30,000 in funding to 12 elementary schools. In December 2019, the Idaho Lottery and the ICfL presented the 12 school libraries with the funds and a big box of new books, which were purchased with money raised by the Lottery at bookfairs held at Barnes & Noble.
The following local elementary schools received the Bucks for Books funding: Central Elementary School in Nampa; Hillcrest Elementary School in Boise; Van Buren Elementary School in Caldwell; and West Elementary School in Mountain Home. The Idaho Lottery plans to run the Bucks for Books program again in September 2020.
City of Boise to celebrate Women’s Suffrage at 100 this year
BOISE — Starting this month, the Boise City Department of Arts & History will lead the City’s commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which granted many women — but not all — the right to vote. The yearlong series of programs and events celebrates the Boise individuals who mobilized and empowered women to advocate for suffrage and will expand the conversation to include underrepresented groups.
The centennial anniversary of the 19th Amendment kicks off with an opening reception on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 6 p.m., featuring a traveling exhibit, “Standing Together: Women’s Ongoing Fight for Equality” developed by the National Woman’s Party. Installed in the Downtown Lobby at Boise City Hall and on display through Oct. 1, the exhibit explores the impact of the 1920 passage of the 19th Amendment and the issues still confronting the women’s rights movement today. Monthly open houses will be held from 12-1 p.m. Visitors are invited to enjoy hands-on activities and pick up a free copy of “The Little Book of Boise Suffrage.”
Information on other highlights of the yearlong celebration can be found at boiserartsandhistory.org/suffrage.
Idaho State Police taking applications for second annual ISP Leadership and Development Academy
The Idaho State Police is accepting applications for the second annual ISP Leadership Education and Development Academy. The week-long course, scheduled for June 7 — 12, includes both classroom study and outside activities designed to help Idaho Youth develop and utilize the tools they need for further success.
The ILEAD Academy is held on the ISP Headquarter campus in Meridian and is open to students ages 15-17.
This intensive leadership development course provides students an opportunity to interact and learn from mentors from the Idaho State Police Advanced Training Academy. There is no cost to attend.
Students interested in attending should complete and submit an ILEAD Academy application found at isp.idaho.gov. Students are encouraged to apply early as the number of students accepted into the program is limited. The final date to apply is April 1.
Idaho Trails Association seeking new members
The Idaho Trails Association (ITA) is seeking more members who are interested in helping maintain Idaho’s hiking trails. ITA is a non-profit organization that was founded in 2010 to promote the continued enjoyment of the State’s hiking trails. ITA accomplishes this mission by leading field projects to maintain or construct non-motorized trails and by teaching traditional trail maintenance skills to volunteers.
Idaho has over 10,000 miles of non-motorized hiking trails on public lands throughout the state. These trails are a valuable resource and take visitors to some of the most beautiful parts of Idaho. Unfortunately, funding for the care and upkeep of the trails is far short of what is needed to keep them open and usable. ITA uses volunteer workers who devote their time and energy to help keep hiking trails sustainable and usable. In 2019, ITA completed 34 projects throughout Idaho. A total of 254 volunteers contributed about 7812 hours of work time in the field sawing 1,127 logs off the trails, fixing water bars, cutting back brush and repairing trail treads.
The projects that ITA is planning for 2020 range from easy to more difficult. There will be one day, two-day, and weeklong projects. About half of the weeklong projects will be fully supported with a packer, all your food and a cook. There will be a project suited for everyone on the schedule.
By joining ITA, you’ll be able to sign up ahead of nonmembers for the most popular trail projects. In addition, for each $25 an individual donates during the 2020 membership drive, they’ll get one entry into ITA’s drawing for a chance to win a coveted spot on the spring Salmon River trail maintenance trip. Six winners will start and end their trip with a scenic jet boat ride on the Salmon River with a group of experienced ITA Crew Leaders and members of our Board of Directors.
You can join or renew your membership with ITA by visiting IdahoTrailsAssociation.org and using the membership link.