MCDONALD’S GIVING FIRST RESPONDERS AND HEALTHCARE WORKERS FREE MEALS THROUGH JAN. 3
BOISE─Healthcare workers and first responders in the Treasure Valley can receive a free “thank you” meal at participating McDonald’s restaurants in Boise, Eagle, Meridian, Nampa, Caldwell, Emmett and Kuna now through Jan. 3 by showing their work badge at the drive-through window.
“We know as local business owners that our communities need us now more than ever and we’re committed to continuing to serve them,” said local owner operator Mike Alexander. “We are proud to be able support our neighbors who are on the frontlines as first responders and healthcare workers with a special holiday meal throughout the day.”
The “Thank You Meal”, available during breakfast, lunch or dinner, will feature a menu choice including an entrée, a drink and a side. Limit one per person per day.
CALDWELL TEACHERS RECEIVE DONATION FROM SONIC FOR LEARNING SUPPLIES
CALDWELL─Two teachers at Purple Sage Elementary School received $1,188 in funding for teaching projects through SONIC Drive-In’s annual Limeades for Learning campaign. The campaign, which gave a total of $1.3 million to teachers across the country, is a partnership with nonprofit teacher crowdfunding platform DonorsChoose in which SONIC fans vote for teacher requests.
Melody Craw will use her funds for the project “Snug With a Rug!” and Raquel Koehler will use her funds for the project “To Creativity and Beyond!”
COOMBS CAR CORRAL SEEKING NOMINATIONS FOR CAR GIVEAWAY
NAMPA─Family-owned Coombs Car Corral is planning to give away a car this Christmas to someone in need and is seeking nominations from the community.
To nominate someone in need of transportation for the car giveaway, tag Combs Car Corral on their Facebook or Instagram pages in a short video. The winner will be announced Dec. 23. For more information, visit the Coombs Car Facebook page.
SKATE FOR A CAUSE AT INDIAN CREEK PLAZA
CALDWELL─Nonprofit organizations looking for fundraising opportunities are invited to apply for the Indian Creek Plaza Skate for a Cause program. Skate for a Cause nights are held on Monday and Tuesday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. in January and February, weather permitting, with a 501(c)3 organization marketing ice skating to their network of friends, family and community to promote their event night. In exchange, the organization will receive a portion of ice skating proceeds for each person they invite to skate during their event. For more information, visit indiancreekplaza.com/skate-for-a-cause.
CARES ACT GRANTS DISTRIBUTED TO IDAHO ARTISTS,
NONPROFIT ARTS ORGANIZATIONS
In Spring 2020, and in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress appropriated CARES Act funding to the National Endowment for the Arts to issue grants in support of the arts across America, a portion of which was made available to the Idaho Commission on the Arts. These funds were distributed as special, one-time grants to Idaho artists and nonprofit arts organizations experiencing arts-related income loss due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Additional support for artist relief, in the amount of $25,000, was made possible by the Gatherings Project, an art and poetry-based project to raise funds for artists negatively affected by the pandemic.
Idaho Commission for the Arts Chair Steve Allred said in a statement, “With these grants, the Commission is able to assist artists and arts organizations who have suffered arts income losses resulting from the pandemic. This support is reaching every corner of Idaho, in cities and rural towns. Plus, a generous donation from the Gatherings Project has made this a public-private partnership that expands the agency’s assistance to Idaho artists even further.”
The Idaho Commission on the Arts received CARES Act funds in the amount of $430,700, which was distributed as grants to help nonprofit arts organizations and artists.
The Idaho Commission on the Arts issued 69 grants to Idaho’s professional arts organizations whose public programs in the arts the agency supports on an ongoing basis through the Public Programs in the Arts/Entry Track grant program. The commission then issued grants to 107 individual artists and 19 arts organizations not assisted in the first round of grants.
DELTA DENTAL OF IDAHO DONATES OVER $2 MILLION LOCALLY
BOISE─Delta Dental of Idaho announced donations of more than $2 million to Idaho companies and organizations. Organizations focused on advancing education that were recipients of donations from Delta Dental to their capital campaigns include: Idaho State University, $500,000 to outfit their dental hygiene clinic with new operatories; Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, $250,000 for the Center’s new facility and ongoing educational opportunities; and a further $100,000 in community funding to other organizations such as Idaho Business for Education and American Heart Association.
Delta Dental of Idaho has also committed $800,000 to in-network dentists to help with the burdensome costs of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE). This is in addition to an initial $500,000 distributed to dentists earlier in the summer.
REALTORS AWARD $73,000 IN GRANTS TO LOCAL NONPROFITS
BOISE─The REALTORS Community Foundation recently announced a summary of its volunteer and fundraising efforts in 2020. They awarded $15,000 to CATCH Inc., $15,000 to Jesse Tree, $10,000 to the Education Foundation of West Ada School District Housing + High School = Success Program and $10,000 to Life’s Kitchen.
In Elmore County, the Foundation provided a $500 grant to the Mountain Home Police Department for a home security system program, and a $2,500 grant to support the County’s fundraising drive for a new aquatic facility. In Gem County, the Foundation granted $6,000 to the Emmett Valley Friendship Coalition to help purchase a commercial freezer for the food pantry and soup kitchen. In addition, $1,000 grants were awarded to a number of local nonprofits.