IDAHO STATE HISTORICAL SOCIETY SEEKS NOMINATIONS FOR ANNUAL ESTO PERPETUA AWARDS
BOISE─The Idaho State Historical Society is accepting nominations for the 22nd annual Esto Perpetua awards, which honor significant contributions to the preservation of Idaho history.
Last year, 14 Idahoans from across the state were recognized in the first-ever virtual awards ceremony, which took place in June. The "Esto Perpetua" award takes its name from Idaho's state motto meaning "Let It Be Perpetual.” Nominations are considered in the following categories: Individual, Organizational and Academic/Professional. Anyone can nominate an individual or organization for the award and any organization, business, government entity or individual is eligible to receive an Esto Perpetua Award.
Esto Awardees have included Idahoans who took on projects such as the “Pulaski Tunnel Trail,” written books on Idaho history, served on historic downtown preservation committees, contributed to the preservation of Idaho history through research or teaching and committed to serving the people of Idaho through preservation and interpretation of our history.
Nomination forms can be found at history.idaho.gov/esto. Deadline for submission is 5 p.m. on April 2. Nominations should be sent to the Idaho State Historical Society, Esto Perpetua Award, 2205 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise, ID 83712 or emailed to information@ishs.idaho.gov
ANNUAL CYCLE FOR INDEPENDENCE SHIFTS TO VIRTUAL EVENT
The Cycle for Independence, an annual bike race and fundraiser for the Treasure Valley Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind that attracts hundreds of riders, will shift to a virtual event this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Participants, riding individually or as part of a team, can complete their rides anywhere, taking the route of their choice. Rides should be completed and recorded between May 8 and May 22. To register or find more information, visit cycleforindependence.org, or contact Allan Schneider at aaschneider@hotmail.com or 208-870-4831.
IDAHO STUDENTS COMPETE IN STATE POETRY COMPETITION
BOISE─The Idaho Commission on the Arts announced the results of the Idaho Poetry Out Loud Finals, held virtually Feb. 26-March 3. Twelve students from across the state competed in the annual poetry recitation final competition. True Leavitt from Xavier Charter School (Twin Falls) took top honors, Julia Ott from Sun Valley Community School and Elisabeth Edmonds from Lake City High School (Coeur d’Alene), were first and second runners up. Leavitt will now compete at the national level.
During the 2020-2021 season, 1,982 students and 91 teachers at 26 Idaho schools and libraries participated in Poetry Out Loud. The winner of each school or library competition advanced to the remote state semi-finals, where 12 were selected to move on to the finals. Local participants include Bee Taylor (Boise High), Karter Spoklie (Eagle High), Joslyn Philpot (Fruitland High), Isaac Speirs (McCall-Donnelly High), Amya Hawkins (Middleton Public Library), Natalia Vasquez (Mountain Home High) and Emma Austin (New Plymouth High).
LOCAL U OF I STUDENT EARNS TOP AWARDS FOR THEATER WORK
MOSCOW─A University of Idaho theatre students from Boise was honored during the recent virtual Region 7 Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival. Senior Andrew Yoder won the National Award for Excellence in Sound Design in Region 7 for the third consecutive year for his work in U of I’s production of “The Moors.”
“I know I speak for all my colleagues in expressing our utter delight, pride and congratulations to our students who continue to dazzle and exceed our expectations,” said Robert Caisley, chair of the Department of Theatre Arts. “The recognition they received at this festival is not only a testament to their hard work, dedication and creative achievement, but also a signal affirmation of their standing in their respective fields withing the community of their peers.”
Yoder will have his work showcased online, will have a national response to his work and is eligible to be awarded more honors at the national level.
BOISE STUDENT DANCES TO RAISE MONEY FOR UNIVERSITY OF IOWA CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL
IOWA CITY, Iowa─Elizabeth Carey of Boise was one of more than 1,400 University of Iowa students who participated in the 27th annual student-led Dance Marathon which raised more than $1.4 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. Dance Marathon's "Big Event" is the celebration of UI students' year-round dedication to the children and families who have received treatment at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. Dancers and Dance Marathon leadership fundraise for 365 days to reach their individual fundraising goal.
IDAHO ORAL HEALTH ALLIANCE RECEIVES GRANTS
BOISE─The Idaho Oral Health Alliance (IOHA), a nonprofit focused on optimal oral health, announced it has received several grants to support 2021 efforts that address oral health needs of Idahoans. In addition to its annual corporate sponsorship, Delta Dental of Idaho has awarded the IOHA $45,000 to assist with several projects including statewide oral health messaging and the “Healthy Me is Cavity-Free” initiative that addresses the significant issue of cavities (caries) for children ages 0-6.
The efforts of the initiative are based on the results of the Idaho Smile Survey conducted regularly by the Idaho Oral Health Program within the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare that has consistently shown that Idaho children have a caries experience rate of 65.6% while the national Healthy People 2020 goal is 49% for that age group.
The IOHA also focuses on medical/dental collaboration and efforts to integrate oral health preventive care into primary care settings. One unique aspect of the integration effort is the creation of the IOHA Referral Network. The Dental Trade Alliance Foundation has awarded $25,000 and the Patterson Dental Foundation has given $12,500 to help with this endeavor. This bi-directional medical/dental referral system is designed to improve access to high quality healthcare by giving medical and dental providers a managed, professional referral resource to help connect their patients to care.
The IOHA also won a competitive grant from the Idaho Oral Health Program to support the “Healthy Me is Cavity-Free” initiative, and lead efforts to write the 2021-2026 Idaho Oral Health Improvement Plan. Other corporate sponsors include MCNA and SelectHealth. For more information, visit idahooralhealth.org.