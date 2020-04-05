You’ve cleaned out every closet, caught up on all the current shows and learned to bake bread (if you had any yeast squirreled away, that is). Looking for something else to do during the coronavirus quarantine? Here are a few ideas:
Brush up on history. Readers Doug and Paula Davina of Eagle had several suggestions. One is a free online course from Hillsdale College based on the book “Land of Hope: An Invitation to the Great American Story.” The class, which would be appropriate for high school age and older, can be found at Hillsdale.edu/landing/the-great-american-story. Also from Hillsdale College is a series of podcasts called “Hillsdale Dialogues” with interviews of different professors on classic literature.
The Davinas also recommended the popular online university, Prager University (prageru.com) which has many videos covering a wide variety of topics.
Get creative and win prizes. Every day there’s a new creativity challenge at #KeepCreatingChallenge (soundstripe.com/blogs/keep-creating-challenge). It may give you a prompt for a haiku, a video, a three-dimensional creation — whatever it is, you create it, upload and share for the chance to win a prize.
Learn to draw. You may think you can only draw stick figures, but with the step-by-step videos at the Disney Parks How-to-Draw series on YouTube, you’ll be cranking out refrigerator-worthy sketches of Winnie the Pooh and Olaf in no time.
Other art options include Kennedy Center Education Artist-in-Residence Mo Willems and his lunch doodle sessions. Grab your art utensil of choice and draw with the illustrator of numerous children’s books, including “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!” New episodes are posted each weekday at 11 a.m. MDT at kennedy-center.org/education/mo-willems.
If drawing isn’t your thing and you just want to appreciate some fine art, visit the National Portrait Gallery (npg.si.edu/home/-national-portrait-gallery). You can view portraits — both paintings and photographs — of presidents, first ladies, African Americans and an abridged tour of the gallery’s “Votes for Women” exhibition, celebrating women’s suffrage.
Be refined and take in an opera. The Metropolitan Opera (metopera.org) is offering Nightly Opera Streams from a variety of works, including Rossini’s classic “Il Barbiere di Sivilglia” and Verdi’s “Don Carlo.”
Volunteer. There are a number of ways to volunteer your time and talents online. You can become a Smithsonian Digital Volunteer (transcription.si.edu) and help make historical documents and biodiversity data more accessible.
Do you have a nice reading voice? You can volunteer for LibriVox (librivox.org) by reading and recording chapters of books in the public domain (books no longer under copyright) and make them available for free on the internet.
Do you know another language? Translators without Borders (translatorswithoutborders.org) uses volunteers to translate medical texts or translate for crisis response.
Join an online Bible study. Lifeway books is offering free women’s bible studies and discounted study guides at lifewaywomen.com. Authors include Priscilla Shirer, Lysa TerKerust and Jen Wilkin.
Listen to a new podcast. You have your favorites you listen to, but why not discover a new one? I recently started listening to “Bonnets at Dawn,” a Jane Austen vs. Bronte Sisters discussion between an American and a Brit. A friend suggested Mobituaries: “Thomas Paine, Death of a Tree” and “The Orphan Train” (mobituaries.com/the-podcast) and “Tunnel 29,” a story about how students in West Germany dug a tunnel under the Berlin Wall to help East Germans escape (bbc.co.uk/programmes).