The Olympic Games may be starting a bit late — off by one whole year, that is, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an anomaly reflected in the official title: Tokyo 2020. But without much further ado, the summer Olympics are finally slated to begin Friday.
By then, the 121-day Olympic Torch Relay will have made it across the 47 prefectures of Japan. And even though it's happening and Olympic medal hopefuls are pouring into Japan from all corners of the globe, the games will have a different atmosphere this year, as no spectators will be allowed due to the novel coronavirus. Thankfully, that will not be stopping cameras bringing that action into the millions upon millions of living rooms of anxiously awaiting fans.
And not just living rooms. The giant screen at Jack's Urban Meeting Place in Boise, the JUMP-o-tron, will be broadcasting the Olympic opening ceremony as well as nightly coverage throughout the Olympics through a partnership with KTVB. The JUMP park has been transformed "to bring Tokyo to Boise," said Kathy O'Neill, JUMP community engagement director.
Japanese Taiko drumming performances and the Lighting of the Olympic cauldron will also be featured. A few local Olympians will be on hand, too. High jump gold medalist Dick Fosbury who revolutionized the high jump event with a “back-first” technique known as the Fosbury Flop will be there, as well as Stacy Dragila, an Olympic gold medalist and a multiple World Champion pole vaulter and pioneer in the women's event, and Representative Muffy Davis, a former alpine skier and Paralympic cyclist from Sun Valley. The former Olympians will share "an inspirational message" following a welcome from Portland's Japanese Consul General Shiga. Kendo and Laido martial arts demonstrations are on the bill as well.
It's been exciting to plan it all out, O'Neill said via email. "(We) have been working closely with friends and individuals within the local Idaho Japanese Association who have contributed suggestions, ideas, and volunteers for Japanese-related activities."
For O'Neill, bringing Tokyo to Boise is a dream come true.
"I’ve always loved watching the Olympics since I was just a young child learning to run track and hurdle. I went through track season each year with perpetual scabs on my knees due to hitting so many hurdles along the way and tripping and falling on a regular basis," she said, adding that every competitor has a story to tell. "Sharing these athlete’s inspirational stories reminds us that whether we are an Olympic athlete training in Asia or just a regular individual making our way through life the best way we know how requires courage and strength to overcome daily challenges that we all face."
It is also a reminder of how we can all come together, said O'Neill. "This year’s game’s official motto, 'United by Emotion' emphasizes the power of sport to bring together people from diverse backgrounds to connect and celebrate in a way that reaches beyond our differences. It captures the essence and expresses the hope that we can all come together across the globe to understand that there is more that unites us than divides us. We are all human with our own dreams, goals, challenges, and adversity — regardless of where we live in the world."
O'Neill said the large inflatable globes and international flags strung throughout the park are there "to signify this unity of emotion and human connection. … The guiding principle of the Olympic games is represented by a quote from Baron de Coubertin: 'The most important thing in the Olympic Games is not to win, but to take part, just as the most important thing in life is not the triumph but the struggle.' … You never know what doors will open when you try something new and follow your bliss," O'Neill said.
Andy Fujimoto, local delegate of the Japanese American Leadership Delegation, said he got tips on what and who to watch at this year's games from an inside source.
"When we visited Japan we met part of the royal family," Fujimoto said. "Princess Takamado — she is very much a sports enthusiast. She talked about some Japanese sprinters. I'm interested to watch them — and the Japanese gymnasts and volleyball. I would like to see them do well."
Fujimoto is a third generation Japanese American and was born in Rexburg. He's lived in Idaho most of his life, except for a two-year stint in Japan.
"When I went to Japan it was awkward — I couldn't speak Japanese," he said. His Caucasian companion served as his translator at first.
A language barrier in reverse became apparent when his wife, Yoshie, first came to the U.S. People would constantly speak to her in English, saying the same words louder and louder as if that would be the key to understanding.
Fujimoto said he is dedicated to the ongoing challenge of breaking down the cultural and language barriers.
"The Japanese culture for me is important. I feel a sense of pride in being Japanese," he said."
Fujimoto hopes that as people experience the Olympics in Japan, there can be a coming together of the two cultures. "For us here in the Treasure Valley to have a greater appreciation of our Japanese neighbors, as we build these relationships and connections, we will be able to be united— and stronger — together."